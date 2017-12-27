Melinta: Acquisition As Growth Strategy

Beyond new drugs to add to its pipeline, the acquisition will provide Melinta the additional infrastructure needed to effectively commercialize approved drugs and further drug development.

The acquisition of the infectious disease business from Medicines Company was designed to enable Melinta to address the strategic uncertainty present in an increasingly antibiotic resistant environment.

Background

If we accept that all drugs have a pricing issue (yes even generics, where there seems to be a race to lower prices to steal market share) and that the anti-infectives market is unconsolidated, we can argue that there is a great deal of strategic uncertainty. Why? Because the future is unpredictable and the various potential outcomes do not reveal a specific set of inevitable circumstances. Moreover, uncertainty only increases with longer time horizons. This is at the heart of the strategic uncertainty facing companies, reflected by the conditions in the competitive market and the ability to meet consumer needs. Addressing strategic uncertainty remains the avenue to success and, thus, the bailiwick of management.

So it was that, on November 30, 2017, Melinta (MLNT) sought to address strategic uncertainty when they announced the acquisition of Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) infectious disease unit that included its FDA approved drugs Vabomere (vaborbactam/meropenem), Orbactiv (oritavancin) and Minocin IV (minocycline). Recently launched and FDA approved, Vabomere is a novel fixed-dose combination agent comprising of vaborbactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, and meropenem. Orbactiv is an injectable product approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of adults with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Minocin IV is an injectable tetracycline derivative approved in the U.S. for the treatment of infections due to susceptible strains of several important designated gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Of note and related to the MDCO capability for new drug development, Vabomere and Orbactiv were granted priority review and approval as Qualified Infectious Disease Products (QIDP) by the FDA in accordance with the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, which secured five-year regulatory extensions of exclusivity for each product.

The timing of this acquisition is optimal. According to research by Grand View Research, the global anti-infective agents market is expected to reach $111.4 Billion by 2024, with the antibacterial market accounting for 54% of the expected total. The Centers for Disease Control suggest this prospective growth is, in no small part, due to simple infections rapidly becoming more deadly as current antibiotics are becoming progressively ineffective due to resistance.

Therein lies the logic for the acquisition. I give you the words of CEO Dan Wechsler…

The combined Melinta and The Medicines Company infectious disease product portfolio significantly enhances Melinta’s multi-channel strategy of delivering antibiotic solutions for ABSSSI and gram-negative infections within the hospital, emergency department, and community settings. Each product in the portfolio has distinct value in the marketplace. With Melinta’s commercial team now built out and preparing for Baxdela’s launch, coupled with the professionals that will join from The Medicines Company, Melinta will have an experienced team of focused antibiotic experts as well as the therapeutic scale necessary to maximize the value of the portfolio.

It sounds good but…?

The Inevitable Questions

From a monetary standpoint, Melinta is paying $165 million in cash at the deal's close, plus $25 million at both the one-year and 18-month anniversary of the closing.​ Medicines Company will also benefit from the geographically generated royalties on the sales of Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin. In the U.S., MDCO will receive 5% royalties on Vabomere if net sales are between $50 million and $100 million. However, that figure could go as high as 25% if Vabomere net sales exceed $500 million. From the investors’ perspective, that would be money well spent.

Cowen analyst Chris Shibutani projects Vabomere revenues of $50 Million in 2018 (versus consensus of $30 Million), $180 Million in 2021 (versus consensus of $174 Million) and peak sales of $350 Million by 2027.

If we look at the three-year projection by the Cowen analyst as compared to that of the consensus there is a 3.4% difference. Adjusting the estimate of $350 Million down by 3.4% gets to $338 Million and I think Melinta management would take that. We also see prospective support from the note Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz wrote to clients when Medicines Company won priority review with Vabomere and the antibacterials status as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product. Specifically, he said it guarantees an additional 5 years of exclusivity, with exclusivity expected to stretch into 2031. Further, Schwartz sees the product eventually racking up peak sales of about $400 million.

Unsurprisingly, while there might not be agreement on sales projections among analysts, what can be generally agreed upon is the importance of the projections of peak revenues. Just in case the reader is as skeptical as I am about the prognostications of financial analysts, how about another view?

