Apple Is Being Slandered For What Chemistry Cannot Fix

Intel, AMD, and Android all use power saving technology in their products and Apple is just following suit.

Battery life is largely the product of user behavior, and not just the phone hardware and software design.

Apple (AAPL) has recently been stung by a so-called scandal in which Apple has been slowing down the processor on their phones to deal with aging battery issues. Apple has acknowledged it is addressing the battery life problem with an update to the phone software. Apple’s choice to actively manage the phone processor (and thereby the corresponding performance) to reduce the incidence of power failure shutdowns is very responsible behavior, and mirrors similar choices made by other hardware developers in the tech industry.

In this article I will show why Apple is responsibly helping their consumers manage the batteries on their iPhone product. I will show that this type of power management is normal, and that most technology that consumers use already has battery management technology. And I will show that the issue around battery performance has little to do with phone manufacturers, but reflects on the current state of the battery industry. Therefore, this is not an Apple design flaw, as some authors have stated. But rather, it is an issue of the battery developments not keeping up with Moore’s law of advancement in hardware and software.

Moore’s Law

Moore’s law is “the observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years”, and was named after Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who wrote a paper in 1965 on the doubling of components on an integrated circuit.

Image Courtesy of Wikipedia

The computer industry benefited from the increased power that Moore’s law by providing consumers with faster and smaller systems that can now fit in pocket. This technology is what has made smartphone technology a reality to the tune of over 2 billion smart phone devices is use, which according to Statista will continue to increase in the future.

Image courtesy of Statista

Battery Technology

There are limits to what batteries can do mainly because their development has not followed Moore’s Law with a doubling of power every 18 to 24 months. Fred Schlachter of the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States' [PNAS] wrote an article a few years ago about how battery technology has not kept up with the pace of electronic innovation in an article No Moore’s Law for Batteries.

Sadly, such batteries do not exist. There is no Moore’s Law for batteries.

Technically speaking, batteries cannot be miniaturized in the same manner that computers are. Fred explains:

The reason there is a Moore’s Law for computer processors is that electrons are small and they do not take up space on a chip. Chip performance is limited by the lithography technology used to fabricate the chips; as lithography improves ever smaller features can be made on processors. Batteries are not like this. Ions, which transfer charge in batteries, are large, and they take up space, as do anodes, cathodes, and electrolytes. A D-cell battery stores more energy than an AA-cell. Potentials in a battery are dictated by the relevant chemical reactions, thus limiting eventual battery performance. Significant improvement in battery capacity can only be made by changing to a different chemistry.

Most smart phones use Lithium Ion [Li-ION] battery technology. Li-ION are the most advanced, commonly available batteries that are used in portable electronics like laptops and phones. That is because unlike Nickel Cadmium [NiCad], they do not develop ‘charge memories’. And they are better for small electronics than Nickel Metal Hydride [NiMH] because of shorter charge time and higher energy density, both critical for the uses of portable phones. Li-ION batteries are also more environmentally safe than the other types. But Li-ION batteries typically fail faster than NiCad because they wear out in less charge cycles, which mean consumers get fewer charges before their batteries will need replacement.

In fact, this has been documented in publications such as USA Today. In an article Smartphone Battery Myths That Need to Die, technical writer Jennifer Jolly debunks the following myth regarding smart phone batteries:

The lithium-ion batteries found in most smartphones today are expected to maintain at least 80% of their original capacity for around 300 to 500 full charge cycles. That’s a pretty wide range. For me, a heavy user and charger, that means I get about one good year before my battery starts to poop out. For most other people, the average is about two years it shows significant signs of wear and tear.

The average lifespan of a typical phone battery is about 1 to 2 years. That is not a long time, but consumers tend to change their phones every 22.7 months anyway.

This is because technology changes so fast that battery technology, while limited, has not caused consumers to stop buying smart phones but instead to change them fairly quickly for the features and benefits that new models bring. Consulting firm Accenture outlines the reasons consumers purchase new phones:

Among all consumers surveyed, the leading driver of purchase intent is the ability to access the newest and most innovative features and functions, cited by 51 percent of respondents in this year’s survey, compared with only 41 percent last year. Another reason consumers are opting to buy new smartphones is inadequate performance of their existing devices, cited by 45 percent of customers this year – up from 33 percent last year.

