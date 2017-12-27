The Offshore Driller To Watch Through 2018

Noble Corporation's new credit facility expiring in 2023 means the company will not have to worry about debt maturities until this time.

The company's lawsuit will Noble Corporation will be immaterial in my opinion and not have a noticeable impact on the company's prospects.

Noble Corporation has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash, but has made several noticeable improvements recently.

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is an offshore driller that like all offshore drillers has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has been pushed down by decreasing capital spending from oil companies, a lawsuit from its Paragon Offshore spin-off, and a difficult debt load that the company has to manage and pay off regardless of the environment.

However, as we will see, a recovering oil environment, combined with the low risk of the lawsuit from Paragon Offshore, and recent financial improvements for Noble Corporation, make this offshore driller one to watch through 2018.

Noble Corporation - Noble Corporation

Recovering Oil Environment

The oil market has been recovering noticeably over the past almost two years and that means good things going forward for the oil markets.

Projected Global Fuel Demand - Natural Gas Intel

Oil, and the natural gas that often come with it, might not see demand grow as rapidly of demand for renewables. However, from now until 2040, demand for both is expected to grow significantly to meet growing energy requirements along with a turn away from the more pollutive energy supplied by coal. Overall, oil is anticipated to have an average annual growth rate of 0.7% and natural gas a growth rate of 1.6% in this time.

As a result, until 2040, overall oil demand should grow roughly 25% while natural gas demand should grow by roughly 40%.

Oil Market Demand / Supply Balance - ABC

From now until new years, oil demand and supply is anticipated to balance out. The oil crash started after supply overtook demand in late-2013 and peaked in early-2016 when oil prices dropped to less than $30 per barrel. However, at that point, supply dropped dramatically and demand continued to grow. As a result by year-end supply and demand had mostly balanced out.

Oil Breakeven Prices - Peak Oil Barrel

By year-end 2017, demand is anticipated to overtake supply. That result means that oil prices should begin to recover. Already WTI crude prices have recovered to almost $60 per share and Brent crude prices have recovered to the mid-$60 per share. From less than $30 per share in early-2016, prices have more than doubled showing how prices are recovering. Prices are now close to offshore drilling breakeven prices.

As prices recover to near breakeven prices and beyond, that points towards capital spending recovering which should help offshore drillers recover in the coming years.

Paragon Offshore Lawsuit

The recovering environment means great things for the offshore drilling industry overall, but why would it mean anything special for Noble Corporation. Part of the reason Noble Corporation’s stock price has been pushed down is the Paragon Offshore lawsuit. However, I feel that in the long term, this will have a minimal impact (I am not a lawyer).

Paragon Offshore Rig - Paragon Offshore

Paragon Offshore underwent bankruptcy emerging from Chapter 11 in mid-2017. Since then, likely from its creditors pushing it, Paragon Offshore has sued Noble Corporation for a “fraudulent corporate spin-off” saying that Noble Corporation spun off its older assets and saddled it with debt setting it up to fail in a difficult oil environment. As a result, the company is trying to recover money from Noble Corporation.

However, Paragon Offshore was spun off in mid-2014 before the oil crash had really started in earnest. To prove that Noble Corporation was responsible it would have to be proven that Noble Corporation knew that the oil crash was going to happen, which would be incredibly difficult to prove given that no one saw the oil crash happening along with the associated difficulties.

More importantly, when Paragon Offshore was spun off the company handed Paragon Offshore shares to its own shareholders. If Noble Corporation thought Paragon Offshore was going to become worthless, then why wouldn’t it sell the company to whoever it could for whatever it could rather than giving it to its own shareholders, the owners of Noble Corporation?

Arguing that Noble Corporation knew the crash was coming would be an incredibly difficult argument given that if Noble Corporation had known that it could have made much better decisions. More importantly, Noble Corporation received independent solvency opinions from advisors at the time of the spinoff and those who purchased Paragon Offshore debt were fully told the details of the plan.

As a result, while Paragon Offshore can now be thought of as a poor time for investors in Paragon Offshore, showing that Noble Corporation did it on purpose will be near impossible in my opinion. As a result, I think that while this lawsuit has affected Noble Corporation’s stock, it will have a minimal effect on the actual prospects of the company going forward.

Noble Corporation Financial Improvements

On top of a recovering oil markets, and minimal risk from the Paragon Offshore lawsuit, Noble Corporation has had significant financial improvements that mean good things going forward for the company.

Noble Corporation Backlog - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

One of the clearest signs of a recovering oil market is this chart right here of the change in Noble Corporation’s backlog for the first-half 2017. Noble Corporation saw its backlog drop by $0.65 billion but managed to add $0.60 billion in backlog making it so that the company’s backlog actually changed by $0.1 billion. This new backlog points towards a market recovery with new contracts being offered.

More importantly, Noble Corporation’s backlog remains strong until 2020, but drops off significantly after that. If the company can keep adding new backlog it can keep its earnings high for the coming years which will help the company to keep its financials strong and pay off its debt. A few years could allow the company to significantly reduce its debt putting it in a great portion going forward.

Noble Corporation Downtime and Service Costs - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

At the same time, Noble Corporation continues to decrease both its contract drilling costs and its fleet downtime. The company has taken the oil crash as a sign that it needs to be noticeably more efficient and from 2014 until the current time, the company has reduced its fleet downtime from almost 10% to just 2% at the present time, a significant and incredibly impressive reduction.

At the same time, the company has managed to noticeably decrease its contract drilling and service costs. The company has cut these costs by an incredible 60% from 2014 until mid-2017. That significant reduction in costs and continued revenue, mean that the company should be able to ideally generate some cash flow. Hopefully, the company will be able to put this towards debt reduction.

Noble Corporation Liquidity and Debt - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at Noble Corporation’s liquidity and debt management, the company will continue to maintain significantly liquidity in the coming years, partially as a result of the company’s significant pile of cash that’s $0.6 billion. That will allow the company to pay its maturities on hand, the company has announced that its upcoming maturity will be covered with cash on hand, while revenue can help with upcoming maturities.

Something that’s very important to Noble Corporation’s financials is the company has also received commitment for a new credit facility worth $1.5 billion expiring in 2023. That massive credit facility, an extension of the company’s credit facility maturing in 2020, means that the company effectively does not need to worry about any of its debt or repayments until 2023.

This oil crash that has decimated Noble Corporation and the oil environments overall, and is considered one of the longer ones, has lasted just over 3 years. Over the past two years, oil prices have already doubled. The chance of them not recovering further over the next 6 years is incredibly low. And as a result, Noble Corporation’s financial position should be more than enough to handle the oil crash.

Conclusion

Noble Corporation has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash, like all other oil companies. As a result, the company has been pushed towards the wayside and even though its fortunes have not changed much recently, its prospects have changed significantly, which should be good things going forward for the company. Noble Corporation is my offshore driller to watch through 2018.

Oil markets have begun their recovery and already oil prices are almost double what they were two years ago. On top of this, despite the press, I doubt Paragon Offshore's lawsuit of Noble Corporation will be material. And Noble Corporation has recently changed its finances in a big way. As a result the company will not need to worry about a default until 2023, by which time oil markets should have long recovered.

For these reasons, I think Noble Corporation is an offshore driller to watch through 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.