Apache Vs. ConocoPhillips: A Battle Of The Titans

Both companies have solid balance sheets, have demonstrated clear future growth strategies, pay a small but secured dividend and can be considered long-term investment grade.

Investment thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) are two large-cap independent U.S. E&P companies with market capitalizations of $67.7 billion and $16.4 billion respectively.

One important criterion when it comes to investing in such independent oil and gas companies is their financial health, their growth potential, and their level of resilience (debt) against a volatile oil environment.

Both companies have solid balance sheets, have demonstrated clear future growth strategies, pay a small but secured dividend and can be considered long-term investment grade, especially with oil prices clearly bottoming out the past few months.

However, these two solid companies may not be totally similar and depending on your investment goal you may choose one company versus the other because it seems more suitable for your investment style. This article will give you a comparative analysis that will help you to choose wisely.

Presentation

1 - Apache Corporation.

Basically, Apache is active in three different locations (excluding Canada):

The U.S. onshore (Permian, Reeves County [Alpine High], mid-continent/Gulf Coast operations, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico).

Onshore Egypt.

The U.K. North Sea.

Total Production for 3Q'17 was 448,235 Boep/d.

Game changer for Apache.

The company's overall strategy was revised fundamentally after the Alpine High Natgas discovery in Reeves County, which led management to allocate more than two-thirds of its capital expenditures to develop West Texas play.

The Houston-based company revealed the Delaware Basin discovery, which is the same geologic age as the Arkoma Woodford and Scoop/Stack, in September 2016. Since then, Apache’s 307,000 net-acre Alpine High position has grown to 366,000. Exploration efforts focused on the Woodford and Barnett, which combined were estimated to have in place a combined 75 trillion cubic feet of gas and 3 billion barrels of oil, have expanded to the Pennsylvanian, Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The number of drilling locations swelled from about an estimated 2,500 to more than 5,000 as interest remains high and competition heats up.

Early indications from Alpine High this quarter show that the prospect is now delivering 13.3 K Boep/d net despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey, which is encouraging. Furthermore, in the Q3 conference call, the company said:

[We] began our fourth quarter, producing at a rate of 20,300 BOE per day and assuming this start-up of the Hidalgo CPF by the end of the year, we anticipate achieving production of approximately 25,000 BOE per day.

By the end of next year, CEO John Christmann said the company will have spent more than $1 billion on infrastructure in Alpine High. With this new exciting prospect, Apache can be considered another serious natgas shale play.

In early July, Apache closed the sale of its low-margin Canadian assets in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan for $927 million in a strategic exit from Canada.

Apache said the selloff will mean a significant reduction in asset retirement obligations and annual overhead costs, as well as improve the revenue and cash generated on the energy it produces.

The company stated that production from its Canadian operations averaged 23 K Boep/d in the third quarter - expected to be 31K Boep/d in the fourth quarter - and the CEO said in the conference call:

Apache also made some excellent progress this quarter with regard to its portfolio transition. Specifically, the discovery of Alpine High enabled our strategic exit from Canada. In only one short year, we will have completely replaced our Canadian production and we will have done so with an asset that offers significant returns and is only just beginning to show its enormous long term potential.

2 - ConocoPhillips

(Source: COP November presentation).

ConocoPhillips owns a global portfolio covering five different parts of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,226K Boep/d in Q3'17. Here are the details of the 6 recent quarters:

(Source: COP filing).

Unconventional assets: Montney in Canada and Bakken, Niobrara, Delaware and Eagle Ford basins in the USA. COP has ~8 BBOE in oil resource. Conventional assets: Alaska North Slope, Offshore UK, and Norway, Bohai Bay in China and Corridor/Gumusut/Malakai in Indonesia and Malaysia. COP has ~4 BBOE in oil resource. LNG & Oil sands: Surmont in Canada, Northfield in Qatar and Australia with Darwin LNG and APLNG. COP has ~3 BBOE in oil resource.

Balance sheet - The raw numbers.

APA)"}'>Items APA COP Total Revenues, in $ Billion 1.58 7.20 Net Income in $ Billion 0.63 0.42 EBITDA $ Million 750 2,512 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 40.0% 5.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.16 0.34 Cash from operations in $ Million 554 1,060 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 773 1,090 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -219 -33 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.85 11.69 Total Debt, in $ Billion 8.48 21.0 Dividend per share, in $ 0.25 0.265 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 383 1,220

Source: Companies filings and Morningstar.

1 - Apache revenues were $1.58 billion this quarter, up 9.7% from a year ago and up 14.5% sequentially. Oil production represented 53% of the total and contributed to 77% of revenues this quarter. Operating cash margins in the North Sea was $31, with a cash operating cost at $17/Boe.

Net debt is $6.63 billion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21 in Q3'17, which indicates that the company is holding a high level of debt relative to its net worth. However, operating cash flow on a yearly basis is $2.556 billion, or 38.6% APA's net debt, which is adequate.

2 - ConocoPhillips revenues were lower partly because the company has divested -- or is about to divest -- more than $16 billion worth of producing assets this year.

Despite these strategic divestitures the company reaffirmed production guidance, and at the same time, cut its capex budget for the second time this year, lowering it to $4.5 billion versus an original amount of $5.1 billion.

The company indicated that $1.2 billion of capital investments will go to short-cycle unconventionals especially in Eagle Ford and Delaware basin (Permian) and that $0.8 billion will be allocated to future major projects and exploration. The future major projects are essentially offshore prospects (Alaska, UK and the North Sea, China and Australia).

The company bought back a large number of its own shares outstanding during the third quarter and intends to continue in the fourth quarter while reducing the debt. I am not in favor of this move but it is often used to please institutional shareholders.

ConocoPhillips' well-timed divestiture of its oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for $13.3 billion allowed this sudden spending strategy. Furthermore, during the third-quarter COP sold San Juan basin and Panhandle assets and generated $3 billion in extra cash.

Net debt is going down significantly this quarter with $9.31 billion. This is one priority for the company and CEO Donald Wallette said in the conference call:

In the third quarter, we paid down another $2.4 billion of debt, bringing our balance sheet debt to $21 billion. In the quarter, we received a credit rating upgrade and we are on track for the year-end debt balance to be under our target of $20 billion.

Technical analysis

1 - APA

APA is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern with an upper strong resistance at $46. We are approaching the apex which means that APA may experience soon a breakout that could be on the positive side but may be limited to $46. The possible breakout should occur around $44 and on high volume to be credible. If no breakout I expect the stock to trade back to $40.

2 - COP

COP is forming an ascending channel pattern that is bullish short-term. An ascending channel pattern is a reversal pattern frequently seen in bear markets. COP is now testing upper resistance around $56.50. If COP cannot cross the upper resistance, it will eventually retest the $52-$52.50 support.

One general point when it comes to trading/investing in the oil sector: pay particular attention to oil prices. Brent oil is trading at a strong resistance level now around $66+ and it is hard to imagine oil prices going up in 2018 unless major news changes the outlook significantly.

However, oil held steady this week with thin trading pushing prices lightly higher today, adding to the probability that oil prices will hold their ground going into the New Year. The trigger may have been the recent explosion at the Libyan pipeline that feeds the country's major oil depot.

If we believe Saudi Arabia that sees oil revenues soaring by 80 percent over the next six years, then it is perhaps time to turn long-term bullish on oil. Apache and ConocoPhillips are two excellent candidates.

Personally, I am more interested in Apache because the stock has underperformed the sector for quite a long time and should deliver a more impressive recovery if the Alpine high can deliver the revenues expected down the road.

