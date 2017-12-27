Enbridge Inc. Is A Buy Heading Into 2018

Next year is going to be a great one for Enbridge Inc. (ENB). The Canadian midstream company delivered a mixed performance this year, thanks to heavy dilution, increase in debt and weakness in cash flows. But I believe that the company is well positioned to recover quickly, starting from as early as the ongoing quarter.

Earnings growth

Enbridge has seen its earnings climb significantly this year, driven in large part by the C$37.5 billion acquisition of Spectra Energy (SEP) which closed on February 27, 2017. For the first nine months of this year, Enbridge’s profits jumped 64.6% on a year-over-year basis to C$2.32 billion. The growth was driven in large part by the company’s gas pipelines and processing segment whose earnings (EBIT) surged from just C$147 million last year to $C1.64 billion in 9M-2017. This unit has absorbed most of Spectra Energy’s assets. In adjusted terms, which exclude the impact of one-time charges but not the merger, Enbridge’s net profit rose 26.5% to C$1.97 billion. The available cash flow from operations (ACFFO), which is a non-GAAP measure of operating cash flows, also rose 36.66% to C$3.87 billion.

Heavy dilution

However, that strong growth has come with a heavy price. Enbridge shareholders have experienced significant dilution, thanks to the acquisition. The company bought Spectra Energy in a stock-for-stock deal under which Spectra Energy shareholders received 0.984 Enbridge stock for each share of Spectra Energy that they owned. The total number of shares has grown by almost 78% from Q3-2016 to 1.64 million in Q3-2017. That’s why Enbridge has posted almost flat earnings and a drop in cash flow on a per share basis.

Financial health

Moreover, the company’s financial health has gotten worse. Since the end of last year, its cash reserves, including restricted cash, have fallen by 45.77% to C$847 million and long-term debt has surged 68.34% to C$61.43 billion. This translates into a lofty leverage ratio, measured in terms of debt-to-adjusted-(TTM)(EBIT), of 10.6x, which indicates an overleveraged balance sheet. By comparison, the company’s leverage was 8.8x at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Enbridge has failed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends. For the first nine months of this year, the company faced negative free cash flows of C$625 million. After including the impact of preferred and common dividends, the company faced a total cash flow deficit of C$2.53 billion. That’s significantly worse as compared with last year when the deficit was C$884 million. The increase in the deficit was driven mainly by the Spectra Energy acquisition which fueled an increase in cash outflows as capital and dividends expenditures.

Favorable Macro Environment

Enbridge, however, is now operating in a better macro backdrop. Since the start of Q4-2017, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude has climbed by 14% to $58 a barrel. That has fueled an uptake in drilling activity in the US. As per latest data from Baker Hughes, the US rig count has increased by 278 rigs a year earlier to 931 rigs at the end of last week. The US oil production has climbed 16% since mid-2016 and could cross the 10 million barrels per day mark in the short term.

On the other hand, in Canada, the price of the Western Canadian Select crude remains stuck at around C$40 per barrel, but that’s partly due to a lack of takeaway capacity and the anticipated uptake in production, as discussed by Michael Fitzsimmons in a recent article. Some major Canadian oil sands producers are planning to significantly grow volumes in 2018. Suncor Energy, for instance, has already grown its oil sands production by 56% since mid-2014 and aims to further grow volumes in 2018 following the start-up of the 190,000-barrels-per-day Fort Hills project that is majority owned by the company. Overall, as per analysts’ estimates, oil sands production from Canada will increase by 315,000 barrels per day in 2018 and could continue moving higher in the future.

The growing levels of production in Canada and the US will work out well for Enbridge since it will make it easier for the midstream company to grow its transportation volumes. In addition to this, Enbridge plans to further capitalize on this environment by bringing a number of major projects online which will push its volumes significantly higher.

Significant growth ahead

So far, Enbridge’s growth has come primarily through acquisitions. But moving forward, we’ll start seeing organic growth that will come from a large backlog of projects, some of which have already come online while most of these will start-up gradually by the end of 2019. That is going to fuel earnings and cash flow growth on a per share basis.

The company has already started two of its largest projects for 2017 – the $1.5 billion Bakken Pipeline System that is driving the growth of its liquids pipelines segment and the $1.6 billion Sabal Trail system that was 50% owned by Spectra Energy and is responsible for a large chunk of the strong growth seen at the gas pipelines segment. Sabal Trail came online in July and the fourth quarter is going to be the first full quarter of the project’s operation. On top of this, Enbridge will start up C$5 billion of growth projects in the fourth quarter, including Access South & Adair Southwest extension, Dawn-Parkway expansion, Wood Buffalo extension, and a part of Atlantic Bridge project. That’s going to drive the company’s earnings and cash flow growth from Q4-2017.

As indicated earlier, Enbridge has reported a large drop in cash flows on a per share basis. For the first nine months of this year, Enbridge has reported a 16.6% drop in ACFFO to C$2.61 per share. But for Q4-2017, the company has projected ACFFO of C$1.14 per share which depicts a gain of 20% from C$0.95 per share in Q4-2016. The growth will be driven in large part by the start-up of new projects. The trend will likely continue in the future as the company continues to deploy additional major projects, including the $1.5 billion Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline and the $1.3 billion Nexus natural gas pipeline. Overall, the company plans to start C$7 billion of projects in 2018. We’ll also likely witness up to 98% growth in the flow of Canadian crude oil to the US to 890,000 barrels per day from Enbridge’s Line 67 pipeline after the company received a green signal (presidential permit) from the US authorities. This will be followed by the start-up of the highly anticipated Line-3 replacement project, which comes with a price tag of C$8.2 billion, in late-2019.

This will allow the company to continue growing its earnings and cash flows in the future. That’s also going to have a positive impact on the company’s financial health. As earnings grow, the key leverage metric (where EBIT is the denominator) will decline. On top of this, as the company brings new projects online, its capital expenditure requirement will fall, particularly after 2019 when it would have placed its biggest ever project (Line-3 replacement) to service. The improvement in operating cash flows due to the startups and reduction in capital expenditure should push the company to free cash flows. Although it is facing a cash flow deficit now, Enbridge will likely report a surplus in the future. That could bolster the company’s cash reserves, and by that extension, its financial health. In short, although Enbridge seems to be struggling now with a high debt load and a lack of growth on a per share basis, it will likely turnaround in the near future. I think the strong year-over-year growth in ACFFO per share anticipated for Q4-2017 will be the first major sign of a turnaround.

Enbridge has projected an annual growth rate of 10% for ACFFO per share, on an average, through 2020. Considering the company’s project pipeline, it is not difficult to see how the growth will materialize. The company has also said that it will reward investors along the way by growing dividends at an average annual rate of 10% through 2020. I believe that the dividend growth forecast implies that the company is expecting strong growth in free cash flows in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, Enbridge has also said that it will accelerate its debt reduction efforts by selling C$3 billion of non-core assets in 2018. That should meaningfully reduce the company’s net debt. Add higher levels of earnings to this equation and we have a company that is well positioned to significantly improve its leverage ratio. Enbridge could continue selling additional assets beyond 2018 to further strengthen its balance sheet. The company has identified a total of C$10 billion of non-core assets that can be sold in the future. I believe debt reduction will give a boost to the company’s valuation.

Conclusion

Enbridge stock has fallen 2% in the last six months while a majority of the energy sector, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) has risen 13% in the same period. The stock currently yields 5.4%. I think this may be a buying opportunity. The company’s shares will likely move higher as it brings new projects online and posts meaningful earnings and cash flow growth on a per share basis. Meanwhile, successful debt reduction should have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

