Osiris Therapeutics: Solutions To Challenging Problems

Osiris currently has next generation products on the market for wound closure, orthopedics, and sports medicine.

As we wait for financials, we can consider Osiris’ opportunities to further grow revenues.

Osiris indicates that it expects to be able to get SEC filings current in the first quarter of 2018 which should clear the path for relisting on the NASDAQ.

Osiris Therapeutics (OTC: OSIR) located in Columbia, Maryland is a leader in regenerative medicine, yet it appears that it is little understood outside of it’s region. Google searches over the last 12 months in the United States show the majority of searches for “Osiris Therapeutics” are in Maryland and Washington DC.

Yet Osiris Therapeutics is not a regional company. During the last three months, Osiris has been recruiting for sales personnel in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin to build out the existing sale team of 147 per Linkedin. We also understand that the Osiris has been evaluating international expansion.

Dec. 5, 2017, we learned that the SEC and SDNY investigations are concluded in regards to Osiris. Osiris indicated that it expects to be able to get SEC filings current in the first quarter of 2018 which should clear the path for relisting on the NASDAQ.

Osiris Therapeutics currently has four products in the market: Grafix, Cartiform, Stravix, and Bio4 and a robust and diversified pipeline.

Source: Osiris.com

Grafix - Closure of Chronic Wounds

Chronic wounds do not heal within a normal timeframe or progress through the stages of healing. Chronic wounds may never heal or could take years to heal. This created emotional and physical stress on patients, the health care system, and financials. Chronic wounds open patients to greater exposure which can lead to additional complications thereby increasing the possibility of amputation.

Various treatment methods include antibiotic and antibacterial, debridement, irrigation, vacuum systems, oxygen, and relief of physical stress. For many indications, this may be all that is needed. Yet when standard of care does not work, advanced treatment methods are needed. It is estimated that there are 6.5 million patients with chronic wounds in the United States. Advanced treatments add cells to enhance levels of healing factors. Grafix is a leading advanced treatment.

In June 2014, Osiris Therapeutics demonstrated the overwhelming efficacy of Grafix compared to control in the closure of diabetic foot ulcers over 12 weeks (62% vs. 21%) in a multi-center randomized trial. The results were published in the International Wound Journal and demonstrated advantageous time to wound closure, fewer treatments, as well as fewer adverse events and infections. This is a win-win-win for patients, the healthcare industry, and insurance systems.

The market for chronic wounds is significant and growing. Chronic wounds span venous ulcers, diabetic, and pressure ulcers. Further, chronic wounds are correlated with aging and therefore are likely to increase in prevalence as the population ages.

While Grafix has an upfront cost, it demonstrates savings due to faster wound closure, less hospitalizations, and fewer adverse events. Payers (insurers) are increasingly stepping up to capture the value of Grafix. As an example, here is Aetna’s policy:

"Aetna considers Grafix Core and Grafix Prime medically necessary for treatment of partial and full-thickness neuropathic diabetic foot ulcers that are greater than 6 weeks in duration with no capsule, tendon or bone exposed, when used in conjunction with standard diabetic ulcer care."

After a favorable review by the BCBS Association in 2016, regional Blue Cross Blue Shield groups are stepping up to cover Grafix for diabetic lower-extremity ulcers. Many BCBS regions subsequently covered Grafix.

Non-healing wounds are implicated in increased healthcare expenditures estimated at greater than $3 billion per year per a September 2016 FDA report.

Cartiform - Cartilage Repair

Osiris Therapeutics created Cartiform for repair of cartilage.

So what is the link between treatment of a chronic wounds and repair of cartilage? The body does not naturally repair these well; advanced treatment options help enhance outcomes.

Hyaline cartilage is the primary component in a joint surface. When injured, the surface may no longer be smooth making movement difficult and painful. Cartilage restoration procedures are intended to stimulate new hyaline cartilage growth. Common procedures include: microfracture, drilling, abrasion, autologous chondrocyte implantation(2 stages with open incision), osteochondral autograft transplantation (shift from another location), and osteochondral allograft transplantation (cadaver donor). Cartiform provides the safety and success of fresh osteochondral allograft with ease of use to improve the outcomes of bone marrow stimulation to support restoration of hyaline cartilage. Cartiform provides a ready source for surgeons, including orthoscopic surgery, without delay. Cartiform may be utilized with or without marrow stimulation.

Cartiform can be utilized for articular cartilage repair in shoulders, elbows, hands/wrists, hip, hips, keens, and foot/ankle. This will help patients eliminate pain, restore mobility, return to work, and continue active lifestyles and sports.

