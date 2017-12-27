Copart: More Upside On The Way After Q1 2018 Blowout

Buying momentum can be a tough sell for investors, and with Copart (CPRT) up nearly 60% this year, I can see why many would be hesitant to pull the trigger. However, unlike other segments of the market that have seen trading multiple expansion, that hasn't been the primary driver here. Copart's earnings are through the roof, and given the strength in the most recently reported quarter (fiscal Q1 2018), sell-side analysts are expecting $640mm in EBITDA in fiscal 2018, up over 20% from last year. Further, as the vast majority of revenue is U.S. sourced and non-tax advantaged, the company currently pays cash taxes over 30% - it stands to be a prime beneficiary of corporate tax reform. Given the high free cash flow and light leverage, Copart will find itself with a net cash position by the end of next year, which opens up the company for a shareholder return program. Given the asset light business, defensible moat, and high earnings quality, the company should have no issues trading to 17.5x my $660mm EBITDA estimate by year end, or $11,500mm in enterprise value. That gives 15% upside to the company's market cap, assuming an incremental net cash position by year-end.

Business Overview, Risks

Copart is a leading provider of online vehicle auctions and vehicle remarketing services. Breaking it down, the company acts as an intermediary agent, connecting sellers (generally insurance companies, 84% of vehicles sourced from insurers in fiscal 2017) with buyers (vehicle dealers, exporters, rebuilders, dismantlers). In general, these vehicles are either damaged and deemed a total loss by the insurers or recovered stolen vehicles where the insurer has already made the vehicle owner whole.

Copart fills a necessary role providing value on both ends of the market. For sellers, it gives an avenue to shed assets that are relatively illiquid quickly, all while minimizing administrative processing costs and maximizing the sales price. Historically, insurers have opted to externally contract out the pain point of shedding these assets versus keeping it in-house. There would be substantial development costs to replicate Copart's infrastructure and depth, particularly its registered buyer pool - nor would they have the scale to make it worthwhile. In fiscal 2017, sales of U.S. vehicles to buyers outside the state where the vehicle was located accounted for just shy of half of total vehicles sold, and roughly one fifth were sold to international buyers. That's massive, and ensures sellers receive best possible value. The real risk, in my opinion, is not for insurers opening their own marketplace, or new entrants into the market, but rather the establishment of more direct relationships between insurance companies and large vehicle dismantlers, parts yards, etc. There is always going to be the tendency, on both sides of the transaction, to "cut out the middle man".

For buyers, Copart's Virtual Bidding Third Gen auction house ("VB3") offers an easy way to get access to a massive inventory base of available vehicles to work on. The implementation of Virtual Bidding Second Gen back ("VB2") in the mid-2000s led to the elimination of in-person auctions company-wide; all sales are now done online. It is easiest to think of the company's system as analogous to that of eBay (EBAY), just with deeper hurdles for buyer registration and a slightly tweaked auction format. First, there is a sealed bid auction, where buyers state their maximum price they are willing to pay. Then, the top bidders are allowed the opportunity to bid again in real-time versus the maximum bid (think of it as a last chance opportunity). This two-step process ensures maximum cash flow for sellers, which, as they provide most of the revenue to Copart and provide the inventory, remains paramount.

In order to keep this business flowing, Copart has to continue to provide value to ensure it earns its keep as a bridge between buyers and sellers. VB3, rolled out in fiscal 2014, tries to do so via a few aspects:

Attracting new members by allowing non-registered members to view auctions

Extensive upgrades to mobile application technology, helping with real-time bids during second stage

Completely redesigned interface, allowing multiple auction windows and more photos during bids

Beyond maintaining its market position, company revenue is impacted by several factors, including total loss frequency and average vehicle average selling prices ("ASPs"). Total loss frequencies have gone up quite a bit in recent years for a wide variety of factors despite higher used car values. Within new vehicles (defining this as less than two years old), this is primarily due to higher safety standards (e.g., NHTSA increase in roof-crush standards in 2012), as well as greater automaker response to consumer interest in crash/safety scores. In general, outside of safety and control products like electronic stability control, anything that improves crash test results during a crash (e.g. crumple zones) are often difficult to repair. Further, the advent of aluminum versus steel, which is expected to be a long-running trend due to lowering vehicle weight for meeting mileage requirements, also leads to more total losses. Aluminum doesn't have "metal memory" like steel, it is harder to weld, and aluminum and steel are corrosive to one another (forcing of two different body panels together in a crash results in needed replacement of both versus repair).

