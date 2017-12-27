I Would Never Short A SWAN; The Past Is Irrelevant

Summary

In this portfolio update, I explain why two very popular “dividend growth” stocks, Omega Healthcare and Tanger Factory Outlets did not make the cut for my core portfolio, despite very beautiful dividend growth histories. I “doubled down” on one of my holdings due to their thesis progressing much faster than I anticipated, and overall am very bullish going into 2018.

Introduction: I would never short a SWAN

SWAN stands for “sleep well at night.” When a stock is labeled a SWAN, the implication is that it is low-risk: not in terms of price volatility but rather in terms of its ability to consistently grow its earnings stream. SWANs do not experience volatility in their earnings stream - you can buy and forget and count on management to continue reporting higher earnings year after year. While there may be one-off years where earnings dip, they always bounce back and continue growing like always.

Thus when I say that I would never short a SWAN, I am saying that stocks I short can never be SWANs. They don’t make great short candidates - as I just said, they are unlikely to have hiccups in earnings growth and even if they do they are likely to bounce back very quickly. Great short candidates are those in which have poor earnings sustainability and are unlikely to bounce back quickly. I know that some are able to make killings shorting overvalued stocks (The Fortune Teller’s epic short of Realty Income comes to mind) but I possess no such talents.

My most recent short is Omega Healthcare (OHI). This in fact is my first short in a very, very long time (I usually don’t short). I recently wrote an article detailing why I do not believe this is a SWAN. After Brad Thomas again pounded the table that he believes this is a SWAN, I decided to take action by buying put options expiring January 2020 with a $32 strike at $9.20 each. Why did I do it? Because I care: I really want my readers to understand the real risks inherent in Omega Healthcare. I have no problem with people disagreeing and going long the stock, but I hope that my short position can convince them to at least keep their position sizes small. Readers are likely to allocate large positions to SWANs. Nothing worries me more than large positions in Omega Healthcare. As we will see below, my short position is very small (about 1%).

The dividend growth cloak

When looking for the next great dividend growth stock, it is tempting to look at past histories. I know that seeing a long history of growing dividends “feels” good. It just “feels” like the trend should continue forever, doesn’t it? However I ask the question: does it really matter?

Recently I analyzed two potential candidates for my core portfolio: Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and Omega Healthcare, as discussed above. Look at their dividend histories below:



Tanger:

(Tanger Investor Presentation)

Omega Healthcare:

(Omega Healthcare 2017 November Presentation)

We can see that both continued to increase their dividends in the 2008 recession, even when many others cut their dividends. Now here’s a good question: should we give credit to this?

My answer is a resounding no. To understand why, ask yourself this simple question: if Omega Healthcare in 2008 instead paid a 80% AFFO ratio instead of its then 40% ratio, and then cut its dividend to a 60% AFFO ratio in the recession, would this have made them a worse stock? It’s ironic, but they still would have paid a larger dividend in spite of the cut, making them more attractive on every dividend discount model, yet investors focusing on whether or not they cut their dividend would view this as worse than paying the 40% AFFO ratio.

Past dividend histories are all backwards looking, and really have zero impact on future dividend increases. Should investors blindly trust companies with long dividend growth histories that they are not overpaying their dividend? Should investors blindly assume that their earnings streams are safe?

There is one thing and one thing only that past dividend histories help investors understand: management’s commitment to the dividend. But this is where I get concerned - if the earnings or free cash flow (where dividends are paid out of) are in danger, then no amount of management commitment to the dividend could keep the growth going.

Past dividend growth is backwards looking - the only thing forwards looking is a strong business model. In my analysis of Omega Healthcare and Tanger Factory Outlets, I have expressed concerns about their business models (more so for Omega Healthcare). I give zero credit for their past dividend growth (and the fact that they raised their dividends in 2008) because quite frankly, I do not see it happening again so reliably in the future.

Thus both did not make it to the core portfolio (though Omega Healthcare did - as a short position). It was unfortunate that I was unable to find any new additions to the core portfolio, but I would say it is better to be strict than too easy. There are so many great stocks out there - it only makes sense that new great stocks are hard to come by.



Portfolio Update

My current holdings in the model portfolio are as follows (for illustration purposes only):





(by Author)

Note: OHI short is via January 2020 puts with $32 strike. Value reported is intrinsic value of the option. My purchase price was 1% of the portfolio but of course I paid a “time premium” to pay for the optionality as well as the long dated expiration date, which brings it to a 0.58% “intrinsic value allocation.”

