Quantenna: Unjustified Sell-Off Provides Attractive Entry Point

The recent sell-off is excessive, given that growth fundamentals remain the same. Fair value at approximately $21 per share, implying 85% upside.

The rollout of new wireless standards such as DOCSIS 3.1, 802.11ac, and 802.11ax should benefit Quantenna significantly due to its focus on the premium segment of the WiFi chip market.

Its WiFi chipsets are superior to competitors' solutions, particularly in a multi-device and bandwidth-intensive environment. This makes Quantenna the preferred supplier to service providers.

Quantenna's strong growth is underpinned by secular trends. The company is in a unique position to benefit from competitive dynamics within the cable and wireless industry.

Introduction And Business Model

Quantenna (QTNA) is a designer of premium WiFi semiconductor chips for various access points and hardware. Its products are largely used in home-based residential routers and other types of access points that enable wireless networks. Substantially, all its revenue has been derived from sales to the service provider market, as it has established relationships with these clients through multiple design wins over the years.

(Source: QTNA Investor Presentation)

Essentially, Quantenna's chipsets are the key components that enable access points and routers to become faster, more efficient and consume less power. Manufacturing is outsourced to its foundry partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). Typically, finished chipsets are shipped directly to ODMs, which handle hardware manufacturing on behalf of service providers. Although ODMs manufacture these routers and access points, service providers like cable companies and telcos choose the components to be used.

Crucially, this means design wins are generally awarded by service providers as larger telcos will require specific WIFI solutions to be designed into the routers. Therefore, they select the technology directly as opposed to having their manufacturing partners decide on various components. This structure means that WIFI chipset designers like Quantenna maintain close relationships with service providers, which paves the way for continued business within this channel. Quantenna works in conjunction with service providers through the product development and deployment phase, which can last anywhere between 6 to 18 months.

Maintaining close relationships with these large clients allows Quantenna to optimize designs to meet the specific needs of large clients, thus allowing them to cement their position and keep new competitors out of the market. These close relationships give them significant staying power and access to repeat business as service providers refresh their hardware periodically. Currently, Quantenna has active contracts with Comcast (CMCSA), AT&T (T), Orange S.A. (ORAN), and Telefonica (TEF).

Industry Background

Quantenna's main competitors are Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), MediaTek, and Marvell (MRVL). Each of them produces WiFi chipsets, but the positioning of each product is differentiated. For instance, Broadcom's chips are typically used in enterprise and consumer routers instead of residential ones, which means they tend to optimize for power consumption and other features that are more suited for these markets.

Notably, the segmentation of these sub-markets means there is little price competition among the major players, who largely keep to their own turf and avoid encroaching on the strongholds of other competitors. Historically, this has resulted in minimal price competition and high margins, particularly in the service provider space as larger B2B business tends to flow to established suppliers like Quantenna.

Broadly speaking, each company tends to have a niche within the larger space which reduces direct competition. Although each competitor tends to optimize different technical characteristics according to their niche categories, WiFi chips still compete on broadly the same metrics. These include spectral efficiency, data throughput, power consumption, various QoS features and other technologies encompassed within the newer 802.11ac and 802.11ax WiFi standards.

Generally, WiFi chipsets are classified by the standards that they are compliant with. Every few years, the IEEE defines new standards for the next generation of wireless technology, which provides a new package of technologies. Various stakeholders such as device manufacturers, designers and any company who produces connected devices will use that as a guide for their next generation of products. Note that to fully reap the benefits of new standards, the entire ecosystem of device manufacturers has to refresh their product portfolios.

(Source: Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

Hence, this means that product cycles, particularly for WiFi chipset designers, are influenced largely by the roll-out of new WiFi standards and the features they comprise. Each designer will attempt to reach a commercializable solution first to obtain a go-to-market advantage over other competitors, especially if they compete within the same sub-market (i.e. residential, consumer, or enterprise). In that context, chipmakers like Quantenna also compete on the product-design cycle and lead times, in addition to technical capabilities.

Thesis Summary

Quantenna began as a start-up in 2006 founded by three scientists that focused specifically on the WiFi networking space. The company has experienced tremendous growth in recent years as the demand for more efficient WiFi chipsets has increased significantly. This is largely a result of secular trends including the explosion in the number of connected devices, exponentially higher data consumption within households and the rise of bandwidth-intensive services such as OTT video streaming and gaming.

