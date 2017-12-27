Verizon's Late To The TV Party, But It Just Arrived With A Big Bang

Verizon now has substantially more room to charge lower prices or add more content than competitors, or even both. It is paying a fraction of what others pay for access to the NFL lineup.

This means Verizon has less need to pay the Big Four high rates for their content, and can walk away from them without forfeiting the biggest content on TV.

Over the last few months, rumors have been piling up that Verizon (VZ) was negotiating a new deal with the NFL to expand its streaming rights. On December 11th, word came that the deal was officially done.

In my opinion, the significance of this deal is being underestimated by some. I believe Verizon has taken a first step towards launching a truly transformational TV product. There are further steps to go yet, and Verizon must still demonstrate that this is the direction it intends to take its new content platform.

But certainly many are expecting that this deal presages the launch of a new TV streaming service. And it has a chance to do something no one else in the market has done: to help it differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded field. This could help Verizon overcome a late start and boost it into the top ranks of the streaming pay TV (SPTV) market.

With T-Mobile (TMUS) having already disrupted the wireless industry and now talking about bringing the Un-Carrier brand to TV, Verizon may be about to steal a march on them and launch a TV revolution of its own, before T-Mobile even gets off the ground.

The Importance Of The NFL

I have taken the position that the NFL is something that investors in the entertainment space should be tracking closely, because it is probably the main pillar holding up the traditional pay TV ecosystem, from which companies like AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMCSA) as well as Verizon derive a large share of their profits. My initial analysis this past fall suggested that as many as 11 million households may be retaining their pay TV subscriptions solely to access NFL programming.

I received a lot of pushback on that, and certainly there are many who feel the number is not quite that high. But regardless of where you put the exact number, it is not a leap to call it a number in the millions. Meanwhile, millions more consider the NFL an integral part of their viewing habits, even if it is not their sole motive to subscribe.

Tablets Are Included

Before we go any further, though, it’s important to drill down on the facts of what exactly Verizon got in this deal. Early reports were surprisingly conflicted, to the point of being almost contradictory.

Initially, before the final deal was announced, the rumors had Verizon close to a deal that would have allowed it to stream NFL games to any screen, including full-sized TVs. Others said Verizon wouldn’t get TVs, but would get everything else: smartphones, tablets, computers. Either of those would have set off a veritable avalanche of pay TV defections, as they represent the very premium viewing experience. There would have been literally nothing about the NFL that wasn’t just as good on Verizon’s service as on the full $200 a month cable-TV experience.

Some reports have said that Verizon did indeed get all three. But after reviewing the official announcement as well as subsequent reports carefully, I do not believe that is the case. The official statements from both Verizon and the NFL specifically refer to “mobile devices,” which computers really would not be. The announcement repeatedly refers to “mobile.” Mobile devices, mobile access, regardless of mobile carrier, etc.

So it seems like we are down to smartphones, which Verizon already had, and tablets. ESPN News and others have confirmed that tablets are indeed included in this deal. Computers and smart boxes, like the Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL) TVs, are not. However, even the inclusion of tablets is on its own a major step.

Tablets Growing Appeal

The ability to enjoy sports - any video content, really, but especially sports - is often directly proportional to the size of the screen that consumers can enjoy it on. While smartphones are often too small to have an enjoyable sports watching experience - the screen is too small to see the ball well and even the players can be hard to make out - tablets offer anywhere from two to as much as seven times the viewing area, depending on screen size. One study found that 53% of the population watched video on tablets, compared to only 20% on smartphones. And this was back when tablet penetration was not as high as today, and screen resolutions were not as good.

So, Verizon will very soon be offering a tablet streaming experience to complement its smartphone streaming experience. Meanwhile, the picture for the NFL’s other media partners is just the reverse: having already offered tablet streams (included as part of the original rights contracts with the NFL) they will now be able, at long last, to offer smartphone streams as well. Disney’s (DIS) ESPN and Comcast’s NBC have already announced new deals with the NFL to include smartphone streaming rights in their game packages, and CBS (CBS) and Fox (FOX) (FOXA) are believed to be close behind. No word yet on DIRECTV.

The initial reaction to all this might to see it as a win-win. The NFL gets some extra money, Verizon and all the other media partners get more rights, and customers get easier access to games across devices. But this is to miss the forest for the trees. Yes, everyone got something, but two of them, Verizon and consumers, got a lot more than the NFL itself or its other media partners.

A Unique Agreement

Looking again at the list of the NFL’s media partners, one thing should jump right out at you: with the exception of Verizon, none of the others are telecom companies. Yes, DIRECTV is now owned by AT&T but it wasn’t when the NFL made the deal. More importantly, even now DIRECTV’s exclusive NFL property, NFL Sunday Ticket, is more like the other distributors' contracts than Verizon’s, in this important sense: it is a slice, not the whole.

Basically ever since TV began, the NFL has divided its TV rights among several media partners. Currently, CBS and Fox split the Sunday afternoon package while ESPN and NBC have exclusive rights to national broadcast slots on Sunday and Monday night. But more important than the details of who has what is that no one has everything. In fact, no one else has any two things: there is no overlap between any of the NFL’s media partners in terms of the rights they’ve secured.

Verizon has become the first, and so far only, company to obtain rights to show a broad cross-section of games. In fact, its more than a cross-section: Verizon has obtained the rights to show every in-market game the NFL broadcasts throughout the year, including playoffs and Super Bowl. In other words, as far as NFL fans are concerned, Verizon’s streaming service is as good as cable TV, in terms of access to games.

