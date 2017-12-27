Seadrill: Expectations For 2018

Whether you believe me or Seadrill's financial advisor, more downside should be expected.

In this article, I discuss the current bankruptcy process, the future of current equity and whether Seadrill will be a buy after restructuring.

As I promised in “Offshore Drilling: 2017 Recap And 2018 Expectations”, I’m getting to individual offshore drilling names. We’ll start with the discussion of Seadrill (SDRL), a stock on which I’m getting a lot of questions despite the fact that it has been trading in the penny stock territory for months now.

It turns out that investors are equally interested in the fate of current Seadrill shares as well as if Seadrill will be a buy after restructuring. In this article, I will lay out my views on the current bankruptcy process, the future of current equity and the potential outcome of the company’s restructuring. I’ll also share my thoughts on valuation analysis that was published in the recent disclosure statement (docket 826).

A reminder on the expected bankruptcy timeline:

The first important date is already behind us – the expiration of the go-shop period. As per the latest disclosure statement, two potentially interested parties submitted indicative offers. These interested parties are the Ad Hoc Group of creditors and Barclays (BCS). Now, each of these parties will have to post a cash deposit equal to 10% of the proposed commitment amount by January 8. Not surprisingly, Seadrill stated that it believed that the original plan was the best proposal.

The next important event is the disclosure statement hearing on January 10, 2018. It’s important to note that the disclosure statement hearing IS NOT a vote on the reorganization plan but a hearing on which the filed disclosure statement will be approved or rejected. As you can see on the picture above, the plan voting deadline is expected to take place on March 9, 2018 while the plan confirmation hearing is preliminary scheduled for March 26, 2018.

The details of the Ad Hoc Group and Barclays’ proposals were not made public. However, you can easily expect that these proposals give a bigger stake for unsecured creditors, which were left with breadcrumbs by Hemen and Centerbridge. You can also expect that none of these proposals contained better terms for common equity. There’s simply no reason for creditors to sweeten terms for common shareholders as any stake for them in the post-restructuring equity is de-facto a gift meant to speed up the bankruptcy process.

With no improvement for common equity from new proposals, I continue to expect further downside in Seadrill shares – even from current levels. Interestingly, the recently filed disclosure statement provided an opportunity to compare my analysis with the analysis of Seadrill’s financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey Capital, which made valuation analysis for Seadrill.

Houlihan Lokey completed the usual discounted cash flow analysis, selected publicly traded comparable companies analysis and selected precedent transactions analysis to come up with an estimated valuation of the company. As a result of its analysis, Houlihan Lokey came up with these numbers:

Note: NCE stands for non-consolidated entities.

If you believe that these numbers adequately reflect the value of Seadrill, than a 1.9% stake in the company is worth $62.6 million - $89.7 million, implying a significant downside from current levels.

Back in October, I wrote “Seadrill: Price Target 5 Cents, 85% Downside”, where I valued the company’s post-restructuring equity at $1.2 billion. This number was based on $9 billion for the company’s assets and $7.8 billion for the company’s liabilities.

As we see in Houligan Lokey’s low case, total distributable value was $10.3 billion while the company’s total debt was $7 billion, allowing a $3.3 billion estimate for the total reorganized company equity value. In the high case, total distributable value grew to $11.8 billion, increasing the total reorganized company equity value to $4.7 billion, almost four times higher than my estimate.

The first obvious difference is on the liability side. I assumed that newbuilds present a $1 billion net liability and added it to debt. In Houlihan Lokey’s analysis, newbuilds either “disappear” or are hided in the total distributable value. This brings a $800 million difference between my estimate and Houlihan Lokey’s estimate.

Another thing to consider is, of course, the asset side. Here, the difference between my analysis and Houlihan Lokey’s analysis is $1.3 billion in the low case and as much as $2.8 billion in the high case. I suspect that the difference may have been driven by the discounted cash flow analysis.

Above you can see Seadrill’s income statement projections from the second half of 2018 to 2022. I’d like to highlight that revenue goes from a $1.07 billion run-rate ($535 million *2) in 2018 to $2.15 billion in 2019. This looks extremely aggressive. Similar projections could have influenced the valuation of Seadrill in Houlihan Lokey’s work.

There’s another important thing to keep in mind. I was making my prediction on Seadrill’s value on the very moment of exiting bankruptcy. This is a very important consideration if someone is thinking about buying Seadrill shares now or waiting for restructuring to end and buying shares right after this. In my expectation, Seadrill shares have plenty of room to fall even from current levels as current company’s capitalization is significantly higher than the value of a 1.9% stake in post-restructuring Seadrill equity. Houlihan Lokey’s numbers, although significantly more optimistic than mine, paint a similar picture, implying there’s still a lot of room for downside. Needless to say, I remain bearish on Seadrill’s equity, which slowly drifts towards my price target of 5 cents:

Let’s talk about the more distant future. “Will Seadrill be a buy after restructuring?” is a question I get almost on a weekly basis. Here are my thoughts. First and foremost, there’s no need to buy current Seadrill’s equity even if you believe that post-restructuring equity will have upside. Current equity has downside and there’s also a possibility that current shareholders will get nothing if bondholders vote against the restructuring plan.

Also, the potential upside of Seadrill’s post-restructuring equity will depend on the price. If shares start trading at high levels for whatever reason, chances of good investment returns would decrease. Seadrill’s leverage after restructuring will be a concern, but if the recovery is robust, the quality of Seadrill’s assets will outweigh problems with debt. To sum it up, Seadrill remains a highly interesting company to follow and it may be a buy when it exists restructuring.

I currently expect that restructuring will follow the above-mentioned timetable and that bondholders won’t be able to pick up a major fight with Seadrill. Therefore, chances that shareholders will get their 1.9% stake in post-restructuring equity are higher than chances that they get zero. However, even the best-case scenario implies downside from current levels as evident from my analysis or from analysis of Seadrill’s financial advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.