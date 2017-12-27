DGI Stock Picks For 2018

Now that this tremendous year for stocks is coming to an end, we will turn our attention to 2018 to see what the new year has in store. After a year of record gains in the stock market, 2018 will have a tough task keeping up. Going into the year, the market does have several tail winds:

Tax reform was completed, lowering the corporate tax rate to 21% - which will be beneficial to many corporations. The Fed has continued raising rates, expressing confidence in the growing economy. Earnings are gaining momentum.

These are just a few items of note heading into 2018. In reading the economic predictions for the coming year, and performing our research to set up our portfolio for another successful year, we will discuss three of our top picks for 2018, which we will recap at the conclusion of the year. The three stocks that we are looking to outperform in 2018 are the following: The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

As a reminder, we are value investors looking for solid dividend growth investments to add to our portfolio. We are “buy and hold” investors looking to retain our positions for greater than five years, with the intention of much longer. However, we do closely monitor our portfolio to ensure that each company is performing up to par with expectations and that no foreseeable dangers exist. Dividend cuts worry us; short term price drops do not.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is one of the largest media players in the industry, and this was even before its recent acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) assets, which we will go into further below. The company currently operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. In late April, the stock hit its 52-week high of $116, and retreated to $97 over the next few months on continued worries surrounding the loss of cable subscribers, aka “cord-cutters”, that have negatively impacted the results at ESPN. According to an article published by Business Insider, ESPN has lost nearly 13 million subscribers since reaching its peak in 2011. However, after a couple of important announcements and a key acquisition, the stock has rebounded to $108, and was even as high as $112 a couple of weeks ago. So what changed between September and now?

What changed is just part of the reason we decided to make DIS one of our top picks for 2018. The first change came via an expiring contract to carry Disney owned networks with media provider Altice. The timing of the expiring contract worked largely in Disney’s favor as Altice customers would have lost viewing capabilities during the New York Yankees playoff game and Monday Night Football. This would have upset many Altice customers, seeing as the company is New York based and many of their customers are on the East Coast. Disney and Altice averted any crisis by striking a deal days prior to the expiration. Though terms of the deal are not yet known, UBS estimated that payment for ABC “doubled”, which is a big win for DIS. This was the first of a number of upcoming renewal contracts Disney has expiring, which should serve as a starting point for future deals. This was seen as a positive deal for Disney as they continue to right the media ship.

Another change we viewed positively was the move to streaming. During Q3, Disney announced this strategic shift in the way they will be distributing content. The company announced it will not be renewing its contract with Netflix (NFLX) for its “Disney-branded” content starting in 2019 in order to start distributing their content on their own through a DTC streaming platform of their own. CEO Bob Iger described the shift as follows:

These announcements marked the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the opportunities the changing media and technology industries provide us to leverage the strength of our great brands. - Bob Iger, CEO, during Q3 Earnings Call

Shareholders have been waiting for this shift for quite some time now, and the Mouse House is finally adjusting strategies to the changing media landscape. Shifting content away from Netflix in order to start their own DTC streaming service has its risks and rewards. Personally, we believe the rewards far outweigh the risks and that the streaming service has potential to compete with the likes of NFLX and AMZN.

The first DTC product will be ESPN+, which is expected to launch in the spring of 2018. ESPN+ will be an app, similar to NFLX, used to watch numerous different sporting events all over the world, as well as the Disney owned ESPN channels. Leveraging BAMTech, Disney expects to launch the Disney-branded DTC service in 2019, which will stream not only Disney collection films, but also Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars feature films. The company has plans to produce four to five feature films per year, as well as a number of original series products. Currently, the company is working on developing a Star Wars live action series which will be launched on this service once it is up and running. Undoubtedly, it appears Disney is leveraging their content to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon (AMZN) head on in terms of streaming original content. During the Q4 conference call, Bob Iger was quoted saying the price of the streaming service will be “substantially below” that of NFLX, which sent DIS stock higher the next trading day. In our opinion, Disney would have the upper hand over Netflix. It has countless classic titles, as well as likely continued release of popular films that gain traction in the theaters that then transition to the streaming service - essentially meaning the company is earning revenues through two streams - whereas NFLX only has the distribution revenue stream. Do not forget, Content is King.

