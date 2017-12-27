Disruption: Cord Cutting, OTT, And Streaming

Netflix (NFLX) has disrupted the landscape of more than just one industry. This explosion has forced companies to pivot, pivots that, over time, have proven to be difficult and avoided by many once-dominant companies. Disney (DIS) found themselves needing to make a big change and are well suited to do so. Streaming platforms have been moving content away from cable. This migration may cause cable providers to become obsolete.

History of Disruptive Technology

Throughout history, there have been many times when a company has come out with a new technology that reshapes the hierarchy of a whole industry. Take the personal computer for example. With groundbreaking technologies, there is often a constraint, in this case, the speed of the computer. The speed of the computer was determined by the microprocessor, an industry in which Intel (INTC) held a dominant market share. Intel had the power to be the main beneficiary of this constraint as their new chips always became the new best around. The law of conservation of attractive profits (first explained by Clayton Christensen in his 2003 book The Innovator's Solution) states that the profits will flow most to, said plainly, the company that makes the product that fits the correct, new, mold. Intel's product was exactly what the PCs needed but fell short in the next revolution.

The other side of this story is that when a company is this dominant, it makes it hard for them to pivot. These reasons range anywhere from poor margins (Intel's mobile CPU margins would be much lower than PC margins) to just not believing in the new idea. This is how Intel missed the iPhone revolution, allowing ARM take the lead. The Windows OS and Intel processor did not fit the Blackberry (BBRY) (and later iPhone) mold. The perfect fit for these mobile phones was ARM processors and a custom OS.

A solution to this problem has been through acquisitions. Take Facebook (FB) for example. Facebook is seen as far and away the best platform for companies to advertise on, partially because of the vast demographics they can reach. This might not be the case if not for their acquiring Instagram. People may be saying how Facebook can only reach an older audience and possibly spending on Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) or others for advertisements. Instead, Facebook controls the market. Instagram, Oculus, and WhatsApp are just a few of the acquisitions Facebook made to stay ahead of the curve.

Application Today

The clearest application of this scenario is seen in media. For the longest time, there were content creators who made shows and service providers who put the shows out for customers to see. The content creators never actually had a relationship with those who eventually viewed the product. The profits in this scenario flooded to those creators. But, they had no relationship with the consumer and the distributors controlled the main constraint: time. Previously, networks integrated broadcast availability and content purchases. Netflix modularized broadcast availability by making its entire library available at any time in any order.

The market is split into three parts: suppliers, distributors, and consumers. Netflix integrated content purchases and customer management, enabling a virtuous cycle of increased subscription demand and increased content purchase capability.

What was originally seen as just possible opportunities for companies like Disney clearly became disruption and competition. Disney and Netflix made a deal back in 2012 allowing Netflix to stream Disney movies and shows. What looked like a smart move back then now seems like quite the opposite. All the deal did was give more validity to Netflix as a disruptor to traditional linear TV. For every viewer of the Disney movies on Netflix, there was one less viewer on the TV station. Disney was long operating in "franchise mode" where there were no threats to its core business model and no real business decisions had to be made. Netflix changed all of this.

The real loser, in this case, is the cable provider. (Cable providers are also often internet providers so the effect may be somewhat offset.) Streaming is in direct competition with providers, like Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR). The content providers have the tools to adapt but the cable companies don't. Now, cord cutting isn't a new phenomenon, but it is one that has been hotly debated over the past years. The clearest sign of this is with Disney Life, their UK streaming service. Bob Iger was very honest in why the service hasn't been very successful, that being because the content is all on regular TV as well. There is no compelling reason to sign up if you already have a TV subscription —bad news for the distributors. For a streaming service to be successful, the content has to be exclusive to its platform, meaning not available on TV as well. As more streaming services are made to adapt to the future, more content will be taken off of regular TV. Basic video subscriptions are expected to drop 14% over the next ten years and cable revenues by about 0.5%, compounding each year. By commoditizing time and distribution, Netflix has integrated production and customer management, capturing new value on the chain.

Proof of that view on the deal is the cancellation of it (in 2019), the announcement of Disney's streaming service, and the recent Disney-Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)(NASDAQ:FOXA) deal. Disney movies will be taken off Netflix by end of 2018 - something that wound up being their first big move to fight the new powerhouse, Netflix. A Netflix executive has said movies from Disney and other companies are responsible for roughly 30 percent of Netflix viewing in the U.S.

Losing Disney isn't going to kill Netflix, but it is one of the risks the company faces. Netflix has taken steps to eradicate this risk, however, which will be explained later.

Streaming Service

Last year, 2.1 million households dropped paid TV service, up from 1.2 million in 2015, Convergence said. By the end of the year, 27 million households, or about 22% of the country, did not pay for cable or satellite TV service, up from 24 million, or 20% of households, in 2015. And the total should reach 30 million, or 25% of all households, by the end of 2017, Convergence said. Cord cutting is more than just a buzz phrase.