In that context, Quantenna has positioned themselves in an enviable niche within the WiFi chipset market. They have multiple design wins with service providers, particularly for the next generation of 802.11ac-compliant routers and access points. Moreover, Quantenna's product features for their latest line of QSR chipsets have superior technical capabilities compared to their competitors in terms of speed, throughput to multiple devices and signal processing.

In spite of these advantages and secular trends, the market was extremely skittish after the company announced that revenue would be pushed out further in the latest quarter. This was because a large customer (presumably Comcast) delayed the roll-out of DOCSIS 3.1, which is a telecommunications standard for cable companies to enable high-bandwidth data transfers. As a result, Quantenna adjusted full-year guidance downward moderately, and shares sunk by over 35% in response.

This sell-off is excessive given Quantenna's future growth prospects, superior chipset technology, continuing ability to benefit from large secular trends and dominant market position as a supplier to service providers. Moreover, as production of their Wave 3 chipsets ramp up and Wave 2 products mature, gross margins should increase due to higher foundry yields, volume rebates and cost-optimization through chip re-designs.

At the current valuation of 1.3 times FY2018 expected EV/Sales, Quantenna has already de-rated materially and trades far below the peer median and average at roughly 3 times EV/Sales. Given the reset in expectations, the probability of an upside surprise has increased as the trends supporting Quantenna's long-term growth fundamentals remain intact. The company maintains a long runway for growth, and the upward revenue trajectory should materialize even with some delays to standards implementation.

Superior Chipset Technology Compared To Peers

Quantenna's premium chipsets are designed to maximize the total throughput to multiple devices since the number of connected devices in residential settings and data usage increases. As demand for high-data consumption services such as OTT streaming, mobile and desktop gaming increases, WiFi routers and access points need to support high-bandwidth throughput to multiple devices effectively.

Uniquely, Quantenna's latest line of QSR chipsets is the only commercial solution integrated with 8x8 multi-user Multiple-Input Multiple-Output ("MIMO") technology. It equips WiFi hardware with 8 transmitting antennas, 8 receiving antennas and hence 8 spatial streams. This means multiple devices can receive data simultaneously from 8 different signal paths, thus reducing bottlenecks in the network for bandwidth-intensive services.

Moreover, the technology enables significant noise reduction as the router selects the optimal path to deliver data. In technical terms, this increases the signal to noise ratio and reduces interference, thus maximizing the total throughput as multiple paths are able to carry additional traffic. No main competitor has adopted this design, largely because of the technical difficulties and also the lack of incentives to try.

Products from competitors such as Broadcom, Qualcomm and MediaTek generally operate at lower speeds and supports fewer bandwidth-intensive connections. As seen below, competitors have different designs that are less suited for the service provider market. Overall, Quantenna's premium QSR chipsets have the highest throughput speeds and are the only solution to integrate 8x8 MIMO.

(Source: DB Equity Research)

To be fair, the above comparison is slightly misleading since the most important metric is not maximum single-chipset speed, but rather the average throughput per device connected. In that regard, Quantenna's solution is still ahead of the competition, but the difference is more narrow than the intuition represented by the table above.

Where Quantenna's chipsets really thrive is in an environment with a large number of connected devices, as they trade off maximum data speed to a single user for higher total throughput to multiple users. We are certainly moving towards that direction in the residential market as the number of "smart" devices in each household increases. These trends are also taking hold in outdoor WiFi access points, particularly as cable companies like Comcast and Charter are heavily dependent on their network of WiFi hotspots to offer wireless service.

Hence, Quantenna's technological lead has allowed them to cement their place in the premium segment of the service provider market. Over the years, they have proven their ability to refresh the product portfolio continually and maintained the lead in this segment. This gives them an edge particularly when bidding for large service provider contracts because clients often seek premium chipset technology with each new WiFi standard to ensure their WiFi networking equipment does not become obsolete quickly.

Long Runway For Growth Due To Secular Trends And Dynamics In Cable And Wireless Industries

The market for WiFi chipsets has been growing rapidly in the past two decades, and this is largely supported by various trends that are likely to persist (mentioned above). Given that these secular trends are driving Quantenna's growth, the recent delay in standards implementation by Comcast that led to a quarterly revenue shortfall should be a blip in the long run.

