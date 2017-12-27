A Change Of Strategy

As many of you know, during 2017, I have been a major proponent of "Cash Flow Investing." I have utilized this strategy to take advantage of the $21.7 trillion that the central banks have poured into the world's economy. The result of all of this "Pixie Dust" money, in my opinion, has been lower yields, higher equity prices and risk assets compressing against their benchmarks.

The strategy, a very conservative one, in my estimation, has been to take 50% of the money and buy Investment Grade corporate bonds in the 5-10 year sector. All of the bonds are bought at a discount or at par. Yields are around 4.00% and they are the anchors of the program. You need anchors. Stuff happens. The 2008/2009 financial debacle remains firmly rooted in my mind.

The other 50% goes into Closed-End Funds, mostly Closed-End Bond Funds, where the nine that I like currently yield around 10.92% which equates to a 7.46% yield on a combined basis with the bonds. All of the Closed-End Funds that I like pay monthly which adds another 110 basis points or 1.1% to the yield, in my calculations, because of the compounding interest. This means that the combined cash-flow income equates to around 8.00%, when the ten year Treasury yields 2.47%, according to Bloomberg data.

The new Tax Cuts & Jobs Bill is a game changer. It will have a major impact on all of us. For instance, to use a round number, if you are in the highest tax bracket and made $1mm last year then your Federal taxes were $425,000 (42.5%), without deductions. Next year, if your circumstances remained the same, you will pay $370,000 in Federal taxes (37.0%), without deductions, leaving an additional $55,000 in your pocket.

Whoopee!

Another major change, that is caused by the Tax Cuts & Jobs Bill, is the way Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are treated for tax purposes. Their "maximum" tax rate is now 29.6%, because of the new legislation. Over the last few days I have done extensive homework, about this subject, to try to take advantage of the new Bill.

In the MLP space I have identified 6 MLP Closed-End Funds that I like with an average yield of 12.81%. These should equate, if taxed at the maximum 29.6% rate, to an AFTER TAX yield of 9.02%. I invite you to compare that to other securities.

Most of the MLP Closed-End Funds pay quarterly but I have identified two that pay monthly that are part of my basket. I have also identified one Closed-End Bond fund which own REITs paying almost 10.0% which is also taxed at 29.6%.

The Great Game changes. The Strategy shifts.