Disney Has A Problem

Disney (DIS) has been trading in a fairly tight range for the past few years as the company’s once-hot growth has stalled. One reason is that revenue growth has slowed but another, perhaps more important reason is that margins have begun to decline. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha and charts I’ve created, I’ll detail what drives Disney’s margins and the extent of the problem as it relates to owning the stock.

Margin growth stalled and then disappeared

We’ll begin with a look at Disney’s pretax margins for the past five fiscal years, which end in September.

We can see that the lowest year in our data set is 2013 when operating margins came in at better than 21%. That’s obviously a very strong result that many businesses would love to have as their worst performance and it is a testament to how well Disney’s business has performed. Pretax margin grew rapidly into 2015 and 2016 when it was nearly 27% thanks to falling SG&A costs in those years. The problem, however, is not only that margins plateaued in 2016 but that last year – fiscal 2017 – they fell rather markedly. We’re still talking about 25% pretax margin so it is no slouch, but when you’ve got virtually no revenue growth and margins that are declining, you end up with a stock that trades in a range instead of going higher.

SG&A costs shine while the rest is dull

In order to see why Disney’s margins are declining, let’s take a look at 2016’s major components and then use that to compare them to 2017.

Gross margin came in at 46% in 2016, which is basically right in line with where it has been for our entire data set. Gross margin doesn’t really budge for Disney and thus, it isn’t a source of pretax margin movement one way or the other.

SG&A costs, however, are a totally different story. That line item came in at 16% in 2016 after being almost 19% in 2013. SG&A costs have steadily fallen, partially because revenue rose during this time frame but also because Disney has simply been prudent about the way it spends money. That’s not all that common these days among mega-cap stocks but Disney deserves a lot of credit for its work with its SG&A costs. Indeed, this has been responsible for the lion’s share of pretax margin gains since 2013 so it is critically important.

D&A and interest expense are also pretty steady at 5% and 1%, respectively, so they are also not a source of change YoY, although they are still significant expenses and worth mentioning. Non-operating income, which is basically anything else that doesn’t fit into one of the other buckets, fluctuates between 1% and 3% and in 2016, it was just over 2%, adding that amount to total pretax margin.

2017 was a tough year for margins

Now that we’ve got an idea of what drives Disney’s margins, let’s take a look at last year’s numbers for comparison.

Gross margins were 45% in 2017, having come off 100bps from 2016 and indeed the rest of our data set with the exception of 2013. That’s still not a great deal of movement on a base of 46% so it isn’t like a 100bps decline is a total disaster, but obviously it didn’t help, either.

SG&A is where the action is for Disney and even though it came in with a 90bps improvement yet again – continuing its impressive streak – pretax margins in total were lower. The reason is because the other three components – D&A, interest expense and non-operating income – all moved unfavorably in 2017.

The good news about this is that Disney continues to produce lower and lower SG&A costs, which is easier said than done. The problem is that with everything else moving against it, it cannot possibly make up the difference with SG&A reductions alone. In addition, if revenue continues to be weak going forward, leveraging SG&A costs further will become more and more difficult as time goes on. In that situation, Disney would lose its only source of margin growth.

Gross margins have been weak in part due to higher programming costs, most notably at ESPN, and that is having a significant impact on the consolidated company given the broadcasting business’ size relative to the rest of the company. The bad news is that higher programming costs aren’t going anywhere and in fact, are more likely to deteriorate further rather than improve.

Analysts have implied margin growth in their collective forecast for this year and next year, with earnings growth exceeding revenue growth by 260bps and 220bps, respectively. For that to occur Disney has to find some way to not only continue to reduce SG&A costs but also to arrest the decline in gross margins. Is that possible? Sure. Is it likely? Perhaps not. Programming costs are a big deal and are largely locked in given the longer term contracts Disney signs to get rights to events. The parks business has been a source of strong pricing and margins of late but it is as yet too small to overcome the margin drag of the broadcasting business. That’s not to say it couldn’t be that in the future, but for now, gross margin is a problem.

Estimates have come down in recent months to reflect this reality for Disney but at the same time, the stock has been relatively flat. That has driven the valuation up again and we are currently sitting at 17.4 times this year’s earnings, which is 2 to 3 times Disney’s EPS growth rate for this year and next year. That’s pretty steep and since Disney doesn’t pay a meaningful dividend, it isn’t being propped up by its yield. In other words, in the face of a tough, uphill climb with margins, Disney looks anything but cheap here. If it suddenly finds some source of margin growth the stock will rise in sympathy but the odds of that look pretty long here. Disney has a margin problem and until it is solved, the stock isn’t moving higher.