Aside from the general growth trends that will benefit most WiFi chipmakers, Quantenna has the unique position of deriving almost all their revenue from service providers. Thus, they stand to benefit from cable operators that are seeking to offer wireless services to existing customers through MVNO agreements with large telcos such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Two prominent examples would be the Charter-Time Warner tie-up which allows the former to offer wireless service, and Comcast's MVNO agreement with Verizon.

I won't go too deeply into the reasons for cable players wanting to offer wireless service since it is a well-known trend for most telecoms watchers. There are some brief primers here, here and here. Suffice to say, cable companies need to engage in this business model to remain competitive. They have mostly opted to "rent" spectrum and pay wireless carriers to offload data to mobile networks in order to offer bundled packages that include both cable and wireless service as a way to remain competitive.

However, the economics of such MVNO agreements are not very attractive, as cable companies need to pay expensive wholesale rates to the Big Four (Verizon, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S), AT&T) spectrum owners whilst remaining competitive on their subscription pricing. Under the MVNO business model, Comcast (a large client of Quantenna) relies on its network of over 16 million WiFi hotspots for connectivity, and offloads traffic to Verizon's mobile network whenever these WiFi signals are unavailable.

In order to save on costs and make these bundled offerings attractive, Comcast needs to reduce spectrum usage, increase data throughput on its WiFi networks and decrease the amount of data offloaded to Verizon's network. Moreover, these WiFi access points need to handle bandwidth-intensive activities to improve subscriber experience. These are the key challenges facing Comcast and other cable players looking to offer wireless service through MVNO frameworks.

Quantenna's chipsets are uniquely suited to handle these challenges because they enable WiFi access points to use spectrum much more efficiently, utilizing fewer bands whilst transmitting higher data speeds. This is due to their 8x8 MIMO technology, which allows them to utilize bandwidth more efficiently compared to competitors' chipsets. Spread across millions of WiFi hotspots, the cost savings are enormous particularly since wholesale spectrum rates are likely to rise due to the high cost of spectrum in FCC auctions.

This means Quantenna's solution is the most attractive for cable companies, particularly as major clients such as Comcast look to participate in the wireless market in a meaningful way. Given that Quantenna is already an established supplier, revenue growth is supported by this ongoing relationship and various design wins. Furthermore, these WiFi hotspot access points need to be upgraded periodically, and the bulk of business should go to Quantenna, thus ensuring meaningful growth into a large addressable market.

Sell-Off Excessive As Delay In Revenue Growth Is Only Temporary

Simultaneous with the trend of cable companies offering wireless service, they have also been actively offering internet access through existing coaxial (copper) infrastructure that traditionally supports Cable TV. A crucial piece of this strategy is adopting technology that allows higher bandwidth data transfer from access points (residential and outdoor/public) to a Cable TV infrastructure.

This is where DOCSIS 3.1 comes into the picture. It is a telecoms standard and protocol that allows for high-bandwidth data transfer to cable networks, thus allowing cable providers to offer higher internet speeds to clients. Quantenna's premium chipsets are compliant with the latest DOCSIS 3.1 standards, and has already won design contracts with Comcast and other peers on this basis.

The downward adjustment to revenue in FY2017 Q4 was largely due to a delay in Comcast's implementation of DOCSIS 3.1, which leads to lower order volume for chipsets than previously anticipated. However, this does not change the long-run growth prospects for Quantenna, particularly as it relates to Comcast and cable clients. DOCSIS 3.1 will definitely need to be implemented as part of a broader strategy to offer high-speed cable internet. This means it necessarily requires Quantenna's chipsets given that they are the most efficient solution and have already won design contracts.

Since Comcast has an incentive to speed up implementation to further their own business plans, the delay is unlikely to be indicative of a material change in strategy or timeframe. This is consistent with management's explanation that it is a temporary client-side issue, and that future deployments remain on track. Therefore, the sell-off is largely unjustified after examining the fundamental dynamics driving the DOCSIS 3.1 implementation.

