Oracle: A Classic Case Of Cannibalization

If cloud computing is classified as a disruptor, Oracle (ORCL) is definitely the flag bearer for the incumbents that are being disrupted. One of the pioneers of the information technology industry, Oracle had conceded its dominance to the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) in the cloud computing space.

Although Oracle's total cloud revenues were up 60% in 2017 and have more than doubled in the last two years, they are at best substituting for the decline in its traditional revenue streams - software, hardware, and services. Revenues of new software licenses were down 32%, hardware revenues were down 34%, and service revenues were down 21% in the last five years. Hence, the total cumulative growth in revenues over the last five years is merely 1.64%. In fact, sales in 2017 were marginally lower than that in 2015 and 2014. Despite the scrimpy growth rates, the stock is up over 90% since May 2012. Shareholders are rewarded generously by increase in dividends and share repurchase programs over that period as well.

Hardware and services that contributed almost 28% to total revenues in 2012 only contributed 20% in 2017. Software, including cloud, contributed 80% of total sales, while Americas as a geography contributed 56% to the top line in 2017. In 2017, the total sales from hardware and services were USD 7.5 billion while the total cloud revenues were only USD 4.5 billion. In the first six months of FY18, Oracle reported total sales from hardware and services at USD 3.6 billion (down 2% from FY17), while the total cloud revenues over this period were USD 2.986 billion (up 48%). The net impact of these two segments (cloud plus hardware and services) is an increase in sales of USD 903 million in the first half. Now, these two segments contribute a total of 35% of total revenues. The net increase in the remaining 65% of the business segment was merely USD 276 million, which means the larger pie of the business is literally crawling.

Cloud appears to be a lower margin business than Oracle's traditional software business because its operating margins went down from 39% in 2013 to 34% in 2017 and so did net profit margins as shown below. It has resulted in decline in return on equity (ROE) despite the fact that Oracle paid less than 19% tax in 2017, which is lower than the previous years.

Oracle's primary competitors in the cloud computing space, Amazon and Microsoft, are much larger and are also growing rapidly. Amazon Web Services (AWS) clocked as much in revenues this quarter as Oracle's total cloud sales for the entire year of 2017, i.e. USD 4.5 billion. AWS sales were up 42% and accounted for over USD 12 billion for the first nine months of 2017. Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment accounted for USD 27.4 billion to the company, which also grew by 15% this quarter.

Oracle is significantly smaller in size in the cloud computing space and is most likely to be in that position for foreseeable future. Cloud sales as a percentage of total sales for Oracle are only 12%. So, even if they grow at a very high rate, it would not move the needle for the company as a whole because the larger pie of the business is growing anemically.

Having said that, Oracle has maintained a solid debt-free balance sheet with over USD 8 billion in net cash, and its current operations generate almost USD 14 billion in cash year after year. The company paid almost USD 2.5 billion in dividends and has an ammunition of USD 5 billion in stock repurchase program.

Currently, Oracle trades around the EV/EBITDA of 13 times, which might appear to be cheaper than its peers like Microsoft and SAP (NYSE:SAP) at 18 times. However, their growth rates are higher than that of Oracle. Given its own historical valuation for the last decade, Oracle's average and median EV/EBITDA is around 11 times, but that includes a period when it was growing its top line at a healthy 25% CAGR prior to the financial crisis as highlighted in the first chart. Its price-earnings ratio during the high growth phase was also around the current 22 times, but today, its growth rate is miserable.

To conclude, Oracle is in the midst of transition in its service offerings. The cloud services it offers are cannibalizing its traditional business and hence, the net impact on its top line is almost miniscule. Until and unless, the cloud business becomes the bulk of the business (i.e. 50% of sales) and still manages to grow at high rate, or the traditional business, which is two-thirds of the revenues, gains traction, Oracle is extremely unattractive at this juncture, given the lofty valuation. Both of those scenarios look extremely unlikely in the foreseeable future. However, the cost of capital is likely to increase going ahead, which will act as gravity to these valuations.

