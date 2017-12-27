By How Much Will Welltower Raise Its Dividend?

Welltower (HCN) is a healthcare REIT that currently offers a generous 5.5% dividend yield. Even better, it is expected to raise its dividend next month. Therefore, as most of its shareholders are holding this REIT for its generous dividend, the big question is what dividend hike they should be expecting.

First of all, Welltower benefits from some strong secular trends. More precisely, the number of US citizens above 85 years old is expected to double within the next two decades. This is by far the most important group for healthcare REITs, as this group spends approximately as much as the rest of the population on healthcare.

In addition, the number of people with dementia are expected to double within the next two decades while the total worldwide cost of dementia will be around $1 T next year. Moreover, the demand for seniors housing is expected to approximately double, from about $25,000 units during 2015-2020 to 53,000 units during 2020-2025. All these secular trends bode very well for the growth prospects of Welltower.

It is also worth noting that Welltower has high-quality assets. This collection of assets is relatively new and thus requires very low amounts for maintenance every year. This is clearly reflected in the cash flows of the company. More specifically, during the last five years, the capital expenses have remained markedly low, at less than half of the operating cash flows, and thus they have resulted in elevated annual free cash flows, which have approached $1 B in the last four years.

The company has also chosen to locate its assets in high barrier-to-entry markets, such as dense-populated cities. In these areas, the demand for healthcare units is very high compared to the supply and hence Welltower has strong pricing power. In addition, it is really hard for a new competitor to build new units in these dense-populated areas. As a result, Welltower does not run the risk of facing strong new competition in most of its markets.

While all these factors are likely to boost the long-term performance of the company, they are already prominent in its current performance. To be sure, Welltower grew its same-store revenue by 4.1% in the most recent quarter and slightly raised its guidance for its annual funds from operations from $4.20 to $4.22. A markedly positive aspect of the last earnings report was the fact that the management did not exclude the losses caused by the hurricanes from its earnings. While most companies tend to exclude such losses as non-recurring, the management of Welltower should be praised for including them in the results. The management should also be praised for reducing the general and administrative expenses from $155 M to about $130 M this year.

A strong headwind for more REITs is the determination of the Fed to raise the interest rates aggressively. As the debt of Welltower gradually matures, the company will be forced to roll it over at higher rates. Consequently, its interest expense will increase in the next few years. As half of the debt of the company matures within the next five years, the impact from higher interest rates will be significant, particularly given that the interest expense already “eats” about 55% of the operating income of the company.

On the bright side, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of Welltower currently stands at $12.3 B. While this amount may seem high, it is actually about 12 times the annual free cash flow of the company and hence it is manageable. In fact, it is one of the best levels I have encountered in REITs, most of which carry excessive amounts of debt. Moreover, the management is in the process of strengthening the balance sheet by selling assets whose capital expenses do not offer attractive returns. Therefore, although the rising interest rates will exert pressure on the results of the company, the management is already making the right moves to address this challenge.

Another negative factor for the upcoming dividend hike is the share count of Welltower, which has been rising at a pronouncedly fast pace for years. More precisely, the share count has essentially tripled in the last seven years while it has increased 62% in the last five years. Consequently, it has greatly increased the financial burden of the dividend on the company. For instance, while the dividend per share has grown only 17% since 2012, the total annual amount spent on dividends has jumped 83%. This certainly limits the potential for meaningful dividend hikes, particularly given the fact that the annual amount spent on dividends ($1.3 B) already exceeds the annual free cash flow ($1.0 B).

This factor probably explains the recent deceleration in the dividend. More precisely, while the company had raised its quarterly dividend by approximately $0.03 per share per year for four consecutive years, it raised its quarterly dividend by only $0.01 last year. On the bright side, the share count has increased much more slowly in the last two years, at an approximate rate of 3% per year. Nevertheless, given the pressure from rising interest rates and the fact that the annual dividend already exceeds the free cash flow by a wide margin, the management of Welltower is likely to remain conservative in its upcoming dividend hike. Therefore, the company is likely to raise its dividend by $0.01-$0.02 to $0.88-$0.89 per quarter.

To sum up, Welltower is doing the right moves to address its challenges and is well positioned to thrive in the long run thanks to the above mentioned favorable secular trends. In addition, while its debt is not low, it stands at a reasonable level for a REIT while the management is in the process of strengthening the balance sheet. Nevertheless, due to the headwind of rising interest rates, the management is likely to remain conservative in its upcoming dividend hike, just like it did last year. Therefore, it is likely to raise the quarterly dividend by $0.01-$0.02.

