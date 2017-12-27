Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Is Now The Best Time To Buy?

Thus, HPE will not rise so much in the long-term, although it has temporarily been rising since the last earnings announcement. It remains in the "hold" range.

Its revenues and cash flows are decreasing but its net income is increasing.

HPE has been on a rise in the last month.

Since the earnings announcement in November, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been on a consistent rise. HPE saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Since it has been on a rise for a while, is now a good time to buy it? HPE is ranked by analysts as “hold”. Therefore, now is not the best time to buy it, but it is not a “sell”.

HPE has been on a rise since the last earnings announcement

HPE's 10/30/2017 actual EPS of 31 cents beat the analysts' estimate of 28 cents and also came toward the higher end of management's guidance range of 26-30 cents. This was 10.70% surprise with difference of 3 cents.

Net income from continuing operations grew from 248 million to 420 million since the last quarter. Net income applicable to common shares grew from 165 to 524 million. The bottom-line performance is primarily owing to cost savings, lower tax rate, favorable other income and expense as well as transactions in connection with Software-spin merger. Meanwhile, cash flow from operations remained about the same.

Poor Revenue but growing net income

HPE reported revenues from continuing operations of $7.660 billion, up 4.6% from the year-earlier quarter's revenues of $7.324 billion. However, quarterly revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.714 billion.

During the quarter, HPE's performance in the Americas stayed constant, revenues in Europe grew mid-single digit driven by higher networking and growth. Asia-Pacific witnessed strong core server sales, with growth in Japan, Australia, India and China.

Source: HPE Quarterly Results

Segment wise, revenues at the Enterprise Group was almost flat from the year-ago quarter (from $6.823 billion to $6.852 billion). There wasn't a big change. Revenues from Servers were down 5% y-o-y, Storage, Networking and Technology Services were up 5%, 21% and 2% respectively y-o-y. This shows that revenues from networking grew the most. Also, Financial Services revenues were up by 24%, an impressive increase. The segment's net portfolio grew1%, but financing volume was flat year over year.

Overall, HPE’s revenues kept decreasing year-over-year; however, net income kept increasing:

Source: Morningstar

Thus, HPE is a company that is poor revenue growth but strong earnings growth, positioning it in the following way:

Source: Capital Cube

Operating Results

HPE's gross margin contracted 210 bps on a y-o-y basis to 29.7%. This y-o-y contraction was mainly due to competitive pricing, elevated DRAM pricing and unfavorable currency. Moreover, the company's non-GAAP operating margin descended 100 bps to 8.2%, primarily due to a lower gross margin, which was partially offset by a decline in non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. Thus, both gross margin and operating margin have contracted.

Source: Morningstar

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

HPE ended the fiscal fourth quarter with $9.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $7.8 billion recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt at the quarter end was $10.182 billion compared with $14.527 billion recorded in the last quarter.

Source: Morningstar

During the quarter, HPE generated $826 million of cash flow from operational activities. Free cash flow was $370 million. For the 12 months ended of Oct 31, 2017 the company generated $889 million of cash flow for operational activities.

Although the company’s cash performance is slightly decreasing, its net income performance is improving. Thus, the company can be positioned high in non-cash earnings but low in cash earnings, positioning it in the following way:

Source:Morningstar

Source: Capital Cube

Additionally, during the reported quarter, the company returned $725 million to shareholders, of which $620 million was through share repurchases and the remaining through dividend payments. For fiscal 2017, HPE returned $3 billion to shareholders, of which $2.556 billion was through share repurchases and the remaining through dividend payments.

Taking the financial analysis into account, I would say that HPE is not in an ideal position, as its revenues are falling and non-cash earnings is increasing compared to cash earnings. Thus, there is not much probability that the stock price will continue to rise in the long run, although it did temporarily rise due to higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. This matches with the analyst consensus that the company should remain in the “hold” range, and it is not a complete “buy” or “sell” at the moment.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.