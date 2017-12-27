2018 Toy Space - Changes, Disruptions And Fallacies

The hoary myth that smart phones affect toy sales is taken for gospel in the C-suites of some toy companies and prevents them from addressing the real problems facing them.

The coming massive reduction in ToysRUs store numbers will have negative consequences on the toy market for two reasons which are not generally recognized.

1. The Shift to Online and what this means for the Toy Market

Everybody is agreed that the shift from brick-and-mortar to online is massive and accelerating. There are a number of reasons accounting for this trend:

Online vendors do not have the heavy cost burden brick-and-mortar stores carry. Just by looking at the percentage of SG&a – Selling and General Administration costs – we can see the difference between Amazon on one hand and its leading competitors on the other:

Retailer Percent of SG+A on Sales Amazon 5.46% ToysRUs 30.20% Wal-Mart 20.96% Target 19.22%

Source: latest annual SEC filings

Assuming that Amazon pays the same price for a toy it has a built-in 15% resale advantage over Wal-Mart or Target. In the case of ToysRUs, the discrepancy is even more extreme.

Particularly in two-income families, parents rather like the idea of being able to sit down late at night in their home and let their fingers do the shopping rather than flogging off to a store, battling for a parking space, fighting your way through aisles full of people, rummaging around in half-empty shelves, standing in line until a cashier can take your money, battling your way out of the parking lot and trekking back home again – and all this in a snow storm. You simply cannot beat the convenience online provides.

Just taking Amazon’s Prime memberships data as an indicator of what is going on, it is estimated that 40% of all American consumers are now Prime members. If you add in the non-Prime Amazon consumers, this jumps to about 65%.

Nobody, not even ToysRUs, can equal the choice of toys offered by Amazon. We can see the difference just by looking at two important categories – Fashion Dolls and Action Figures.

Retailer Action Figure SKUs Fashion Doll SKUs ToysRUs 3331 526 Amazon 132274 15495

Source: Retailer Websites

Wal-Mart and Target have a much narrower toy selection than ToysRUs and the difference in the assortment is even more extreme there.

The consequence of all this is that brick-and-mortar toy sales are going South big time:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel incl ToysToLife and Game and Hobby

In fact, even though the U.S. toy market this year is growing in mid-single digits, brick-and-mortar sales are declining. The toy retailers do what retailers always do when they see a category going South – they shift shelf space to another category that is either growing or at least more profitable. This is borne out by Wal-Mart’s and Target’s shelf space allocation for the last two months this year compared to last year:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

This obviously turns into a vicious cycle – less shelf space, less choice, less consumer appeal. Add to this the likely reduction in ToysRUs stores in 2018 and you will increasingly force consumers to buy online or to migrate to some other, even less desirable retailers such as the Dollar Stores.

Whilst this is the short term shape of things, there is likely to be a reversal over the longer term and this reversal is likely to be brought about by the eCommerce providers – e.g. Amazon – themselves. By buying Whole Foods, Amazon has already shown that it recognizes the importance of a brick-and-mortar presence.

In fact, a recent statement by the German Amazon chief puts this into perspective in a conversation with the Berliner Morgenpost on December 18:

The U.S. eCommerce retailer is committed to open their first brick-and-mortar stores in Germany. This is not a question of “whether” but rather of “when” which happens to be next year” according to Ralf Kleber, the CEO of Amazon’;s German operations. “Germany’s traditional retail is still between 90% and 95% brick-and-mortar based and this is unlikely to change dramatically in the near future. Hence, Amazon will never reject what is clearly the preference of the consumer.

I understand that Amazon will also in the U.S. follow these principles and is expected to open its first Amazon stores [as opposed to Whole Food stores] in the course of next year.

There is little doubt that this is only the beginning of a trend where physical locations are used as showcases for online offerings for products such as toys – in short, we will see the backwards bending curve of retail.