It needs to be understood that this has never happened before. Verizon’s new streaming-TV service, whenever they get around to launching it, will be the first to be able to claim that it’s “as good as cable TV” when it comes to the NFL.

A Real Breakthrough

Last quarter, Verizon said it would have something to announce on streaming-TV within six months. Verizon said it was looking for a way to stand out in an increasingly crowded space. At the time, reports were that it was having trouble signing up networks and that it might need to ally with a partner, but the CEO specifically ruled out any large-scale acquisition.

This deal goes a long way toward addressing both of those points. The NFL is about the best partner you could ask for in pay TV, despite its recent struggles, and at $450 million per year Verizon has kept expenditures exponentially lower than AT&T’s media mergers, which assuming the TimeWarner (TWX) merger goes through have run up a bill of almost $150 billion.

The Head Of The Line

Verizon’s deal accomplishes two specific objectives. First, it goes a long way towards ensuring that its streaming-TV service, when it launches, will have sufficiently broad appeal to become a major player in a crowded space.

As I said, there are several million subscribers who only keep their pay TV because they want unfettered access to in-market football games. The exact number is debatable, but even if it's only a fraction of 11 million, it's worth remembering that DIRECTV Now just celebrated hitting the 1 million subscriber mark. Sling TV, the market leader, is currently at about 2 million subscribers. Regardless of exactly how many cord-cutters this opens the way for, this one deal alone clearly puts Verizon in the same ballpark as the fastest-growing and largest services, respectively.

Bargaining With The Big Four

Second, and perhaps more important, is how it impacts Verizon’s ability to “flesh out” the service by adding other content, probably through more conventional deals with channels providers like NBC or ESPN. Although channels offer multiple pieces of content, the NFL is one of the prime drivers of leverage in negotiations between traditional channels and new digital distributors. Most of the other content local channels produce - local news, primetime dramas and comedies, etc. - is considerably more fungible.

Is the local news broadcast really going to sound all that different if you tune in to NBC-7 instead of ABC-5 or CBS-2? If NBC’s criminal procedural show is not on the service, is CBS’s procedural really that much worse? Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon have had great success in the streaming market buying some shows from each channel but not others, according to the prices set. Netflix has NCIS from CBS and Blacklist from NBC, but CBS’s Scorpion is not included and neither is NBC’s Blindspot. FOX’s Glee is included, Empire is not. Consumers seem far more willing to substitute individual pieces of non-live sports content for one another.

This means that Verizon doesn’t necessarily need to cut deals with all of Disney, Comcast, CBS and Fox for their respective channels. While the threat to hold out by any one of these companies would compromise the NFL offerings, and therefore the consumer appeal, of every other service like Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube TV or Sony’s (SNE) Vue, it doesn’t necessarily have to scare Verizon as much since the only impact will be on content that consumers are far more likely to replace with another channel’s.

Considering the sheer cost of these groups channel bundles, that has real significance for Verizon. Disney alone requires almost $15 per month for its content, and the others combine for at least another $15. With most services priced at $35 per month, having to include the four of them doesn’t leave much room for anything else.

This means that Verizon will probably be able to price its eventual service considerably below what everyone else is charging, despite offering every game of the most premium sport in the country. Either it will use the threat of being excluded to drive lower rates, a clear win, or it will actually exclude one of them and use the savings to sign other content as well as lower prices.

Disney is probably the most vulnerable here. Excluding it saves $15 per month, hands down more than any other channel bundle. In fact, Disney alone requires more monthly content expenditures than A&E Networks, Discovery (DISCK) (DISCA), AMC Networks (AMCX) and Scripps (SNI) combined. Those channel groups have all been excluded from one or more SPTV services despite being some of the more efficient providers of content, on a dollars per hour basis, in the entire pay TV system. They could probably look forward to better treatment from Verizon, quite possibly at Disney’s expense. Or perhaps Disney will accept somewhat lower rates in order to stay inside the bundle.

Investment Recommendations

Altogether, I see this deal as a substantial win for Verizon, which considerably eases my previous bearish stance on the company. I also think the basic cable companies who have been somewhat left out in the cold by earlier SPTV efforts, including Discovery, Scripps, A&E and AMC, are winners here.

Because I expect Verizon’s deal to offer the potential of real pricing pressure on other providers, both traditional and streaming, I see this news as bearish for Comcast and AT&T. Perhaps marginally less so for DISH Network (DISH) since Sling TV is already priced below the competition. Alphabet’s YouTube TV also looks a little less appealing now.

I don’t see it as substantially impacting Netflix or Amazon because they are not marketing themselves as sports providers or complete TV solutions, and I remain bullish on both of those companies. Apple might one day regret missing the chance to buy low on the NFL, but their massive cash hoard means they can buy high without missing a beat so there's no real impact there either.

T-Mobile is facing a new TV competitor, but I doubt that comes as news to them, and all indications are they are prepping a premium TV experience so they probably planned on signing all the Big Four anyway. In which case they will have the same NFL access as Verizon, just through a different pathway. So the news is probably neutral on them too.

Conclusion

Verizon’s deal is being seen as just one more NFL deal, something a lot of market players already have. In fact it is a truly unique NFL deal, something which could potentially give it a lot of leverage in building a market-leading TV service. With the increasing convergence of wireless and TV, Verizon needs a leading TV solution to remain the industry leader in wireless, and it looks like after a few false starts it may well have what it needs to build one.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.