The January 2017 issue of Nature Reviews: Drug Discovery contains projections of relevance for forecasting pharmaceutical sales in the US market. Relying on unit sales for 61 innovative drugs receiving FDA approval, the authors determined that the median product follows an S-shaped launch-to-peak penetration curve: achieving 11% of peak sales in Year 1, 31% in Year 2, 58% in Year 3, 76% in Year 4, 89% in Year 5, and 100% (i.e. peak sales) in Year 6. On an interquartile basis, time-to-peak (TTP) ranged from 4 to 9 years; the minimum TTP was 2 years and the maximum was 14.

The variability in the projection of TTP is the essence of strategic uncertainty. Thus, it is a matter for management to consider when progressing through the clinical studies designed to enhance and expand the potential for their marketed products. Further, this uncertainty extends to decisions related to funding the discovery and development of novel antibiotics. As Melinta retains global rights to the acquired products and will continue ongoing regulatory discussions with the European Medicines Agency for the approval of Vabomere, they are likely to pursue ex-U.S. partnering opportunities with their compelling suite of treatment options.

According to their press release on the acquisition, Melinta estimates the peak sales potential of the acquired drug portfolio post-closure exceeds $1 billion, with 100,00 patient potential, which makes this a valued investment that should well exceed the cost.

While we might excuse a company for over-estimating its opportunity, it is worth exploring this point a bit further.

If peak revenues for Vabomere alone hit $338-$350 Million, based on Melinta’s estimates noted in the conference call noted above, a little math suggests the other two drugs are of equal value. However, it could be that Vabomere might actually be more valuable than the peak estimate suggests; which is implied by creating a schedule for higher royalties to be paid to MDCO.

Even with a conservative estimate of TTP, the strategic value of the acquired portfolio is notable. Then we have Baxdela; which represents a potentially attractive monotherapy treatment option with more than 14 million patients in the U.S. treated for ABSSSI on an annual basis.

Due to its potential, Baxdela was given priority review by the FDA as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act of 2012. The QIDP designation qualifies Baxdela for certain incentives related to the development of new antibiotics, including a five-year extension of any non-patent exclusivity period awarded to the drug. Further, Baxdela is currently undergoing Phase 3 testing in patients with CABP (community-acquired bacterial pneumonia).

According to a 2017 physician survey by LifeSciCapital, each year in the U.S., CABP leads to over 1 million hospitalizations resulting in over $17 billion in annual healthcare expenditures. So, there is a strong unmet need in the market for oral antibiotics that can reduce inpatient treatment for CABP. As such, an approval by the FDA of Baxdela for use in treating CABP will add clear value to Melinta’s portfolio.

Prior to the merger with Cempra, Melinta had announced two separate partnerships of note in 2017.

In March 2017, Melinta licensed rights to delafloxacin (known as Baxdela in the U.S.) to the Menarini Group in 68 countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (NYSE:CIS).

On September 26, 2017, Melinta announced a commercialization and distribution agreement with Eurofarma Laboratórios for delafloxacin (marketed as Baxdela™ in the U.S.) to include 19 countries in South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. Eurofarma Laboratórios previously had the right to market, sell and distribute delafloxacin in Brazil per a 2015 agreement with Melinta. This is most notable because there is a strong need for novel acute bacterial skin & skin structure infection (ABSSSI) agents in Latin America. For example, in Brazil alone, over 265,000 patients are hospitalized with an ABSSSI each year. With this expansion of the 2015 agreement, Melinta will receive an undisclosed upfront payment as well as milestones and royalties on future sales. Eurofarma will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval in Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Not counting the revenue projections of the acquired drugs, plus Baxdela for ABSSSI, the partnerships that include FujiFilm/Toyama, and the potential funding from BARDA to help pay for the development of the other drugs in their pipeline, investors should feel some comfort with the prospect that Melinta might well turn a profit at some point. Not bad for a company that arose from the merger of a materially wounded public firm with a little known privately held firm.

If We Are Talking About The Future, We Need To Talk Strategy!

Once again I give you the CEO…

The assets we are purchasing are an ideal complement to our existing business, allowing us to focus on multiple valuable segments of the anti-infectives market simultaneously,” stated Dan Wechsler, Melinta’s president and chief executive officer. “We will be able to better serve the providers and the patients they serve who need medicines for serious infections by delivering a robust portfolio of treatment options.

While the syntax was less than stellar, the point was spot on.

So let’s talk about how the related diversification strategy should help address uncertainty.