I have included a new line called “cash” which I did not include last time, but did discuss about. I do not believe in market timing (I possess no rare gifts) and thus when I do not have enough ideas to be fully invested, I store uninvested cash in the S&P 500. Of course I do not believe this is a real substitute for cash, but considering I never will have a real cash component in this portfolio, I found it suitable to label it as so.

“CORE” positions based on portfolio rules are not supposed to be traded so frequently. I keep myself honest by imposing a hard rule of a minimum 5% exposure to each core position. “SPEC” positions must be capped in order to properly manage the risk. My general limit is 1% on purchase price which can only be increased if the stock price goes up or if the thesis changes, as I explain below.

“SWAN” positions are somewhere in between core and spec, as I do not have any rules to hold them forever, but at the same time I am not so strict to keep exposure so low. In general these positions definitely should not be bigger than core positions.

The biggest change to my portfolio was adding significantly to my National Cinemedia (NCMI) position. As I wrote in my article, Deep Value Investing: The Best Play On MoviePass Isn't MoviePass, the thesis is progressing very fast. Cinemark’s unveiling of their own subscription movie service is extremely bullish for movie theater traffic trends. This is the first theater to offer a discounted subscription service since MoviePass went viral with its $10/month all you can eat movie theater pass. MoviePass just broke 1 million subscribers and as they get more popular, it becomes more and more clear that the subscription model resonates with consumers. I believe the other chains inevitably will release their own subscription plans, very competitively priced like that of MoviePass. These subscription plans will drive up theater traffic (cheaper tickets means more demand) which in turns benefits National Cinemedia. Priced at around 10 times free cash flow, any sort of tailwind would make it a screaming buy.

Still, it is no SWAN (at least not yet), so I must keep the position size reasonable. I eventually settled on 3%.

There is one mystery position in Boeing (BA). I personally believe this is extremely overvalued and I am not quite sure about the business model yet. So why is it in my core portfolio? The answer: this is a stock position chosen by my wife. While my wife usually does not follow stocks much at all, she is a partner in our financials. She likes Boeing because they make the best airplanes and the demand for airplanes keeps on growing. This is more like an excellent business at an expensive price. She really wanted me to buy Boeing though, so despite my protests, I decided that it makes sense to allocate a portion to her picks. Her investing philosophy is even more “big picture” than mine and her additional perspective is very valuable. Look to see more picks inspired by her ideas.

It was a strong week for mall REITs as in general they all moved 1-2% higher. I believe this was in part due to the Westfield buyout by Unibail-Rodamco, which I covered in my article One Mall REIT Has Been Taken Out, Others Are Soon To Follow. Basically, Westfield (OTCPK:WFGPY) was acquired at a FFO multiple of 22. The FFO multiple for the “A malls” in my portfolio are all below 18. Given that there is a ready buyer of similar properties at a higher multiple, I believe that this is concrete proof of their undervaluation.

Watchlist

Kimco (KIM): I am still conflicted on this one and am still researching. I like the great operational history, but I need to do my own homework first.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD): I still have not done enough research in these two names to make them core positions, but I am close. I love their strong balance sheet and disciplined management. The biggest challenge I have currently is wrapping my head around their business model to convince myself that they really are SWANs.

CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) preferred shares: I am definitely very bearish on the common stocks of these two lower tier mall REITs. Their preferred stocks are yielding around 8%. Does their location higher up on the capital structure make them safer? Might these preferred shares even be buys? I am still thinking about this as I do not think it's such a simple decision.

Conclusion and outlook for 2018

In my portfolio, there are a couple of richly valued positions. These include Visa (V), Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and Costco (COST). It is very possible that these names might underperform in the short term as the “easy money” is continuing to be made in other names. That said, I still hold these positions because I believe they will outperform the majority of stocks in the next 10-25 year time frames.

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and JP Morgan (JPM) are two names which have performed extraordinarily well this year, but I believe still have a whole lot of room to run. Those focusing on 52 week lows will not like these two names, but given their complete stronghold on their respective industries and built-in growth levers, their future growth is not quite priced in yet, in my opinion.

I am most bullish on my mall REITs, Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), GGP (GGP), and Taubman (TCO), as they are my top play for 2018.

I am also very excited about Store Capital (STOR) because I view it as a smaller version of Realty Income (O) which will somehow only be able to accelerate its growth the higher its stock price goes.

I am aiming for ~25% returns in 2018, driven mostly by valuation re-ratings in the very heavily allocated REIT exposure. I think it'll be a great year - the broad market is very richly priced - but there’s real dividend growth gems if you look hard enough.

