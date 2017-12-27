Global Blood Therapeutics: The Significance Of ASH Updates

Two deaths in the compassionate use program seem to have scared investors, but both deaths are not related to voxelotor.

There seems to be an established tradition for the stock to drop after its ASH presentation.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) reported additional voxelotor data at ASH earlier this month and the company held an investor call to discuss the results. Based on the stock performance after the data were reported, investors seem to be concerned with two patient deaths (one more than previously reported) in the compassionate use program, but both deaths were unrelated to voxelotor and all the patients in the compassionate use program are ineligible to participate in any of GBT’s clinical trials due to poor health. The reaction shows that safety remains a concern for some investors, but nothing meaningful has so far surfaced to indicate that voxelotor is not safe. But then again, the ASH-induced decline is now an established tradition for GBT as this is the third year in a row that the stock drops after ASH data. I believe that the recent data further strengthen the case for voxelotor as the potential new standard of care for sickle cell disease and that the chances of success in the phase 3 study are very high.

Two deaths in the compassionate use program are unrelated to voxelotor

The stock probably reacted to the second patient dying in the compassionate use group. Both deaths are unrelated to the study drug – these patients are ineligible to participate in any of GBT’s clinical trials. In the words of the Dr. Lanetta Bronté, the founder and Chief Health Officer of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research, where the compassionate use program was conducted: “These patients were literally terminal and we wanted to give them a chance to remain with families the best way they could… They exhausted all available options and there was nothing left for them."

Voxelotor was the last resort for these patients and the deaths are not surprising in this group of patients and not something we as investors should worry about. We will never know, but I wonder how many of the five remaining patients are alive thanks to voxelotor.

I already warned our subscribers prior to the ASH data that the stock ran up significantly in anticipation of good data and that we might see a “sell the news” type of a reaction. The selloff could have happened even without the second patient death in the compassionate use group (if that's the actual reason for the decline because it shouldn't be) given the strong recent performance.

The significance of data presented at ASH

We have several additional reasons to have increased confidence in voxelotor after the updated data at ASH.

The first reason is the data from the phase 2a HOPE KIDS 1 study, where we saw response rates similar to those reported in the phase 1/2 trial in adults. In the table below, I summarized the hemoglobin data from the phase 1/2 trial in adults, HOPE KIDS 1 phase 2a data and the data from the compassionate use program, as well as the TSS data from the HOPE KIDS 1 study.

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics presentations, press releases

I included the doses used in these trials, and though patient numbers are too low to make a clear conclusion, it does appear that response rates increase as the dose goes up. I am really looking forward seeing part A results of the phase 3 trial and how patients in the 1,500mg cohort responded, and eventually, data from the 1,500mg cohort in the phase 2a HOPE KIDS 1 study in adolescents. Absent tolerability issues, it is likely that we will see higher response rates and improved patient outcomes in the 1,500mg dose cohort. However, it won’t be a disaster if 900mg dose continues to part B of the phase 3 trial for some reason (better efficacy than the 1,500mg dose or worse safety/tolerability of the 1,500mg dose) as 900mg data have been really good so far.

The second reason for increased confidence is the total symptom score (NYSE:TSS) that we saw for the first time. 10 of 12 patients improved despite many having low symptom burden – it was actually 10 of 11 patients since the 12th patient had 0 TSS at baseline and post-treatment. The low symptom burden in these patients shows the sensitivity of GBT’s PRO (patient-reported outcome) instrument. The company concluded that TSS is more sensitive than traditional vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), that the instrument is reliable and that it clearly measures the burden of disease. TSS improvements also show that patients do not need to see their hemoglobin rise more than 1 g/dl to see a benefit.

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics presentation

The third positive point was that 11 of 12 patients in the HOPE KIDS 1 study were on hydroxyurea and that voxelotor managed to provide a benefit on top of it. This means there should be no impediments to use of voxelotor in patients on hydroxyurea, which could potentially speed up voxelotor’s uptake (if approved).

