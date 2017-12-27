Hydrogen Fuel Cells May Be Tesla's Biggest Future Sales Threat

The only thing restricting FCEV growth are fueling station networks. A position similar to Tesla five years ago before its "Supercharger" network, which today only has just over 1,000 global locations.

Competition from other manufacturers with BEVs could equal the impact fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) could bring to Tesla from now until 2020.

First, let's clarify something I often find asked on the internet. Hydrogen gas is NOT a fuel, not often used with internal combustion engines mainly due to cost. Gasoline is much cheaper, about two-thirds cheaper. Hydrogen gas is used in transportation as the "fuel" in fuel cells that convert water into hydrogen and oxygen for electricity to power electric motors. Gasoline and diesel fuel cannot be used in fuel cells. So the two most common ways to power electric motors in cars and trucks today are batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Batteries have been getting the most press and have enjoyed a big head start. But quietly, behind the scenes, the landscape is shifting and hydrogen is on the move.

Batteries

Batteries for use in cars and trucks are heavy and expensive. Tesla (TSLA) will not disclose the cost of a replacement battery pack or electric motors for its vehicles. Any Tesla replacements required up until now have been done under warranty. In reviewing Tesla invoices posted to the internet they never disclose the costs attributable to any repairs done under warranty. GM (GM) quotes the battery pack replacement for the Chevy Bolt at $15,734.29.

Part of the high costs of batteries are the materials that go into them which are on the rise. The linked New York Times article from last week quotes the following:

PRICE OF COBALT:

Up 115 percent this year

PRICE OF LITHIUM:

Up 45 percent

PRICE OF GRAPHITE:

Up 30 percent

In an effort to achieve Elon Musk's quest for a "greener" planet one has to question the effectiveness of batteries. The idea was to get away from fossil fuels that emit CO2 into the atmosphere. So with batteries, we are still mining for minerals using heavy equipment that burns diesel. The raw ores must still be further refined and shipped to battery cell manufacturers. More fuel burned. More CO2 released. The same CO2 that traps heat from the sun contributing to global warming.

The most serious issue facing batteries for global automakers like Tesla is the Chinese advantage.

But manufacturers are also dealing with a geopolitical dimension. Three-quarters of the world’s reserves of lithium, a crucial ingredient in the most common kind of electric car battery, are in China and Chile, according to the United States Geological Survey. As demand surges, China could deploy its natural resources as a diplomatic cudgel the same way that Saudi Arabia uses oil." (NY Times Dec 18, 2017)

Is it any wonder the Chinese government is fully behind the effort to globally replace gasoline and diesel engines with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or as China calls them New Energy Vehicles (NEVs)? While this would be great for China, it could prove to be a future disaster for all other auto manufacturers.

Hydrogen fuel cells

Producing unlimited amounts of hydrogen is as simple as two ingredients: Water and electricity. Hydrogen is extracted from water in a process called electrolysis. According to the U.S. Department of Energy "...a fuel cell coupled with an electric motor is two to three times more efficient than an internal combustion engine running on gasoline."

Hydrogen production to power fuel cells is about where BEV charging was five years ago, but ramping up faster. For companies like Tesla, this growing energy source could represent a blow to sales of those vehicles dependent on batteries to store and generate power to run electric motors. The bigger problem for Tesla is they are a one-act show. They only build BEVs. Every other major manufacturer gets the bulk of their profits from ICE sales. They are spending some of those profits in developing alternatives to ICE, but none have staked their entire existence on BEVs as Tesla has done.

Where Tesla has had to foot the bill to get its Supercharger network built, the growing global hydrogen network is getting much broader support even from the oil and gas industry itself not wanting to be left behind in the adoption of cleaner and more efficient energy generation.

One differentiating factor in the auto and truck industry is in the refueling time. Car and truck fill-ups using hydrogen gas are completed in about the same time it takes to fill a gasoline or diesel tank - under 10 minutes. That is a huge advantage to the 40-60 minutes even Superchargers need to recharge a Tesla lithium-ion battery pack. The most popular method, home charging, takes hours overnight.

New Advances in Hydrogen Generation

Unlike coal, oil or natural gas, methane and hydrogen can be generated in naturally occurring processes. Methane gas is a natural byproduct of landfills that's being captured and used to heat and power businesses. Hydrogen can be generated at will and on-site by separating the oxygen and hydrogen molecules in water using an electrolyzer.

CNBC recently reported on a Swiss hydroelectric plant being used to power a hydrogen generation plant. The hydrogen is compressed in a trailer tank and periodically moved to a vehicle refueling station to be downloaded into station storage tanks. This is just one example of renewable energy being used to generate hydrogen for vehicle fueling.

British firm ITM Power PLC (OTC:ITMPF) builds and sells hydrogen fueling stations designed to generate hydrogen gas on-site for car, truck and bus fueling in the United Kingdom.