Disney announced earlier this year that they would be taking their content off of Netflix and releasing their own streaming service. As subscribers for ESPN and Disney channel networks have fallen 5% in the past two years, they knew something had to be done. With a wealth of desirable content at their disposal, this service has been highly anticipated. These assets include ESPN channels, Disney channels, ABC, FreeForm, Marvel, and Star Wars, along with a number of other investments.

Disney recently announced the acquisition of Fox for around $52 billion, without actually "spending" a dime. They are part of the minority as they settled the deal only in stock.

Source (2017 deals)

The main reason for conducting the deal in this fashion was to keep a clean balance sheet. Net debt to EBITDA TTM would only be 1.5 and increase to 2.9 with the eventual purchasing of the rest of Sky. These low numbers have much to do with the uncertainty of the future of the industry. According to Nielson, Disney ratings are down 8% for ages 18-49 this year. These uncertain times are exactly when a balance sheet needs to be strong. This keeps shareholders confident and gives the company a cushion. This move was necessary if their plan of taking share from Netflix has any chance of being successful.

The post-deal assets will add to the already diverse lineup Disney has.

Source

This acquisition makes Disney's soon-to-be-released streaming platform even more intriguing. They have every genre you can imagine under their umbrella. The only question left is how they will bundle and price it—rumors are it will be less than Netflix. They've acquired the assets to offer a streaming service that can appeal to everyone.

Disney's streaming capabilities aren't the only positive of this deal. As they've done after the Lucasfilm purchase, Disney should be able to benefit quickly from these new stories and universes they can turn into movies. (Avatar was the highest grossing film ever worldwide, Deadpool has been very popular, X-men universe has huge potential {joining the Marvel universe?}, etc.)

Source

Iger has been able to find synergy in his previous acquisitions and the Fox deal has the highest potential of them all.

No matter your opinions on each series, you know Disney will find a way to make as many movies as possible about them. (They've released a Star Wars movie every year since the Lucasfilm acquisition.) Projections have them holding a dominant 40% domestic box office market share.

Why The Drastic Moves?

Netflix Netflix Netflix

Netflix began as a DVD sales and rental company and has come quite a long way since. in 2007, they began streaming media and then in 2013 they started to create their own content. The subject of the disruptive technology I mentioned before has grown to be the industry leader in recent years. From 23 million streaming memberships in 2011 to 93 million in 2016, then finally breaching the 100 million mark in this previous quarter with 109 million, Netflix has been unstoppable.

Netflix has only just begun to grow outside of the US, as well. A little over half of the subscriptions come from outside of the US, a number that is expected to continue to grow. International memberships have seen a 44% growth y/y compared to 11% domestically.

Source

Source

While there are still plenty of possibilities domestically, international is where the real growth lies. Smart TVs are becoming more popular globally, hinting at the fact people are cutting the cord worldwide.

Source

Netflix has been increasingly creating more international content — which, judging by the growth numbers, has been a great idea.

Netflix has begun to slide to a different part of the value chain. Once a site for streaming shows and movies through licensing deals, they now want to stream more and more of their own content. Creating their own content has proven to be extremely expensive as they plan to spend up to $8 billion on it next year. The huge spending has caused the company to operate with negative FCF for the past few years.

Source

The mortgaging of its present is a necessary evil so they can own the content on their platform. Netflix has a huge lead in the streaming business but the competition is starting to show up. In the end, the subscriptions will flow to the platform with the best and widest selection of content. Spending is necessary for making sure you fulfill that criteria. Owning the content leads to high fixed costs. High fixed costs with no variable costs means an infinitely scalable network; there is no marginal cost for a new subscriber. Along these lines, Netflix made their first acquisition this year, Millarwood, the comic book publisher behind character stories like "Kingsman" and "Old Man Logan".

Since the content on their platform is so vast, the user needs to easily be able to find what they want to watch. As I stated before, the direct relationship with the consumer was what separated Netflix from others. The experience is so smooth because of the recommendations. Netflix's algorithm learns about its users and becomes more accurate every day. The way machine learning works is the more data it sees, the more the algo learns and the better the recommendations will become. Their already huge user base will be a huge asset—and a barrier to entry—as more and more new content comes onto the site.

Netflix was ahead of the curve with their technology and are trying their best to stay one step ahead. Becoming less dependent on third-party content and continued global integration can be the key to them staying at the top.

Overview

If someone can compete with Netflix, I believe it is Disney —especially after the Fox deal. Disney now is a majority owner of already established Hulu (60%) and Bamtech (75%). Hulu has been investing heavily in its own content, projecting $2.5 billion this year. They have had some success with original shows such as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Harlots".

Source

The Hulu platform has a positive public perception and should only get better with the new majority owner.

Impressive growth, more original content, and a wealth of assets should keep this trend running into the coming years. Disney now has more than enough content to create a successful streaming platform and add to existing ones. Netflix, the leader, has shown few weaknesses and I'm not expecting that to change. As this trend evolves, more content will be taken off of cable and available solely on paid streaming platforms. Cord cutting is still only beginning and as more content moves to OTT, the profits will grow and Netflix and Disney will soar into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.