On the other end of the spectrum, average vehicle age on the road continues to climb upward, and is still creeping towards twelve years. With new automobile sales set to remain flat to down (2018 is forecast to be 400,000 units short of the 2016 peak), this trend should stay stable as well. More than 30% of all vehicles older than ten years involved in an accident result in total loss (versus 5% within new vehicles), so most inventory that flows Copart's way is older than average. As most vehicles in that bracket are likely nearly irreparable, scrap prices or auto yard demand is a big driver of pricing as well. Steel, aluminum, and even platinum group metals ("PGMs") yielded from convertors tie into the total scrap value of a vehicle. Scrap steel prices are up since bottoming in the middle of 2015 (roughly doubling to $370/ton), and PGM has made in-roads over that timeframe as well (platinum is flat, but palladium has rallied strongly).

Historical Growth, Q1 2018 Earnings Results

Copart has grown the top line nearly 15% annually between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2017. EBITDA margins, particularly within U.S. operations, are stellar: 38.8% EBITDA margin last year. There have been some clear benefits to leverage and scale, particularly within general and administrative costs: segment level costs within the Americas only grew $10mm over the last two years despite $291mm growth on the top line. That bias to Americas is likely only set to grow; the International segment has not been growing as materially (low single digits past few years, even adjusting for foreign currency), but nonetheless it still is a profitable differentiator for the firm.

While all that strength is laudable, recently reported results for fiscal Q1 2018 ballooned even higher. The company grew global revenue 21% year over year, in part "boosted" by Hurricane Harvey, as excluding hurricane impact, revenue grew 15.8% (still higher than fiscal 2017 results). I say "boosted", because while the knee-jerk reaction is to expect hurricanes and other natural disasters to boost Copart results, the company actually expects to incur a pretax loss due to the hurricane over the next year. More than balancing expected revenue from increased insurance liquidations was all the towing and flood cleanup services associated with avoiding damage at its facilities, many of which are located in Texas.

Unit growth came in at 10%, which while not broken down points to higher average selling prices within auctioned cars. While Copart benefited from mix (larger contribution of new car total loss inventory), it also saw heightened bidding activity (more bidders and more bids per car), likely driven by improving commodity prices and a strong Manheim used car index, which was up almost 6% y/y. Sell-side analysts lapped up the EBITDA margin increases in the quarter, which come out to 38.9% on a consolidated basis excluding one-time revenue and costs from Hurricane Harvey, or 410bps of improvement versus prior year.

A long-cited risk - accident avoidance technology and its propagation - continues to not materialize. Quarterly growth in paid solution claims (number of claims insurers are dealing with) over the past eighteen quarters has been around 3-5% on average, and, while down, was still positive in the most recently reported quarter. To draw an example, accident rates remain elevated in California, which arguably has had the quickest adoption of higher-end vehicle technologies and the has some of the strictest laws on drivers. If anything, technology has driven accidents higher, due to more occurring frequencies of distracted driving from electronics. Further, total loss frequency (percentage of accidents resulting in a total) has grown at a 6.7% annualized rate over the past two years.

Leverage Is Next To Nil, Free Cash Flow Set To Grow

Copart held $584mm in gross corporate debt, or $360mm net of cash, at the end of fiscal Q1 2018. Given my estimate of $660mm in EBITDA upcoming in fiscal 2018 (up from $537mm in fiscal 2017), leverage here is extremely low. The company is not what I would call a serial acquirer given its already large market share (picked up Cycle Express for $161mm in fiscal 2017) and its capital expenditure needs are not great. I do think Copart does now have the opportunity for returning cash to shareholders, which could be a catalyst driver for the firm. Operational cash flow will likely exceed $600mm in fiscal 2018, and even if elevated capital spending continues, Copart will find itself with a net cash position by the end of the year.

That doesn't even include the effect of tax reform, which should be a further boost to operating cash. Historical effective income tax rates for the firm, excluding the benefit in fiscal 2017 from employee stock options, have generally been in the low 30% range. With more than 85% of EBITDA generated in the United States, I expect Copart to be a prime beneficiary from now-approved corporate tax changes.

Expectations are high for fiscal 2018, particularly after the blowout results in fiscal Q1. However, I think there is substantial room to run. Assuming $450mm in net income next year ($660mm in EBITDA, $25mm in net interest expense, $70mm D/A, 20% tax rate) and 239mm shares, $1.89/share looks like an easy hurdle and represents just 23x earnings. That is a discount to the company's historical trading range of 22-25x earnings that took place throughout 2013-2016. I can see some clear reasons to invest here, fair value is $50/share in my opinion, or 15% upside.