One last major change, which is the most recent, was the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox assets in a deal worth $66.1 billion. The company will get Fox's movie studios, networks Nat Geo and FX, Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, and stakes in Sky, Endemol Shine Group and Hulu, as well as regional sports networks. This deal will generate returns from both a media standpoint, as it will help bolster the content provided on the DTC platform, and it will be a big gain for the movie studio, as they will be able to combine X-Men with Marvel. The Sky acquisition will also increase international exposure, which CEO Bob Iger eluded to several times once the deal was announced. The last big win for Disney in this deal was the fact that Bob Iger agreed to stay through 2021, which is a big win for investors. Mr Iger has had his ups and downs during his tenure, but overall he has successfully guided the company, and we look forward to having him man the ship for another four years, at least.

Overall, the company did not have much to get excited about in 2017, but this was to be expected when management informed us of various changes taking place in 2017, but to look to 2018 for continued growth. The company’s reliance on media networks is decreasing as they become more diversified through growth in segments such as parks and resorts as well as the company’s studio entertainment. The studio entertainment has continued to release big hit after big hit and has a very strong pipeline of films coming out, starting with the recent release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As of Christmas, the film has already reached a box office of $800 million worldwide. Other movies in the pipeline include Frozen 2 and live action remakes of Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin, and Mulan. Looking ahead, the studio entertainment segment has a lot to be excited about.

Through the negative headlines around ESPN, when you look deeper into the company with a long term focus, there is a lot to be excited about. The stock currently trades at a P/E of 18.7x, which is in line with its five year average of 18.3x. In terms of free cash flow, the stock currently trades at 19x P/FCF compared to a five year average of 20.4x. The current trading level seems to be a pretty good entry point, especially given that the company appears to be putting together a solid strategy going forward to benefit from growth in the streaming industry. Upgrades in the Parks and Resorts segment will only push growth numbers higher, and the studio segment will continue to excel. Content is king, and we stand by the Mouse House.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has been the most valuable brand in the world for seven consecutive years and counting. Innovation has always been the key to Apple’s success since the release of the iPhone 1 back in mid-2007. Releasing innovative products with top of the line new technology has been the secret sauce for Apple, but keeping up with consumers' wish lists has been a tough task. No matter how valuable the company, nor how innovative they are with new devices and technology, the company has had an endless list of naysayers. Since 2007, the stock has increased over 700%, thanks to new innovative products ranging from iPhone 1 through recently released iPhone 8 and iPhone X versions, iPad, Mac and MacBook, Apple TV, and iWatch.

Since the announcement of the new products in mid-September, the stock has only gained about 6.5%. Year to date the stock is up 47%, far outpacing the S&P 500, which has returned over 18.5%. Concerns around the sales of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X, battery issues with the iPhone 8, LTE connectivity issues with the new iWatch Series 3, and delay of the iPhone X, have all added increase pressure to the stock as of late. Battery issues and the connectivity with the iWatch have all been resolved, but a recent Bloomberg report states that demand is slow for the new iPhones. If I had a dollar for every time I saw a report like this, I would be rich! That piece cited a report from Zhang Bin of Sinolink Securities, who said product shipments may be 10 million less than he had previously estimated. JL Warren Capital said the drop in shipments "reflects weak demand because of the iPhone X’s high price point and a lack of interesting innovations.”

A Taiwanese newspaper reported that Apple trimmed its forecast from 50 to 30 million units in the first quarter, which would be a massive miss if the report is true. Some analysts have already responded to the report saying the analysts are confusing cuts in the iPhone 8 with that of the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 has been out about a month and a half longer than the X, and it also does not include all the upgraded features that come with the X. This merely seems like a “buy the fake news” situation than anything.