Osiris Therapeutics partnered with Arthrex for commercialization and distribution of Cartiform®. As a global medical device company and a leader in new product development and medical education in orthopedics, Arthrex is a strategic partner serving an existing network of healthcare professionals which should help connect practitioners with Cartiform.

As an aging society desires to maintain active lifestyles, there is likely to be demand for improved mobility solutions. Cartiform has the potential to be a significant part of that solution.



Stravix - Tendon Repair

Osiris Therapeutics created Stravix for surgical applications. Natural wound repair is enhanced by the anti-adhesion, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial of Stravix which can be sutured as well as utilized in arthroscopic procedures.

Uses include: surgical, repairing tendons (e.g. Achilles tendon), bunionectomy, adjustment of hallux rigidus, artificial induction of joint ossification, and amputation. Case studies on Stravix can be found here: tendon and bone repair cases and high risk surgical cases.

The market for soft tissue reinforcement in the United States is two billion with a need for products that reduce complications, inflammation, and scaring. Surgeons are also likely to appreciate the availability and ease of use of Stravix.

Bio4 - Bone Repair and Regeneration

Osiris Therapeutics’ BIO4® is the next generation viable bone matrix containing the four characteristics involved in bone repair and regeneration. It is comprised of endogenous bone forming cells including mesenchymal stem cells, osteoprogenitor cells, osteoblasts, osteoinductive and angiogenic growth factors.

Osiris Therpaeutics entered into an exclusive partnership with Stryker Corporation ($SYK) for commercialization and marketing of BIO4®. Stryker is a Fortune 500 medical technologies firm serving healthcare professionals areas including joint replacement, trauma surgeries, neurosurgical, and spine.

As a bone graft substitute, Bio4 uses include shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, pelvis, foot, and ankle. Several months ago we observed that Stryker had expanded uses of BIO4® beyond orthopaedics to interbody spinal fusion.

Recap of Current Products

Osiris Therapeutics currently has Grafix, Cartiform, Stravix, and Bio4 in the market. While Grafix is currently pulling the train, the market for bone repair is potentially larger, so it will be important to watch how BIO4® is adopted by the market. Other areas have clear markets with strong growth potential.

Prochymal – Milestones and Royalties from Mesoblast ($MESO)

In Fall 2013, Osiris Therapeutics announced its agreement with Mesoblast Limited for the sale of its mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) business, including Prochymal® (the world's first approved stem cell drug). As part of this agreement, Osiris will receive royalty payments on sales of Prochymal and other products utilizing the acquired MSC-100-IV technology. This agreement allowed Osiris to preserve future value from Prochymal through a series of milestone payments (summarized below) and royalty payments.

Mesoblast has partnered with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd in Japan utilizing the technology obtained from Osiris Therapeutics (Prochymal). JCR has received approve from the Japanese government its mesenchymal stem cell-based product for children and adults with acute graft versus host disease. TEMCELL® HS Inj. is the first allogeneic cell-based product to receive full approval in Japan.

The FDA has granted Mesoblast fast track designation for MSC-100-IV to improve response in children with steroid refractory Graft versus Host Disease.

What is next in the Osiris Pipeline?

Osiris has also been savy to considering which technologies to license, partner, or commercialize directly. While we don’t have clear insight into the laboratories at Osiris, in March 2017, Osiris surprised us with a launch of Prestige™ Lyotechnology, a novel method for ambient storage of living cells and tissues. This holds great promise as both technology to license as well as to advance additional products to expand its current product offerings. The elimination of the requirement to keep products frozen offers cost savings for manufacturing, distribution, and storage as well as product utilization.

Risks

There are various risks to consider with all biotechnology companies, a key risk to consider is the regulatory environment. It will be important to continue to follow the FDA’s regenerative medicine policy framework while it aims to drive innovation, provide efficient access to transformative products, and ensure safety, the interpretation of the rules on minimal manipulation and homologous use will likely have different impacts on the various players in the space. There are a couple indications that Osiris Therapeutics is currently well positioned.

In summary, Osiris Therapeutics has great potential.

Osiris’ 20 years of scientific leadership has delivered solutions to challenging problems and successfully brought those solutions to market. Innovations continue in Osiris’ laboratory fueled by the commercialization of Osiris’ prior innovations and strategic partnerships. While Grafix is currently pulling the Osiris train, it has only recently started to gain speed.

