The Willdan Group: Under-Followed Top Idea For 2018

After conducting a thorough review and speaking to IR, this is my top idea heading into 2018.

The Company is both under-followed and has significant growth prospects ahead that makes this a very attractive idea.

The Willdan Group (WLDN) presents a phenomenal investment opportunity, as it is under-followed, slightly under-valued, and has significant growth ahead. It falls into the under-followed category as it has a ~$200M market cap, with only three research analysts, and institutional ownership of 66% of its float. There are also very few articles covering this company on Seeking Alpha, which typically has been a strong barometer in the past for the company's following.

The Willdan Group initially caught my eye in a screening I perform about once a month. I typically search for growth companies with lower P/E valuations (relative to its history and to its industry) that are also not at peak trading price. After much research, including speaking with the Company's IR team, I am confident the Company has extremely strong growth prospects moving forwards (especially for 2019).

To provide some background, the Company is a provider of professional technical and consulting services, including comprehensive energy efficiency services, for utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. The two aforementioned states make up 33% and 45% of revenues respectively, and its top two clients (Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and DASNY) accounted for 21% and 22% of 2016 revenues. Although this seemingly heavy concentration in both geography and customers would typically be a negative, in this case I view this as positive, which I will explain later on.

Although it has 4 segments of operations, the primary segment, "Electrical/Energy Efficiency" contributes a heavy majority (~73%) of revenue. The other somewhat substantial segment (~22% of revenues) is its legacy business, the "Engineering" business.

The Company made a major shift away from its legacy business and towards energy efficiency a few years ago, which has paid off major dividends. It recorded top line growth of ~25% in 2015 YoY and ~55% in 2016 YoY. 3Q 2017 recorded top line growth of ~18% YoY.

Management also made an extremely noteworthy statement on the prior earnings call:

because of the expanded array of Energy Efficiency Services and solutions that we can now provide, the number of markets that we can serve and the types of clients that we can target we have more business development activity ongoing than at any point in our history.

The focus on CA and NY has also worked well as these are the two of the largest states for energy efficiency opportunities, and CA recently passed a state law mandating that 60% of energy efficiency be outsourced to companies like the Willdan Group (up from 20%) heading into the new year. According to Company IR, this presents major opportunities for the Company, as they work to expand their resources and win a bulk of these upcoming contracts. Their current relationships and operating history in the state position them as one of the top companies to likely win these contracts - on the last earnings call management stated they "have won all of the recompetes that have come up for bid this year" in CA. And although management "anticipates the first awards for the newly outsourced programs will be made in late 2018 or early 2019" the Company in the meantime already has a strong backlog of projects to carry them forward in the short-term through winning the recompetes as well as other projects they have recently announced on their website. IR also emphasized that their LCR contract from 2016 has started to take off in 2H 2017 and is ramping up further in 2018, and all other major programs have been renewed through at least 2018.

In regard to their primary customer concentration in ConEd and DASNY, the Company has had a long operating history with the former and relatively newer with the latter. IR stated that both revenue streams are extremely stable and are continuing to pump out new contracts for the company, so personally I do not attribute as much risk to this customer concentration as I normally would.

Another area I haven't touched on yet is the company's inorganic growth. This is an essential part of the business as the company projects a (conservative in my view and IR's view) 20% growth figure moving forwards, half of which from acquisitions.

Aside from immediately providing top line growth, acquisitions are significant for two additional reasons:

Prior acquisitions have been accretive and thus further improved Willdan's margins. The acquisitions have led to significant cross-selling growth as well - their latest presentation lists organic growth of >15% thanks to its cross-selling successes from Abacus, 360 and Genesys Acquisitions. They just added a data-analytics company this prior quarter "Integral Analytics" which should further enhance their cross-selling as well as margins (albeit it will be a small % of total revenues) - management stated "we are incorporating our new data analytics capabilities via Integral Analytics into many of our proposals. We believe this is going to be a significant differentiator that will enhance the value to our utility customers."

IR stated to me that they have 0 concern hitting their 20% growth target in the short-term and long-term, which provides me additional confidence in the company.

Three additional areas I would like to touch on are insider buying, valuation and risks.

Insider Buying

I am a very big proponent of looking at insider buying (as propagated by Peter Lynch) when analyzing a company. In Willdan's case, there has been a flurry of recent insider purchases, as you can see from Guru Focus' chart.

None are extremely large positions, but the fact that multiple insiders are purchasing shares signals a positive sign and further reinforces management's overwhelmingly positive commentary.

Potential Company Specific Risks

1. 4Q 2017 earnings

As it currently stands the company is projecting a slight decline from last year's 4Q.

The Company has attributed this to an abnormally strong Q4 in 2016, and still believes that they could beat their target anyways as "you often don't know what kind of year-end spending the customers, especially the large utilities have until November and December".

Even if the Company realizes a slight decline from the prior year, I am willing to buy into the story that prior year's 4Q was just abnormally strong and it will still be a strong quarter in the larger picture of Willdan's growth story.

Management also tends to provide conservative projections as they have beaten each of the past 6 quarters.

2. The Tax Rate

The Company has enjoyed a tax rate of ~30% thanks to federal government tax credits.

With the current Congress, this credit has not been passed yet, which would raise the tax rate to ~40%, which has probably been a major reason for the stock's 2H 2017 decline.

I don't believe this is a significant risk moving forwards: I believe this is a major reason for the decline in price over the past half year, thus it is already baked into the stock The government's new tax bill which will most likely pass at this point, would lower corporate tax to 25% anyways



3. New Shelf Offering

Management recently announced a recent shelf offering that they have for future acquisitions.

This would obviously dilute earnings if the Company chooses to utilize it.

I believe this partially has already been baked into the price, and in the greater company picture, does not really affect the story all too much, but it is still something to keep an eye on.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, as I stated earlier, Willdan carries a slightly higher historical P/E than I typically prefer on both an absolute and relative basis. According to Morningstar, the 5-year historical stands at ~16.5x. So its current 21.5x valuation is a bit higher than this average. Relative to the greater industry, it's heavily under the 34.0x valuation - I don't attribute as much weight to this as IR has stated that it is extremely tough to find a true public comparable, which I agree with.

Although I also typically prefer companies under 20x and usually even 15x historical P/E, I have in the past invested in higher multiple companies. One of my best ideas was at 21x at initial investment, so I am not opposed to the valuation on an absolute basis.

I also favor the ~33% drop in Willdan's price from its 52 week high of $36.87.

For the aforementioned reasons, I believe the current valuation is an acceptable and attractive entry point.

Conclusion

As this is my first article on Seeking Alpha, I want to provide some context into all my past (and some still current) investment ideas that also qualified as under-followed value and growth companies: LGI Homes (LGIH) (~+170%), Tucows (TCX) (~+130%), Caesarstone (CSTE) (~+20%), Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) (~-8%), Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) (~-50%).

The Willdan Group presents a phenomenal opportunity for all investors seeking both value and growth. This is my highest conviction idea moving into 2018 and is a long-term hold as current and future customers continue to shift towards increased energy efficiency.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.