Consumers and investors alike must understand: these items that AAPL releases are computers at our fingertips, so issues tend to arise with the first set of products. Due to Apple’s endless amount of resources, the highly competent engineers at the company tend to resolve the issues in a timely basis. Consumers quickly forget, and products continue selling at a rapid pace.

Apple continues to sell millions upon millions of iPhones each year, but the next true bout of growth will need to come from another area. We believe the growth in services and wearable devices is what will propel this company forward in the future. Service revenue accounted for only 8.5% of total revenues just two years ago, but in 2017 it has risen to over 13%. Service revenue is now the second largest segment for the company. The service segment includes Apple Music, Apple Care, Apple Pay, and the main driver, the App Store. The company reported revenue of $30 billion during 2017 and they have a goal to reach $48 billion by 2020.

As for the wearable devices, or the Apple iWatch, AAPL does not currently release units sold for this product, though estimates from analysts continue to rise. The company is already the leader in wearable devices. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., also alludes to the growth in iWatch on a quarterly basis. According to BGR, Apple iWatch sales are expected to increase 33% in 2018.

Apple has a consistent pipeline of products they have been working on that will continue to drive growth in this strong company for generations to come. We alluded to a couple in the paragraphs above, but some other areas in production may have the same positive impact. Some of those future products relate to the continued growth in Augmented Reality, or AR, as well as their $1 billion investment to create original content shows in the future.

Currently, the stock trades at a P/E of 18.0x as compared with its five year average of 12.5x. This indicates that at current levels, the stock is overvalued based on recent history. However, as compared with recent history, the company now has more products is revving up to grow faster. In terms of free cash flow, the company currently trades at a P/FCF of 17.7x compared with their five year average of 10.5x, again indicating the stock is overvalued. As we have heard for years, AAPL is a cash cow that would benefit greatly from tax reform allowing for repatriation. Well, tax reform was finally completed, lowering the corporate tax rate to 21%. Also in the new tax bill, tax repatriation will allow a one-time tax break to companies with cash overseas to pay a 15.5% tax, rather than the normal 35% it would have to pay under the prior tax bill. This tax policy adjustment has potential to greatly benefit an AAPL investor through a special dividend or share buybacks. AAPL has nearly $270 billion in cash, with the majority being held overseas. This tax change could allow the company to use these additional funds in a few different ways: 1) pay a special dividend, 2) increase the dividend faster, or 3) make a strategic acquisition.

The company currently pays a dividend yielding 1.48% and has a payout ratio of only 27%. Given a hoard of cash, earnings set to increase, as well as a low payout ratio, management has plenty of room to grow the dividend over time. We believe the iPhone X will perform well, despite reports, and the iPhone 8 has been performing well also. This is a stock you want to hold in your DGI portfolio for years to come.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Our third pick for 2018 will be the return of the coffee giant Starbucks. Starbucks has endured a rough 2017 and is looking forward to a new year. The stock has gained less than 3% on the year, while the S&P 500 has gained over 18% year to date. During the year, longtime CEO Howard Schultz handed over the keys to the company to former COO Kevin Johnson.

As I mentioned, SBUX had a forgettable year with comparable store sales growth slowing from 4% in 2016 to just 2% growth in 2017. The company continues to look for ways to jumpstart growth in order to get the metric back in the mid-single digit range. Growth in the Americas, which is the company’s largest region followed by China, was also down during the final quarter: growth was 3% in Q4 2017, compared with 5% in Q4 2016. The international regions of China Asia Pacific and Europe both saw increases of 1% and 2%, respectively, which were up from the same period in 2016 by 1% and 2%, respectively.