Nikola Motors (private), builder of the proposed Nikola One and Two Class 8 semi trucks has contracted with Oslo, Norway,-based Nel ASA to build its initial 16-station hydrogen refueling network here in the U.S. The purchase order for the first two stations has already been issued. While mocked by many as ineffective Nikola may be on to something big.

Nikola's proposed network will allow them to sell hydrogen to car and truck users outside their own group of buyers from the outset, creating another new revenue stream. Profits will help offset the costs of building their network. Nikola is looking to use electricity from renewable sources at each site being considered.

The advantages of these types of refueling stations is their ability to generate hydrogen during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lower and store the hydrogen in tanks to be dispensed at will 24/7. Linked to a solar or wind farm stations can generate hydrogen at zero cost, near zero CO2 generation. They also can reduce the size of expensive battery packs in cars and semi trucks where the weight of batteries is a critical limitation in range or payload.

Tesla's proposed Semi is expected to carry 800kWh or more of batteries to achieve just 500 miles of range. The Nikola One long-distance truck will have a range of 800-1,200 miles running on easily refuelable hydrogen tanks and a 320kWh battery pack that never needs to be plugged into a charger. The Nikola One also cuts about 2,000 lbs off the weight of a comparable fully fueled diesel semi. We are still waiting for Tesla to announce the weight of their Semi.

Royal Dutch Shell is supporting hydrogen.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) seems to not be taking any chances. They are playing the long game in alternative energy solutions. They have been working with BMW's Designworks on a new and futuristic station design. This short video shows the idea behind this process of using otherwise lost excess power from renewables to create and use hydrogen at what could become large savings.

The concept is even more appealing today as we expand the amount of solar and wind power being generated. It is becoming common to see windmills shut down on windy days because the grid cannot accept the additional energy. I saw this routinely up in Montana. This means lost revenue to the company that owns the wind or solar farms. Finding new ways to absorb/sell this extra power is a better solution for everyone. With the conversion to easily stored hydrogen, stations can take advantage of the lowest available electricity rates and store the created hydrogen in tanks for later use. Batteries cannot be filled beyond their much smaller capacities.

Shell with hydrogen stations in operation in California, England and Germany has taken quite a lead over other oil companies in finding ways to put available clean energy to use. Shell takes about two months to construct a hydrogen station that can be located at existing gas stations using an area about the size of a tennis court.

Eleven Japanese companies, including automotive giants Toyota, Nissan, and Honda, and oil companies JXTG Nippon Oil and Idemitsu Kosan, have signed an agreement to form a new company in the spring of 2018, aimed at the full-fledged development of hydrogen recharging stations (HRS) for fuel cell vehicles (FCV)." (FuelsandLubes.com 12/21/17)

Even the U.S. Department of Energy is in the act to promote hydrogen. On January 19, 2017, they awarded a $1 million prize to the developers of a new, compact hydrogen fueling station called SimpleFuel. The energy department is convinced that hydrogen fuel cells and battery electric vehicles are the best ways to get U.S. drivers off gasoline. The lacking ingredient they feel is a hydrogen fueling network.

At current counts from the U.S. Dept. of Energy, there are 39 public hydrogen stations in four states (CA, MA, CT and SC). 34 more are planned for 2018 in 6 states (NY and RI will be adding public stations in 2018). There also are 24 private H2 stations across eight additional states with seven more stations planned for 2018. (TX, IL, MI, OH, MD DE, PA, and NJ). That is a total of 104 that are known to be planned by the end of 2018. That number will grow once Nikola announces the locations they are choosing for their network rollout.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) already has teamed up with Pilot/Flying J travel centers to install CNG/LNG refueling pumps on existing sites. The opportunity and space exist at these same locations to install hydrogen generating stations for use by both cars and trucks.

Tesla will be at a disadvantage for two reasons. 1) They built a Supercharger network that could only support cars. So now they need another entire network for trucks. 2) Because of the time it takes to recharge batteries. In the time it will take a Tesla "Megacharger" stall to power up one truck for 400 miles, a hydrogen stall could have fueled 2-3 trucks for an average of 1,000 miles, and can be operated at peak efficiency 24 hours a day. Tesla will need late-night/early morning recharging to minimize electricity costs they have guaranteed to their customers at just $.07/kWh.

Outside the U.S.

So far we have just been talking about the activity in the U.S. Let's shift now to China where on Christmas Eve it was announced that an investment of $1.75 billion USD (11.5 billion yuan) will be spent to build the country's first research and production business park for hydrogen fuel cells, according to authorities of the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, in Hubei Province. Their focus, for now, is on fuel cells for generators and coaches (buses).

Europe is further ahead in the expansion of hydrogen refueling stations than we are here in the U.S. as you can see looking at this map, and for good reason. Gasoline is much more expensive there. Diesel autos are more plentiful than gas cars due to fuel costs and mileage ratings. In the first half of this year gasoline-powered car sales exceeded diesel sales in Europe for the first time since 2009 because of the revelations of true diesel emissions. The backlash also has fueled sales of "alternative" vehicles which rose by 35% in the first half of 2017.