Product Maturity Should Yield Higher Gross Margins

Quantenna's chipsets are categorized into Wave 1 (802.11n), Wave 2 and Wave 3 (802.11ac). These refer to the product cycles rolled out by the industry and company, with each subsequent wave integrating newer technology. Currently, Wave 2 products are growing rapidly as the company ramps production to fulfill contracts that were won in the past.

In the semiconductor industry, chip designers like Quantenna often outsource manufacturing to foundry partners, but they retain the yield risk associated with this process. This means they bear the financial liability of a lower-than-expected yield, particularly in the early production runs when unexpected issues are likely to result in lower yields. As various issues are ironed with higher volumes, Quantenna benefits from paying the same prices for more viable units.

This means gradually increasing foundry yields allow them to reap higher margins, particularly as a product matures and reaches scale. Additionally, TSMC also offers volume rebates in the form of lower silicon prices. This means Quantenna will benefit from higher Wave 2 product profitability in FY2018 and FY2019, as revenue continues to grow.

Wave 3 products, which involve the latest 8x8 MIMO and dual-band technology, are in the process of ramping up. This has created a slight offsetting effect on gross margins this year, as smaller production volumes are more expensive. As this product category ramps up due to cable MSO deployments, the same upward gross margin pressure should materialize, leading to improved profitability. With reference to the previous ramp-up trajectory for Wave 1 and Wave 2, I project gross margin to rise to the mid-50s as Wave 2 matures and Wave 3 volume increases.

Valuation

Quantenna has materially de-rated relative to peers, and currently trades below semiconductor industry peers which are typically priced at between 2 to 4 times forward EV/Sales. Given that the forward multiple is largely based on revenue growth expectations, there is a high probability that Quantenna will re-rate higher once cable service provider deployments resume their usual trajectory.

Under this scenario, I would expect a reversion to approximately 2 times forward EV/Sales, which is still below peers Qualcomm and Broadcom at approximately 3 times and 5 times 2-year forward EV/Sales. Although Quantenna deserves a discount to both Broadcom and Qualcomm due to less diversity in their product portfolio, it has a more higher growth trajectory than both its larger peers. Hence, the current valuation of seems too low.

Hence, a re-rating to a more appropriate multiple of 2 times FY2019 expected sales implies a valuation of approximately $21 per share, representing a gain of 85%. In total, I project sales for FY2018, FY2019 and FY2020 to come in at $179mn, $291mn and $365mn respectively, reflecting a decline in Wave 1 product sales, peak maturity of Wave 2 sales in FY2018 and a ramp-up of Wave 3 sales through the 3-year period.

A key assumption underpinning this logic is the ramp trajectory for Wave 3 products, which is expected to drive most of my projected revenue growth. We assume revenue from Wave 3 products rises to roughly $55mn in FY2018, and $110mn by FY2019. This is in-line with the past trajectory of Wave 2 products, and we assume that at peak maturity, Wave 3 should bring in approximately $130mn in annual revenue before declining as the product cycle refreshes.

In terms of margins, we project a rise in gross margin from 49% to the low or mid-50s. Operating margins should also expand as positive operating leverage takes effect as overheads such as R&D expenditure and SG&A are likely to decline as a percentage of revenue. Putting it together, I project EBIT at $30mn, $43mn and $62mn for FY2018, FY2019 and FY2020.

These figures imply attractive forward-looking valuation multiples, and accounts for the beneficial economics of chip designers, particularly as product volume increases. Given that R&D spending is incurred upfront to develop future products, Quantenna is poised to reap the rewards of their Wave 3 designs whilst positioning themselves for a product refresh at around 2019, when 802.11ax solutions are commercialized.

Conclusion

At current levels, Quantenna represents a bargain, given their sound fundamentals and the growing demand for WiFi chipsets. The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from various trends and competitive dynamics that should see growth materializing in the next few years.

In addition, there is significant hidden optionality from expanding into adjacent markets such as Enterprise and Consumer Electronics access points, which have similar technical requirements. The company already has the existing intellectual property and technical ability to optimize for different features to potentially expand their addressable market size, which may provide further upside.

Therefore, the recent sell-off provides a timely opportunity to buy into Quantenna's growth story at cheap levels, given their future growth outlook and comparable peer valuations. Even in a low-growth scenario with 15% top-line growth and no re-rating, I estimate downside at only 25% compared to much higher potential returns if the base case plays out.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.