This most recent quarter, management attributed 1% less in comps, which related to the three major hurricanes that hit the US and Puerto Rico during the period. As compared to the industry, the company's 2% global comp growth is very impressive, but unfortunately SBUX stock is priced based on a valuation that still has the company growing at a high single digit comp as it did in years past - and unfortunately, that is not the case currently.

When thinking about Starbucks, we do not look at them as just a coffee company anymore, but more as a coffee and food stop as well as a technology company. SBUX is the leading innovator when it comes to mobile pay, with many companies following their lead. In order for Starbucks to regain their growth numbers from a few years ago, the company will need to focus on few areas:

Continued growth in China

Continued focus on food and p.m. orders

Advancements in Mobile Pay

One of the main focuses from SBUX management is their growth in China. China is grouped in the China Asia Pacific segment which only saw a sales comp of 2%, but China individually actually grew 8%, with a 7% increase in transactions. This is phenomenal growth in that region, and the company continues to invest in this region as one of their next great growth catalysts. China opened 550 new stores in the region over the course of fiscal 2017 and now has over 3,000 operating stores in the region. Listening to the conference call, it is apparent that management is extremely excited about the growth potential in China. Management believes China can have the same potential as the US in the long run, which is great for investors.

Another growth area relates to the company’s innovation of their menu to attract more customers during the lunch and afternoon hours. Food now accounts for over 21% of total revenues for the first time in the company’s history. The company's goal is to have food account for 25% of total revenues by 2021. The opening of the Reserve Roasteries will also impact the afternoon hours and have positive impact on margins.

Mobile pay orders at Starbucks account for over 35% of total transactions and continue to grow. The growth has been so robust, the company has actually run into problems: the pick-up counter is overly busy, which has been a turn-off to in store customers, leading them to avoid making purchases. Management has been addressing this issue by creating a separate location to pick up mobile orders in the store. SBUX memberships were up 11% year over year, with rewards members spending up 8% during that time. SBUX receives 36% of their orders from rewards members. The company continues to find ways to digitally connect with their customers in a unique way by sending rewards offers based on common items they order as a way to incentivize them to come back. I’ve seen special bonus star offers for orders placed after 2pm, which is way for them to help drum up business in the afternoon early evening session. The company recently launched the Starbucks Rewards program in Japan, and received over 2m subscribers, which blew away management most optimistic projections, according to CEO Kevin Johnson.

SBUX is currently trading at $57.30 with a 2.10% annual dividend. SBUX stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 27.0x compared with an average P/E of 30.0x in the last five years, which suggests the stock is trading at a slight discount. However, as we alluded to above, the slowing growth trend does not merit the high premium the stock once demanded.

In terms of free cash flow, the company currently trades at a P/FCF of 31.4x compared with their five year average of 30.2x, indicating the stock is overvalued.

As we mentioned, SBUX currently yields a dividend of 2.10%, which has grown over 20+% since they began paying a dividend in 2010. The payout ratio currently sits at 61%, which is the highest it has been, but company management still has comfortable room for growth. The opportunity this stock has to become a key player in the dividend growth field is big and we will look for the stock to rebound in 2018.

Conclusion

In today’s market, I believe current values are a little stretched, but investors still have great opportunities in quality companies. For us, we are looking for companies with strong management, a growing dividend, and a solid long term growth strategy. For investors looking to build upon their dividend growth investment portfolio, I believe these options mentioned above are a great place to start. DIS, AAPL, and SBUX are quality companies with top notch management that will be able to weather the storm in any market environment, which is something we are certainly looking for in today’s market. Based on the valuation metrics provided above, SBUX and DIS appear to be trading at fair value as compared to their recent five year history, while AAPL appears slightly overvalued based on their recent history. However, this premium is offset by the growth opportunity in AAPL and how the company compares with its competitors. Each of these stocks would be a great addition to any DGI portfolio going forward.

All of the stocks mentioned above have catalysts in the near to medium term, but readers should carefully consider their own strategies and planned holding period prior to purchase as well.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL, SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.