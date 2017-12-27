Gold, XAU Build The Case For A Meaningful Turnaround

Per our ongoing discussion in recent commentaries, the price of gold has not only established an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom, but is in the process of building an even more important one of intermediate-term (3-6 month) significance. As seasonal factors come into play, the ongoing short-covering rally in the yellow metal should continue to gain attention of traders and investors looking for both value and momentum heading into the New Year. In this commentary we'll examine gold's near-term technical picture as well as the outlook for the actively traded gold mining stocks.

Gold prices were higher in light trading on Tuesday, rising to a three-week-week high in post-holiday trade on geopolitical concerns. Spot gold rose 0.44 percent at $1,280 after earlier reaching its highest level since Dec. 1. February gold futures were $6.30, or 0.49 percent, higher to close at $1,285. Spot silver was up 0.67 percent at $16.47.

A key benchmark for gold is the $1,300 area, not so much because of any technical significance but owing to its psychological importance. Many gold analysts have made reference to the $1,300 level recently, which means there will likely be increased trading activity around this level. There could be additional short covering if the $1,300 level is exceeded on the upside, which in turn would accelerate the gold rally which commenced two weeks ago. Closing above $1,300 would also increase the likelihood that gold's recently confirmed short-term bottom will have intermediate-term significance.

Another important consideration is the fact that the gold price recently closed above the widely watched 200-day moving average. The 200-day MA is as much a technical as it is a psychological trend line. Although a close under or above the 200-day moving average isn’t always a reliable trading trigger, there are times when a market is so psychologically charged that such signals can’t be ignored. This appears to be one of those times. Gold’s latest close above the 200-day MA has already served to accelerate trading interest in the metal as fund managers are looking to buy oversold and under-appreciated assets as we prepare to enter the New Year.

Source: www.Barchart.com

Serving to underscore the increased trading interest in the yellow metal, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported last week that hedge funds and money managers had increased their net long stance in gold in the week to Dec. 19. Additional buying interest should be forthcoming once gold overcomes the $1,300 level on a closing basis for reasons discussed above.

Providing some additional support for the gold rally has been increased geopolitical tensions with North Korea. The country is pursuing a nuclear program in defiance of U.N Security Council resolutions. Meanwhile on Tuesday, the U.S. announced sanctions on two North Korean officials for their roles in developing the country’s ballistic missiles. While North Korea’s reappearance in the news headlines has helped to revive the safe haven bid, gold’s immediate-term momentum is primarily the result of technical factors including short-covering.

Now let’s turn our attention to the mining stocks. The biggest potential intermediate-term trade in the metals sector entering 2018 is in the attractively priced shares of beaten-down gold mining stock companies. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) which reflects the direction of the major North American gold stocks technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline.

The bottom was confirmed on Dec. 15 when the XAU closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average, the first such breakout confirmation in months. The previous two attempts at breaking out above the dominant immediate-term trend line were failures; however, in technical analysis it’s often the case that the “third time is the charm.” Here we’ll examine the internal condition of the gold stock market and see if the XAU has a good chance at reversing its intermediate-term downward trend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The first indication we had that the XAU would likely confirm a bottom came several days ago and was visible in the chart below. The 12-day momentum indicator for the XAU was beginning to reverse its downward trend even as the XAU price line continued to trend lower. This was a “positive divergence” signal, which often presages a short-covering rally. The momentum indicator has since entered positive territory and has also confirmed the breakout. The short-covering rally in recent days has been constructive and has brought the XAU back up to the pivotal 86.00 level (below), a level last seen in October.

Now that the XAU has reached this important chart “resistance” level, a minor pullback which brings the XAU closer to its 15-day moving average – perhaps to the 82.00 level – wouldn’t be unusual. Nonetheless, the fact that the XAU is showing relative strength versus gold is a very encouraging sign for the near-term outlook. Relative strength in the mining stocks is indicative of informed buying, with gold miners who have exposure to copper taking the lead. Given the extent of the XAU’s rally since Dec. 15, the index is on track for establishing a potentially important intermediate-term (3-6 month significance) bottom. It should also serve as the launching pad for a meaningful rally in early 2018.

It should be noted that the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index (HUI), which recently has lagged the XAU, recently confirmed an immediate-term bottom. The HUI closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average on Dec. 20, thus confirming the bottom per the rules of our trading system. Ideally, both the XAU and HUI should confirm each other before initiating new trading positions in the gold and silver stocks and ETFs.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Now let’s turn our attention to the internal momentum indicators for the gold stocks. Shown below are the short-term directional components of the internal momentum indicator series known as GOLDMO. GOLDMO is a rate of change (momentum) measure of the 10-week new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded gold stocks. This indicator is based on the assumption that since the new highs-new lows are, in my estimation, the best gauge of incremental demand for equities, the momentum of the new highs and lows shows the path of least resistance for the gold miners as a group. Featured here are the short-term directional (blue line) and momentum bias (red line) components of GOLDMO. The former measures the 4-week rate of change of the new highs-lows while the latter measures the 6-week rate of change. As you can see, both are reversing their previous declines and are beginning to establish a rising trend. This is an encouraging sign for the near-term outlook.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Next is the momentum bias component of the gold stock internal momentum (GOLDMO) index. The following graph shows the momentum bias (blue line) indicator along with the internal trend component (red line). The blue line measures the 90-day rate of change of the new highs-lows while the red line measures the 120-day rate of change. As can be seen here, the sub-dominant interim trend line (blue line) is turning up, which will definitely help as the actively traded gold stocks establish a worthwhile bottom. The more improvement these indicators show, the easier it will be for the bulls to regain complete recovery of the intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend.

Chart created by Clif Droke

For disclosure purposes, I am currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which is my favorite proxy for the XAU index. GDX confirmed an immediate-term bottom on Dec. 20 after closing two days higher above the 15-day moving average, per the rules of my trading discipline. For traders who wish to participate in the gold stock turnaround via GDX, I recommend using the 22.00 level as the initial stop-loss on a closing basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.