BlackBerry: Buy The Reversal

BlackBerry (BB) has seen its share price surge as management transitions the company to a software focused firm. Although its share price is up over 60% in 2017, there still looks to be more room to run. In its most recent earnings call, management showed that the transition away from hardware, and towards software is beginning to bear fruit. The stock is volatile however, signaling an options strategy may be the best way to gain long exposure to BB. Overall, the stock looks attractive at current levels and warrants a buy in investor portfolios.

Price Action

The first technique to analyze BB is through its price action. A common trait in a turnaround company is that its share price significantly declines, then forms a long-drawn out bottoming process as management tries to right the company's ship.

Below are both daily and weekly charts of BB. After consolidating below 11.5 for most of 2017, BB finally broke out higher following its strong earnings result in previous weeks. The breakout was significant on a technical level as investors pushed the share price above overhead resistance that had previously seen heavy selling pressure enter the market. Now however, with the breakout accompanied by bullish results from management, sellers haven't reemerged with similar strength

Moreover, within a longer-term outlook, BB looks to be breaking higher from its 5-year base pattern. After trading in a volatile range since 2012, BB looks to be showing strength as management's turnaround effort looks to have a further leg higher. Investors should embrace the breakout, and recent brief pullback, using the minor dip to buy into BB and looking for its share price to rise into the mid- to upper-teens in 2018 based off of the stock's current volatility profile.

Source: Trading View

Fundamental Narrative

BB's share price has been fueled higher by strong fundamental performance over the last year. In its most recent quarter, FY18 guidance was reaffirmed with revenue from $920M to $950M [consensus: $927.19M] and a positive EPS [consensus: $0.06], according to reports by Seeking Alpha.

Enterprise software and services sales jumped 11.5% from a year ago to $97 million, which represents 85% of BB's total company revenue and led to a record gross margin on the company level of 77%, according to management. BB received nearly 3,000 orders in the quarter from customers including NATO, the U.S. government and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).

In its U.S. federal business during Q3, BB had 36 deals over $100k, of which 7 deals were larger than $400,000 and 7 deals were over $1 million. The company's diverse stream of growing revenue in its enterprise and software space should further improve operations going forward.

Moreover, revenue from intellectual property and licensing surged 67% to $50 million. Within the unit, BB signed a patent licensing agreement with Teletry in the most recent quarter. With the agreement, Teletry can sub-license a range of BB patents to the majority of the smartphone manufacturer worldwide. Management had this to say about the partnership:

"We chose Teletry because of their track record in licensing. We retain ownership of our entire patent portfolio, and we'll continue to operate on our licensing program."

Below is a chart of BB's revenue. Although revenue has fallen to historic lows, the downward trajectory looks to be slowing. With revenue just below $1 billion, and management effectively transitioning to a software based revenue stream, expect a reversal higher of revenue growth in coming years, further fueling BB's share price.

The Trade

Should the fundamental narrative continue to play out for BB, an interesting way to play the long side of the trade is by using call options. Bottoming formations in stocks can be volatile, leading investors to be whipsawed back and forth. A way to mitigate this is by defining your risk, while have full upside participation using call options.

The specific option I am looking at is the June 2018 12.5 call option trading at close to $0.75. Using call options allows investors to leverage their position, while still keeping the position size appropriate. But remember that, when trading options, it is possible to lose your full principle, so you should only risk what you are potentially willing to lose.

Conclusion

BB looks like an interesting buy at current levels. The company's share price spiked higher following impressive earnings results. Moreover, management continues to gain traction with their turnaround efforts, seeing improvement in both patent licensing and enterprise software. Turnaround efforts can be volatile, leading to an interesting trade idea using call options. In a market where almost all sectors are overvalued in the U.S., investing in this strategic turnaround story could lead to solid gains in coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.