What improvements in battery technology are on the horizon? Several lithium-based derivatives that hold charges longer are in development, but have the distinct disadvantage of much lower number of charge cycles. A sodium battery is in development that is good for home power storage, but not for mobile technology due to lower energy density (translates to much bigger battery size for same battery life). Dual-carbon batteries are in development that discharge slower than Li-ION and hold more charges but are still a long way from being ready for market. For right now, Li-ION based batteries are still the best choice for mobile computing applications.

Smartphone Battery Life is User-Driven

While limitations on portable battery technology are known, consumers may not understand that they may be the main reason their smart phone batteries are dying early.

Batteries will run down when more power is consumed, and features such as brightness or open apps using Wi-Fi will affect battery life. These can be adjusted by users. According to Tech Advisor:

Even in 2016, it's tough to go much longer than 24 hours without charging your smartphone. Better battery technology simply hasn't arrived yet, which means it's down to software and settings to eke out the limited power for as long as possible. Unfortunately, you're never going to get a week's use out of a smartphone because of those big, bright screens along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 3G. However, by following our advice and making a few changes to your phone's settings (and maybe even changing the way you use your phone) you should be able to extend its battery life by a good chunk.

The article makes good points - adjusting settings on the phone can make a big difference in very day battery life. First, daily battery life will depend on how the owner uses the phone. And as Popular Mechanic points out, the average Lithium Ion battery can only withstand between 500 to 1500 charge cycles.

Further, does it matter how you discharge your batteries? Yes, according to Popular Mechanics.

One cycle is just one bout of discharging, but how much energy you discharge in one go - a measure referred to as depth of discharge [DOD] - matters bigtime. Lithium-ions really hate a deep depth of discharge. According to Battery University, a staggeringly exhaustive resource on the topic, a li-ion that goes through 100 percent DoD (the user runs it down all the way to zero before recharging) can degrade to 70 percent of its original capacity in 300-500 cycles. With a DoD of 25 percent, where the user plugs it in as soon as it gets to 75 percent remain, that same battery could be charged up to 2,500 times before it starts to seriously degrade.

Users who do not manage their phone batteries can experience degradation much more quickly than those who follow best practices on charging them.

iPhone Batteries Are Not Inferior

One of the assumptions a person has to make to accept that Apple has somehow made a design flaw in their phones is that the batteries are inferior.

Paulo Santos argues the point over battery life:

Most Android phones, by luck or design, will not share the problem. This is so since their batteries were made larger to provide enough battery life and thus can also sustain peak current for a longer service life.

We have established that the technology itself is limited not only to Apple but to all battery manufacturers. So the only question left to answer is whether Apple is skimping on their batteries. Here are two studies that examine this very question.

There are plenty of formal reviews that show that Apple iPhone batteries last as long as their Android counterparts, despite having less size. Here is a quote from one of them (emphasis mine in this excerpt and all ensuing quotes):

iPhone X’s battery is a smidgen bigger than the 2,691mAh cell that’s in the iPhone 8 Plus, but it’s still way smaller than the ones in its Android peers. To compare the specs, you’d think iPhone X is at a serious disadvantage here: iPhone X: 2,716mAh

Note 8: 3,300mAh

V30: 3,300mAh

Pixel 2 XL: 3,520mAh But numbers don’t tell the whole story. Case in point: The iPhone 8 Plus has a smaller battery than the iPhone 7 Plus (2,691mAh versus 2,900mAh), but there’s no noticeable dip in longevity.

To bring in some historical evidence, here is an article in 2015 rating the best battery life for smart phones, and Apple models beat their comparable Android models in battery life despite the size differences.

Galaxy S6: 14.4 hours

LG G4: 11 hours

HTC One M9: 8.5 hours

iPhone 6: 17.5 hours

iPhone 6 Plus: 23 hours

From the same link in 2015, we see this was not the case in objective, independent testing.

Over the five hours, here’s how their stamina dribbled down:

Notice how the two iPhone models are on top.