Americans are in no rush to look for alternative fuels because we are not feeling the pain of $5-6/gallon gas. Due to our wide open spaces, smog is hardly an issue anymore because of the lowering of emissions we have achieved to date.

Toyota, Honda and others are quietly gearing up on hydrogen vehicles.

Toyota (TM) builds and sells the Mirai here in the U.S., Japan, Europe and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. Sales in 2017 are up 50% over 2016 but remain largely limited to California due to a lack of hydrogen infrastructure. That picture should be changing in 2018.

Not to be left out, Honda (HMC) is in the game as well with three versions of its Clarity model. A battery electric BEV, a PHEV plug-in hybrid with a gas engine, and the FCEV hydrogen version.

Both the Mirai and Clarity FCEVs qualify for the much higher California CVRP rebate of $5,000 vs. $2,500 for BEVs or $1,500 for PHEVs.

Throughout southern California, the Bay area and Sacramento there are now 29 hydrogen refueling stations, and the number is growing. The Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity are excellent value propositions. The Clarity starts at $369 per month on a 36-month lease with $2,868 drive off and a credit card for $15,000 of free hydrogen, enough to cover the full 36-month lease. With California refunding you $5,000 that covers the drive off and about the first six lease payments.

Toyota's Mirai is $349 per month for 36 months, $2,499 due at drive off and includes $15,000 of free hydrogen as well. Incredibly, if you purchase a Mirai (which qualifies you for the $7,500 federal tax credit) Toyota will throw in another $7,500 in "purchase support." You still get the $15,000 of free fuel and the $5,000 California rebate. So either one is a budget-minded commuter's version of heaven.

There's an even more compelling case for hydrogen. Steven Beatty, managing director of Toyota Canada, said in an interview last year:

It offers a driving experience that’s very much like the car that you have in your driveway today — the quick fill-ups, the long range, the overall performance of the vehicle is very similar,” he said, adding that these characteristics make hydrogen more reliable than electric for long-range trips. We’re standing right on the threshold of what I think is a revolution in the auto industry.”

When you compare these cars to the new Tesla Model 3 there's going to be some resistance from Tesla buyers. The Model 3 has no advertised lease programs at this time. With the current models costing $50,000 and up, the car is hitting buyers wallets for around $800-plus per month on a 60-month loan. The Model 3 buyer does not get free access to the Supercharger network as the Model S and Model X currently do. (That privilege will expire for new owners of those cars at the end of January.)

Conclusion

The hydrogen infrastructure here in the U.S. today is about where the Tesla Supercharger network was just a few years ago. For now, as it was back then, the expansion is focused where the greatest incentives are being offered. As the system expands sales will expand as well. But this time Toyota or Honda is not building the system on their own. State agencies are ponying up millions to assist in the effort. Royal Dutch Shell already has operational stations in California. With a state incentive twice that of BEVs, FCEVs are becoming more compelling. No one should lose sight of the fact Tesla is likely to lose the full federal tax incentive in mid to late 2018, making sales tougher not only in their home market of California but across the country.

Even though the Tesla Semi is expected to hit the highways before Nikola, they have a serious uphill battle in increasing reservation counts. With the largest order to date from UPS for just 125 trucks (2% of their fleet), Tesla's lack of true test data could be hampering reservations. It may be why we have not heard about a FedEx order for Tesla trucks yet. The trucks that are being reserved are for companies to conduct their own tests in a real-world environment and that's forcing reservations for small numbers of trucks in relation to fleet sizes.

With Toyota's hydrogen semi truck already hauling freight at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, Tesla's numbers are going to have to be really good to justify new truck purchases for short hauls. Toyota's truck which uses a diesel semi truck conversion could be duplicated cheaper and faster than waiting to buy new Tesla trucks. Other engine and truck builders are reported to be working on new hydrogen-powered systems and designs (Kenworth is one).

There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the internal combustion engine (ICE) is on its way out, and the sooner the better. Electrification is coming fast. Electric motors are cheaper, cleaner, easier to maintain, and should last longer than comparable gas engines. Lower costs of operation are obvious with no required oil changes or tune-ups. Now it is just a matter of determining the best method to power these new motors and I doubt it will be "winner takes all." Batteries will have their place but are still very expensive, have an undetermined useful life at this point, and will require proper disposal. Hydrogen fuel cell electric systems emit oxygen and water vapor both of which are harmless to the environment, and their battery packs are much smaller.

Tesla needs to step up their game. New promises, like the pickup truck announcement, are no longer moving the needle as we saw with a 2.4% drop in share price on Tuesday. I honestly do not see anything in Tesla's near future to warrant holding shares. There may be a slight bump with deliveries next week but it will be short lived once the results of Q4 are published in February. I have to rate TSLA a sell at this point. I do not recommend a short sale of the stock. It is just too volatile. Wait until after the Q4 results. If CoverDrive is correct as reported Tuesday by Montana Skeptic (here) and Tesla pushes the $2 billion mark in losses in 2017, it will be a long ride down from there.

