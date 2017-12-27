Retail Holdings, Still Undervalued, And One Of Our Favorite Ideas For 2018

We will publish our top idea for 2018 this Friday (December 29th), but in advance of that we thought we’d provide on update on our top pick for 2017, Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF).

It’s been a fantastic year for the company. In early January, Retail Holdings reaffirmed their commitment to liquidating the company over the next two to four years, and they made significant progress on that commitment throughout 2017. On the subsidiary side, the most important remaining subsidiary, Singer Bangladesh, has performed well, with year to date sales through Q3’17 up more than 20% and year to date EPS up more than 90%. On the liquidation front, Retail Holdings sold down a significant amount of their India and Bangladesh subsidiaries and sold the bulk of their Sri Lanka sub. These sales fueled significant capital returns from Retail Holdings, as the company paid out a $2/share dividend in the spring, another $1/share dividend in November, and has declared a pay out a $9/share that will be paid out in early 2018. All told, since our top idea article was published, shares are up more than 60%, and the company will have returned $12/share in dividends (~80% of RHDGF’s stock price at the time of our recommendation).

Despite that run, we still view Retail Holdings as an attractive investment, so much so that we considered publishing it again for our top pick for 2018. The stock remains a large holding, and we have recently added to our position.

The main reason we remain so bullish on Retail Holdings is that, after the $9/share dividend is paid early next month, the remaining Retail Holding shares will continue to trade at an extremely wide discount to NAV. Today, Retail Holdings shares trade for ~$20.15/share versus an unadjusted NAV of just over $27, meaning shares currently trade for ~75% of NAV. That alone is a pretty big discount, but the discount gets even larger after we adjust for the $9 share dividend that will be paid next week. Post dividend, we estimate that Retail Holding’s NAV currently sits at ~$18/share versus a dividend adjusted stock price of ~$11.15 (today’s $20.15 share price less the $9 dividend) for a price / NAV of ~60%. Even when we adjust Retail Holdings share price for management incentive fees and some frictional costs with selling their Singer Bangladesh shares (~1/3 of their shares have restrictions on them. We believe these restrictions can be eliminated but conservatively don’t adjust), we’d put RHDGF’s post dividend NAV at ~$15/share, or ~35% higher than today’s dividend adjusted share price of $11.15.

So RHDGF continues to trade at a big discount to NAV and management remains committed to liquidating the company, and that’s the main reason we like the shares. However, there are two secondary reasons we like RHDGF: we continue to see upside to NAV, and we think that the bulk of the remaining assets will be returned to us in the near to medium term.

The reason we see upside to RHDGF’s NAV is mainly driven by their Bangladesh subsidiary. As mentioned earlier, this subsidiary continues to perform well. Sales were up almost 30% in 2016 and are up another 20% so far in 2017. EPS was up roughly 50% in 2016 and is on pace to almost double this year. The Bangladesh economy is performing well and has been one of the happiest economic stories in the world over the past ten years, and most signs point to continued strong growth in 2018. Bangladesh is an emerging market prone to a variety of economic shocks, but if the economy remains on track Singer Bangladesh should continue to deliver strong results. Given shares today trade for <20x LTM P/E and how quickly the company is growing, we would expect Singer Bangladesh shares to trade meaningfully higher if results like these continue into 2018. Singer Bangladesh represents ~66% of Retail Holding’s post-dividend NAV, so any increase in Singer Bangladesh’s share price will drive significant NAV growth for Retail Holdings.

The other reason we remain so bullish on Retail Holdings is the prospect for the company to return more capital to shareholders in the very near term. In their announcement of a $9/share dividend to shareholders, Retail Holdings mentioned “additional funds anticipated to be received later this year or early in 2018” as well as the prospect for “opportunistic repurchases of Retail Holdings shares in the market” and “a potential further distribution later in 2018.” We’ve followed Retail Holdings for years, and with that background we know that the company does not make those statements lightly. We would not be surprised if the company is actively in discussions to sell off their remaining pieces as we speak, nor would we be surprised if the company immediately began repurchasing shares after the dividend payout (given the NAV discount, any share repurchases would be materially accretive to the remaining shares).

Are there risks to the Retail Holdings story? Sure. In particular, Retail Holdings remaining NAV is heavily dependent on Singer Bangladesh, an emerging market retailer, and any economic or company specific stumbles could cause a material hit to Retail Holding’s NAV. However, we are comfortable with this risk for three reasons: first, we think Retail Holdings will dispose of their shares within the next year or two, limiting the amount of time we are exposed to a shock. Second, today’s Singer Bangladesh share price already bakes in an outlook / economic environment materially worse than the one we are currently seeing. And finally, given the extreme discount we are buying Retail Holding’s shares at, Singer Bangladesh shares could perform poorly and we would still be buying below NAV; we estimate Singer Bangladesh’s shares would need to drop by >40% before our adjusted NAV would approach today’s share price.

To sum it up, Retail Holdings stock remains one of our top picks heading into 2018. Yes, after the fantastic run since last year there is less upside in the stock, and the company is increasingly dependent on their Bangladesh subsidiary. But given the large discount shares trade at and management’s continued commitment to liquidating and returning capital to shareholders, we’d expect 2018 to be another bright year for Retail Holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHDGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The author reserves the right to make investment decisions on behalf of himself and his affiliates regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the author's position might change. All information in this publication has been obtained from sources the author believes to be accurate and reliable, but information is presented “as is”, without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.