Cheesecake Factory: Growth At A Discount

The shares of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are down about 19% over the past twelve months, and in my view they now represent good value. In my view, investors with a long term focus would be wise to buy in now before the market realises its mistake and the price inevitably rises. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history, and by modelling the dividend. I’ll also make an appeal to authority. Finally, I’ll also make a comment about the relative merits of this business compared to the overall market.

Financial History

Cheesecake Factory is a growth company, plain and simple. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 4.5%, while net income is up an astonishing 7.2%. I like this a great deal because it indicates that the business is scalable, and that as revenue increases, more dollars can be thrown to the bottom line.

Also, it’s clear that management is quite friendly to shareholders, which is of critical importance to me. It’s critically important to have a friendly management for the simple reason that an unfriendly management almost guarantees capital loss. Since 2012, management here has returned $638 million to shareholders (just shy of $490 million in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from ever increasing dividend payments). The virtuous combination of reduced share count has resulted in EPS growth of about 9.7%, which is astonishing in my view.

It’s not all perfect at Cheesecake Factory, though, as indicated by the fact that debt has grown along with revenue and EPS. Over the past five years, long term debt has grown at an eye watering 12% CAGR. While this would normally cause me some stress, I’m less worried about it in this case for two reasons. First, the majority (57%) of debt is due in five years or more. Second, the company has a cash hoard that represents just over 50% of the long term debt present. These two facts suggest that we shouldn’t worry too much about debt. That being said, the interest rate is a bit rich in my estimation, so if I had a direct line to management, I would suggest they pay off some of this expensive debt.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history here indicates that this is a growth company, investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past. It’s with that in mind that I must spend some time forecasting the future here. Whenever I conduct a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the most salient. I consider the dividend to be the most relevant factor here, so I’ll move it while holding yield constant.

Over the past five years, the combination of share buyback and dividend increases have grown dividends per share at a CAGR of about 29.7%. While I see no reason to conclude that this rate of growth will slow, I need to be as conservative in my forecasts as possible. For that reason, I’m going to forecast a reduced growth rate of “only” 12%. When I run this forecast on Cheesecake Factory, I estimate a CAGR for the shares of about 14% over the next four years. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return in light of the relatively low risk present.

Appeal To Authority

We have to acknowledge that some investors are either more well informed, more talented, or both. It’s with that in mind that I’d like to take some time to talk about the fact that some of the most talented and well informed investors are on the same side of the trade as us. Specifically, in September of this year, Ron Baron, Mario Gabelli, and Joel Greenblatt all added to their positions in the company. Both Baron and Greenblatt increased their positions massively in September, with the former increasing his stake by 42%, and the latter by 285%. According to the most recent filings, these three institutional investors now own approximately 1.867 million shares.

Perhaps more importantly, in November, two insiders (Edie Ames, and Simon Herbert) also put a little over $1.1 million of their own capital into the company by buying 25,730 shares. When very informed investors put their own capital to work in a company, we would be wise to at least take notice.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CAKE would turn bullish with a daily close above $50.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bullish Flag Pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $57.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy CAKE call options that will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade on the next daily close above $50.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $47.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $57.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe CAKE is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Finally, in spite of a large run up since my last bullish article was published on Cheesecake Factory, the shares still trade at a significant (29%) discount to the overall market. In my view, this is astonishing in light of the fact that this is a growth company. It should not trade as a value stock, but it does. In my estimation, we should take advantage of it before the market figures out its error and makes price and value collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.