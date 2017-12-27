Emerge Energy Services: Multiple Catalysts To Push This Stock Higher

On October 31st, the day before Rick Shearer and team presented shareholders with a positive, upbeat earnings call, Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) stock closed at $7.14. I would argue this price severely undervalued the stock at the time, taking into account a bright outlook on crude oil prices and a forecasted shortage of frac sand on the horizon. On the November 1st Earnings Call, Rick Shearer, the company's CEO, outlined some key points regarding the company’s future, yet the price almost two months later has struggled to maintain its modest gains. Despite the lack of appreciation in the stock price, this stock is well undervalued with many reasons to be long. The following paragraphs will outline why there is no better entry point for EMES than now.

The supply and demand outlooks are very bullish for frac sand producers both in the short and long term. Forecasts are projecting a shortage in the near term of frac sand, which helps support higher price/ton. At the same time, the price of oil continues to climb, closing just below $60/barrel for WTI, which incentivizes oil producers to continue pumping, thus increasing demand for the frac sand EMES produces. Additionally, analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their 2018 outlook for oil after the OPEC agreement to curb production as well. Finally, per the November 1st conference call, Rick Shear stated the belief that it is likely competitors of EMES will not be able to meet customer demands for Northern White frac sand. EMES has stated they can meet the demand of competitors’ clientele and look to capitalize on this opportunity.

Rick Shearer also highlighted key financial metrics that also point to a bright future for the company. In Q3, EMES realized price increases for frac sand of more than $5/ton. This substantially contributed to the profitability of the company for the quarter, in which they were able to show positive earnings for the first time in about two years. In addition, it is expected that another $2-$3/ton increase will be realized in the coming quarter through 2018. This price does not reflect the shortage of Northern White previously mentioned and indicates that price increases have the potential to exceed even the metrics that were stated in the conference call. With the company proving in Q3 that they’re capable of returning to profitability, it is likely this trend continues into Q4.

A major catalyst for ramping up production is the further completion of operations at the San Antonio mine. Rick Shearer stated on the call that San Antonio production will increase in Q4 due to Phase 2 expansion. The company needed additional capital to fund this expansion, which they were hoping to raise through debt. However, there is speculation that the company’s current debt situation restricted them from being able to borrow additional funds. Consequently, the company opened the door to raise an additional $100M through common equity, under a shelf registration of just under 10 million shares to be issued at a later date per the SEC Filing. Nevertheless, the company was able to gain the much-needed capital in order to fund expansion and continue Phase 2 of the San Antonio mine. The efficiencies realized from the San Antonio mine will equate to an estimated 600,000 tons/year of which roughly 400,000 tons is Northern White, at minimum. The company also broke ground on their Phase 3 expansion, which they expect to be functional by early Q2 2018, further aiding the ramping up of production and taking advantage of market supply inefficiencies.

There were a couple of items noted on the call that raised red flags for investors in the short term. The first was that the company is losing 60,000-80,000 tons/month in sales due to logistical issues with railways in Wisconsin. Specifically, railways were failing to keep up with the increased demand for rail cars that EMES was requesting. At the time, this was an ongoing issue, however the company was working diligently with the railway companies to come up with a solution, while also circumventing the problem through other means. Assuming this problem is solved, the company has the potential to further increase their sales through a more efficient logistics process. The second red flag is the continued restriction on cash distribution in the short term. The agreements currently in place with creditors inhibit the company’s ability to expand and even return wealth to shareholders through dividend distributions. However, as the increase in demand flows through to the top and bottom lines for EMES, there should be room to renegotiate the terms.

On top of catalysts already mentioned, the company’s proprietary self-suspending technology, Sand Max, has shown promising results through trials with customers, effectively reducing client costs. As this product continues to gain traction with clients looking to cut cost, EMES stands to cash in long term at adoption increases. Moreover, Rick Shearer also noted that full contracts continue to be signed by clients, helping to secure future sales. With increased production, demand, and margins the company seems poised to meet and exceed shareholder expectations. If so, I expect the stock to see prices over $10/share assuming that management continues to report a favorable pricing environment and continued strong operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.