Simply put, product expansion into linked areas is about sharing resources and that means it is related diversification. This occurs when the company adds to or expands its existing line of production or markets and begins manufacturing a new product or penetrates a new geographic market related to its business activity. In so doing, the company makes it easier for the consumption of its products through complementary goods or services created through synergies in their products, their development, and/or their commercialization. As such, Synergies reduce uncertainties. However, merely possessing synergies does not make them strategic; that is where management comes into the equation.

The benefit to Melinta of the acquisition of the MDCO anti-infectives portfolio is in the ability to gather greater capabilities and specialized resources; which are then transferred or shared in ways that drive value by creating market opportunities related to strategic fit. Specifically, this can be done through R&D, sales & marketing, supply chain, and/or distribution designed to better meet customer needs. Therein lies the point about the strategic fit of a focused portfolio; which is to address uncertainty by synergistically optimizing operations, enabling greater efficiency and effectiveness, lowering operating costs, improving margins, and, ultimately, generating profitability.

Relatedly, as noted by the Chief Commercialization Officer, John Temperato, along with the drugs, the acquisition will bring 85 sales people into Melinta and raise the total company sales force to 135 representatives; so not only will they aid in the launch of the MDCO drugs but the launch of Baxdela. The related value added with the acquisition is a larger more experienced sales force that offers notable cost efficiencies due to institutional product knowledge and established relationships developed with their targeted healthcare professionals. Also coming on board will be a number of scientists who will provide long-term support in anti-infective product development.

Summary

What was missing from the conference call discussion of the acquisition was how this effort will play into the successful resolution of the CRL for Solithromycin and the advancement of the pipeline acquired with the Cempra merger.

I can forgive the Melinta senior leaders for not reminding anyone of the challenges they inherited with the Solithromycin CRL and the development of the Cempra pipeline (though there was that sizable chunk of change added to the Melinta coffers, but I digress). Understandably, the “new” Melinta management wanted to bask in the implied value of an acquisition that included the FDA approved drugs. Still, the reality of this acquisition is the synergistic nature it provides to a focused Melinta portfolio and the inherited Cempra pipeline. This strikes at the heart of the problem identified in the treatise by Dr. Prabha Fernandes; which argued that the profit margin for antibiotics is thin and does not engender investment by companies in product development.

Dismissing Dr. Fernandes’ perspective as mere sour grapes is to fail to recognize how the anti-infective business had lost its way over time. As she rightfully explained, in an effort to address strategic uncertainty, companies made the decision to further diversify their portfolios by moving their “bets” from anti-infectives to more potentially lucrative investments, like oncological drug development. This is made obvious by the fact there are now 2,004 cancer immunotherapies crowded into the research pipeline, with 940 in clinical and 1064 in pre-clinical.

This is not to be derisive or dismissive. There is much good to be said about a focus on cancer. But, this does convey a clear message: Pharma/biotech research, development and commercialization are still about business and the responsibility of business management is to make a company successful – read that to mean profitable. And, lest we investors forget, the measurement used for publicly traded companies is the share price.

Taking all these factors into account, the related diversification acquisition of the MDCO infectious disease business by Melinta addresses strategic uncertainty by better positioning the company to garner larger market share through scale and scope and, with effective commercialization, generate revenues and engender significant profitability that can overcome the small margins argument promulgated by Cempra’s former CEO.

One more thought worth sharing…

It is well established that successful strategies are built on unwavering commitments to specific courses of action and the stronger the commitments the greater the potential upside. Clearly, we see Melinta making such a commitment with the MDCO anti-invectives acquisition. However, it is noteworthy to recognize that such strategies have the greatest risk because they involve commitments to an uncertain future. In no small part the uncertainty lies with the consumer and competition within the market, which have an integral relationship and for which there will always be some uncertainty. But the simple question at hand must be the potential growth in the market because of consumer needs for new antibiotics. To that end, is Melinta is better positioned for success as a result of the acquisition?

The answer is an unequivocal - YES!

Without question, the direction taken by Melinta has the ability to enhance operations, manage costs and complexity, adapt to potential challenges and opportunities in the market, increase institutional knowledge through organizational inclusion, reduce risks associated with limited options, and enhance goal achievement. In short, the action taken to grow through related diversification will reduce strategic uncertainty.

But is Melinta done with shopping for growth? I am left to wonder. Or, conversely, will Melinta become a target for acquisition by a larger firm? Unsurprisingly, these questions suggest another level of uncertainty better left for discussion on another day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.