Going back to the compassionate use program, the presentation slide below shows voxelotor’s effect on room air oxygen saturation after 24 weeks of treatment and the lowering of the pulse rate after the 6-minute walk test.

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics presentation

And finally, voxelotor’s tolerability profile was favorable and there were no drug-related serious adverse events or drug-related discontinuations due to adverse events in all 24 patients enrolled in the study. Nausea (3 patients or 12.5%), and headache and rash (2 patients or 8.3% each) were the most common drug-related adverse events. These adverse events are in-line with previously reported events in the phase 1/2 study in adults – nausea, headache, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort were the most frequent side-effects, though some of these adverse events occurred more often or at similar rates to placebo in the phase 1/2 study.

Emerging competition still far from having an approvable product

I wrote about the potential competitors in my initiation article and will only note the changes that occurred in the meantime.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) presented at ASH as well. Below are the quotes from the company’s press release (emphasis added):

All three treated patients showed rising HbAT87Q levels in the first six months.

in the first six months. Patient 1204 was 13 years old at study enrollment. At last follow-up (35.2 months), this patient had a total hemoglobin of 12.4 g/dL, of which 6.1 g/dL was HbAT87Q (52 percent anti-sickling Hb). HbAT87Q concentration in this patient has remained stable since approximately nine months post-infusion. The patient continues to show marked clinical improvement.

Patient 1207 was 16 years old at study enrollment. At last follow-up (8.9 months), this patient had a total hemoglobin of 10.0 g/dl, of which 0.7 g/dl was HbAT87Q (14 percent anti-sickling Hb). This patient had a pre-treatment history of frequent episodes of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) and acute chest syndrome (ACS) despite hydroxyurea prior to beginning regular transfusions. Patient 1207 had episodes of ACS and hospitalization at six and eight months post-treatment, and received three transfusions.

Patient 1208 was 21 years old at study enrollment. At last follow-up (6.0 months), this patient had a total hemoglobin of 10.6 g/dL, of which 2.7 g/dL was HbAT87Q (46 percent total anti-sickling Hb). This patient had a pre-treatment history of frequent episodes of VOCs and ACS prior to beginning regular transfusions, and was still symptomatic while receiving regular transfusions. Following LentiGlobin treatment, Patient 1208 has had no episodes of VOCs or ACS (with six months follow-up).

While promising, Bluebird’s product is still far from reaching the market and may be limited to severe patients (especially if voxelotor works as good as it has so far) and is not likely to be widely available around the world for a couple of years even if it reaches the market.

There was also an announcement earlier this month – Vertex (VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) have agreed to co-develop and co-commercialize CTX001, a gene-editing treatment for β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Both programs should start sometime in 2018. This candidate is still preclinical and will also take a long time to reach the market (if successful in the clinic) and is far from being a threat to voxelotor anytime soon.

Conclusion

This month’s selloff seems to be in line with GBT's price trends in previous years – the stock sells off in December after the company presents at ASH. December 2015 was brutal, as it marked the start of a 75%+ decline for the stock, but that move down was exacerbated by the biotech bear market. December 2016 was better, but the stock lost a third of its value from its early December peak through late December. This December, GBT was down 24% from its early-December peak to mid-December trough.

Source: Stockcharts.com

As far as I am concerned, the ASH data further strengthen the case for voxelotor as the potential new standard of care for SCD and I remain bullish on the stock heading into 2018. The next and most important catalyst for the stock is the results from part A of the Phase 3 study of voxelotor, due in 1H 2018. We might see additional HOPE KIDS 1 phase 2a data – the 1,500mg cohort in 2018 as well. CEO Love also hinted at potential in-licensing of product candidates at two of the recent investor conferences, which should be positive for the stock in the long run and could potentially diversify GBT from voxelotor. The company is in good financial shape after this month's offering - it had $259 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3, and the offering increases the pro-forma balance to more than $360 million, assuming the underwriter takes advantage of the overallotment option.

