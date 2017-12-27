Apple: Not Likely To Hit $1 Trillion As Soon As You Think

However, weak iPhone X demand, a lawsuit from disgruntled owners of older iPhones, and a weakening of the Apple brand all conspire to make that unlikely.

Over the past year, Apple (AAPL) has been touted as the company that would achieve a record $1 trillion market capitalization, given the 50% surge that its share price has seen in 2017. Indeed, as recently as December 19, Matt Maley of Miller Tabak told CNBC that he saw Apple hitting $1 trillion as early as January. However, I do not share Maley's optimism, for the following reasons.

First, Apple saw its stock tumble nearly 3% on December 26 amid reports of demand for the new iPhone X being much less than forecast. Sinolink Securities Co. project handset shipments during the first quarter of next year to be as low as 35 million, which is 10 million fewer than originally forecast. As Sinolink analyst Zhang Bin put it:

After the first wave of demand has been fulfilled, the market now worries that the high price of the iPhone X may weaken demand in the first quarter.

Zhang is not the only analyst to take a bearish look at Apple's first quarter. JL Warren Capital LLC also projected a drop in shipments - in their case to 25 million in the first quarter from 30 million in the previous quarter. The high price of the iPhone X plus a lack of interesting innovation were the key reasons they cited for their bearish outlook. These concerns highlight one of Apple's key weaknesses: its overreliance on iPhones for the bulk of its revenue.

Lower demand for new iPhone products is not the only issue Apple faces - the company was hit with a lawsuit for allegedly slowing down the processors of older iPhone models, a move perceived by iPhone users as a cynical attempt on the part of the company to make them buy new iPhone products. Apple claims that the new software updates, which slow down the older models, do so in order to allow the older batteries to cope with newer features, but this has not stopped the suit or the bad headlines that accompany it.

In addition to these woes, Apple has also seen its brand value tumble 27% to $107 billion, and in consequence has now yielded its position as the top brand in the world - which it had held for the past five years - to Google, the search engine giant owned by Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL). One of Apple's key competitive advantages is its strong brand, so any weakening in the value of said brand can only be considered a negative.

None of these factors means that Apple is a poor investment opportunity medium-term. Even near its 52-week high, it sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, and a forward P/E of 13.99, meaning it is cheaper than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.81. It also offers a dividend yield of 1.48% with a sustainable payout ratio of 26.00%, so while the dividends are meager compared to other opportunities, they are very sustainable, especially considering the huge cash reserves of $268.9 billion that Apple has hoarded as a buffer against any future difficulties.

However, with the weaker-than-anticipated demand for the iPhone X, the lawsuit from angry customers over slower, older iPhones, and the weakening of the Apple brand, do not be surprised to see a number of Apple investors jettison the stock, causing its share price to go down and its prospects of hitting $1 trillion in January decline in consequence.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.