2. The Consequences of TRU’s Bankruptcy

When the news about TRU’s impending bankruptcy declaration became public knowledge, the generally held opinion was that this was not going to be a big deal. Yes, vendors who had sold but not collected their invoices prior to the filing would get hammered; yes, there would be a temporary disruption in shipments until the DIP finance was in place; and, yes, Wal-Mart and Target would try to exploit the weakness of its major competitor by luring consumers into their stores with discounts and promotional offers. However, everybody thought that TRU’s bankruptcy was a function of the interest hemorrhage caused by the debt load incurred when the three new owners – Bain, KKR and Vornado – took the company private. The consensus of opinion was that ToysRUs could continue the way it did before except that it could invest in lots of stuff that had been neglected once the reorganization was complete and this debt was wiped out,

What took most people by surprise was that TRU was going to shutter a very major part of its stores in the U.S. – somewhere between 20% and 50% of them. Still, people even then believed that there was not going to be a major impact since the business done by these to-be-shuttered stores would be picked up seamlessly by Wal-Mart, Target and perhaps Amazon.

And this is exactly where everybody is wrong – everybody except for Arpine Kocharyan of UBS who said in her investors note of December 21 that there would be a fallout in 2018 and it would hurt toy companies. She mentioned in particular Hasbro and Mattel and said that the negative sales impact would be – depending on the number of stores closed – somewhere around 1% under the best-case scenario and 4% under the worst-case scenario.

Why should there be a such a negative impact? After all, if a consumer wants to buy a toy and normally goes to ToysRUs, why would the same consumer not amble over to Wal-Mart or Target instead? Or do what a lot of other people do, go to Amazon?

There are two factors at play and TRU’s store closings will bring them into sharp focus.

The first is the factor that ToysRUs is more than just a retailer, it is also a showcase. It is difficult to quantify the number of purchases that are made by consumers who first go to ToysRUs to find the toys they want and then blithely proceed to order them from Amazon because they can get them more cheaply there. My friends at ToysRUs believe that this is in the order of about 15% - of 100 toys selected at ToysRUs, only 85 are in fact bought there. There is no real alternative to ToysRUs in this. Of all the brick-and-mortar Toy retailers, ToysRUs has by far the best and widest product assortment. Will this showcasing effect migrate to other retailers once a TRU store has closed? Some will but a lot will not.

The second reason is impulse buying. We all have seen harassed mothers trailing their small kids past end caps at ToysRUs and being brought to a screeching halt because the little guy all of a sudden saw something he or she wanted – and this in addition to what the mother came into the store for in the first place. In fact, all toy manufacturers count on impulse buying as a major factor in their in-store presence – the pack design, where the pack is on which level of the shelf, what other products are adjacent to it on the shelf, the sound and fury of the in-shelf media presentation etc.

You can argue that impulse buying happens in all stores. Yes, but there is a difference. Since the toys on offer at Wal-Mart or Target are only a fraction of what you can find at ToysRUs, the impulse factor there is equally only a fraction of what it could be. Again here, it is difficult to quantify the real impact but I would estimate it to be in the 10% range. Some put it higher than that. Statista recently published research that suggests that consumers are in fact ready to do impulse purchases of toys up to 33% of the time as opposed to home appliances where the rate is only 14%.:

Another aggravating factor is the behavior of TRU’s management itself. We all know that the bankruptcy means a major loss for those trusting vendors who continued to ship products before the Chapter 11 filing was announced. The latest figure being bandied around is that for each Dollar sold and not collected before the filing the vendor stands to lose 80%. You can say that this is the risk of the game. However, what upsets people and will not be forgotten is that the same executives who managed the company into bankruptcy also voted themselves heavy bonuses - $14 million. According to an article in the Washington Post on December 7, the attorneys for the company argued in court papers that "the bonuses would help encourage executives to focus on driving up sales as the holidays approach". Last time I looked I thought that this was the job these executives were supposed to do in the first place. As a result, some vendors have now decided not to ship TRU in future because they can no longer trust the company’s management and others will undoubtedly follow.

There is little doubt in my mind that ToysRUs could re-emerge as a major factor in the U.S. toy space if they leverage the two facts clearly working in their favor – the showcasing effect and the impulse buying factor. However, to do this will call for vastly better management thinking than has so far been evident. A management team that maneuvers a perfectly sound retailer into bankruptcy and then is exploiting this sad situation to put more monetary salve on its hurt feelings is hardly the one that can be expected to bring about the necessary change in company image, culture and strategy.