The three clear winners here are the iPhone 6, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, which was a way ahead.

Well, that debunks the myth that iPhone batteries are historically poor. Let's look into a more recent study by Phonearena.

We have spent a few days with the $1,000 phone and we have run our battery test to get the numbers. But first, here is how the iPhone X battery size compares to other iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones' batteries:

The battery sizes are different, but how did the tests come out?

In our experience, the iPhone X battery will last users even through those longer days, but you will still need to recharge your phone every night.

All iPhone models were rated as 'excellent' on the test, as noted above.

The main negative on iPhone batteries from this testing were the longer recharge times. However, all would easily charge in about 3 hours or less, with only about an hour difference between the best Android model and the worst iPhone model.

So, what I have just established is that battery size by itself does not matter. What matters is that the battery is matched to the phone hardware it is supporting. Historically, iPhone battery performance has been fine when tested. And recently, that point seems to hold up quite well.

Portable Power Management Technology is Ubiquitous

There are few remaining questions we need to answer to show that Apple has not designed flaws into their iPhone product with regard to battery management.

What Apple has done is provide software that allows their iPhone users who want to keep their phones to manage their batteries by slowing down the processor during times of lower power and to keep the phones from turning off spontaneously. Contrary to what many have said about this story, what Apple is doing is not abnormal at all.

There are two computer chip manufacturers that you may have heard of, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (AMD), that have built advanced power management technology into their chip set designs.

Intel proudly markets their power management technology by providing a separate online marketing page for it.

In their power management whitepaper, Intel makes a very important point about power management technology for devices such as laptops that rely on a battery, which smartphones do.

If Intel didn’t continue to create new technologies to balance that performance with incredible efficiency, notebook computers would not be nearly as easy to carry around nor would you be able to work most of the day on the battery.

Not only does power management technology, such as the one that Apple has developed for its iPhones, allow more efficient use of available power, but it has environmental advantages, as Intel points out.

This provides a consumer with the best possible battery life for a mobile platform as well as an unequaled Energy Star * rating for desktop systems.

While not a desktop, smart phones still rely on electricity to charge and this has an impact on the environment. Efficient use of battery power during the day will substantially reduce the amount of overall energy consumed by smart phones.

What about AMD? Well they have their own power management whitepaper.

Those with experience implementing microprocessors know the importance of proper power management. Whether for simple applications processors or high-end server processors, the ability to down-clock, clock-gate, power-off, or in some manner disable unused or underused hardware blocks is crucial in limiting power consumption. Better power management benefits range from energy savings within the data center to improved battery life in mobile devices.

The Android OS, powering many phones that make up Apple’s main competitors, also use power management technology. Android.com explains the reasons for use of power management in their OS.

Battery life is a perennial user concern. To extend battery life, Android continually adds new features and optimizations to help the platform optimize the off-charger behavior of applications and devices.

Apple Made the Right Decision

What Apple is doing is the right thing:

Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.

I believe the company is being irresponsibly maligned for actively addressing what is a known issue for battery technology and shows no evidence that this is a design flaw specific to Apple iPhones. As such, I see no lasting effects that will hurt Apple or the company’s stock. As the hysteria dies down regarding the recent claims made about Apple throttling, investors will see that no disadvantage exists to owning the stock as it pertains to Apple product quality. In fact, I believe that Apple users will stay loyal to their products despite the slanderous stories working their way around the Internet.

Effect on the Stock

Apple’s price has not moved significantly against recent lows on the news, and is still well within the recent trading range. Investors are not trading the news too strongly, and well they shouldn’t.

Image courtesy of Yahoo Finance

Until a phone competitor can provide battery technology that makes significant improvement in battery longevity from what we have now, I don’t see how this hurts Apple any more than other phone makers.

I would make the further argument that better battery technologies may not induce users to keep their phones longer at all, as long as they are buying them more for the features and benefits that come out with the new models as studies show. If a user wants more features every 1-2 years, longer battery longevity may not be the biggest driver their purchasing decision. While battery life can be frustrating, it has not stopped consumers from expanding their use of smart phones or buying them more often. And this is still bullish for Apple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.