There is little question that the toy industry as a whole and Hasbro and Mattel in particular will survive if ToysRUs in fact closes somewhere between 20% and 50% of its stores in the U.S. plus the already announced 25% of its U.K. stores. However, the toy market will be a poorer place as a result and this will in all probability result in lower market growth rates and hence less sales for the leading toy companies. The loss will be much greater for the small toy companies who look to TRU as the preferred entry point into mass retail and who may in future no longer wish to work with it – and these are the companies who are responsible for a lot of the product innovation you see in the toy space today. This again will have a negative impact on toy sales long term.

But I do hope that this is a short term problem and that TRU will come back – as a better retailer, a kinder retailer and a better managed retailer.

3. Playtime versus Screen time

It is a widely held but totally fallacious argument that modern technology and in particular smartphones are detracting from children’s play time and hence their need for toys. This fable was most recently again trumpeted by no lesser light than the Fortune Magazine in an article published on September 22 by their reporter Michael Levy-Ram who had visited Margo Georgiadis at Mattel on a few days earlier and who had the following to say on the subject, presumably reflecting Ms.Georgiadis’ opinions on the matter:

Ah, yes, those “other screens.” In a digitally saturated era where even toddlers reflexively grab their parents’ smart phones for stimulation, technology presents a seemingly unsolvable puzzle for traditional toymakers. The more kids consume iPad apps and Netflix shows, the less time they spend playing with dolls or snapping together small, colorful bricks. From an outsider’s perspective, the industry stands at an existential threshold: To break out of its rut, it has to go digital.

I have said for years that there is absolutely no evidence that smartphones in fact affect play time or have an effect on toy sales. If this was the case, you would expect to see toy sales taking a hit – smartphones do well and they compete with toys hence toys sell less, right? All data contradicts this - for starters the toy sales statistics themselves. Here is the history of Smart Phone sales versus Toy sales in the U.S. since 2003:

Source: Toy Sales Klosters Retailer Panel incl ToysToLife and Game and Hobby

Source: Smart phone ownership Statista

The chart above tells us that toys and smart phones exist in different universes and have no effect on each other.

Yet, it is equally clear that children spend now more time on smart phones than they did six years ago. So, where did that time come from?

According to a recent report by Jacqueline Howard of CNN on October 19, kids under nine spend more than 2 hours a day on screens. She said that 1,454 parents of children eight and younger were surveyed online in January and February about how their children use media. The new survey built off of two previous surveys on children's media use that were conducted in 2011 and 2013. The new findings, detailed in a report, showed that children 8 and younger spend an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes a day with screen media, roughly the same as in prior years. Her data actually shows that kids' overall media use has stayed about the same since their 2011 report (2:19 versus 2:16). What's changed is how they're using it. According to CNN, "Mobile is totally taking over -- it now makes up 35% of screen time, compared to 4% in 2011."

In other words, smartphones usage by children is cannibalizing not toy playing time but rather TV watching time.

This may appear to be an interesting but essentially irrelevant finding. It is not – it is an extremely important one. If Margo Georgiadis as the CEO of Mattel, believes that smart phones are the root cause of the company’s problems then she will not recognize the real issues facing Mattel and will hence not be able to address them. In all fairness, Ms Georgiadis is not the only toy CEO clinging to the notion that her company’s problems are mainly due to technological change. A number of other CEOs have over time said the same and they all had one thing in common – their companies were losing market share to more innovative competitors.

I spoke to a number of old friends of mine, national toy buyers at large retailers, who basically all said the same thing – you succeed in the toy space by offering true innovation. That does not mean simply getting a movie license and putting out plastic figures patterned after the actors in the film. It does not mean simply putting a red bow on Barbie instead of a blue one and giving it a different SKU number. It means basic ground-up new design of toys – LOL, Paw Patrol, Hatchimals, P J Masks and Roblox come to mind. There is no law that says that such product innovation cannot include a digital component to make it truly great but the digital aspect should only be there to enhance the overall play experience – to be an adjunct and not the raison d'être.

Lego has recognized this and is now moving away from movie toys back to product innovation. You notice that they did not blame smartphones for their problems – they openly admitted their own shortcomings and are now addressing them.

