Enterprise Product Partners - Strong Dividend In This Market

Enterprise Product Partners has more than $9 billion of projects that should allow it to grow its DCF and dividend.

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a natural gas and propane company with a market cap of just over $50 billion. The company has grown from less than $1 billion in assets to a massive network of more than 50 thousand miles of pipelines. As we will see, the company’s strong network of assets, growth potential, and finances mean it will continue to pay its strong dividend of more than 6% to shareholders.

Enterprise Product Partners - Enterprise Products

Enterprise Product Partners Strong Asset Network

Enterprise Product Partners has roughly 50 thousand miles of pipelines and 260 million barrels of storage along with 27 processing plants. The company has several additional assets under construction that will increase earnings.

Enterprise Product Partners Asset Network - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Overall, Enterprise Product Partners had $5.5 billion in total gross operating margins for the 12 months ending in late 2017. The majority of this came from natural gas liquid pipelines with respectable amounts from crude oil pipelines and natural gas pipelines and services. This means that the majority of the company’s income from its assets are from fee-based assets that pay well.

More importantly, Enterprise Product Partners has a well distributed asset pipeline across North America. However, the company has minimal assets in both Canada and Mexico. Both of these regions are regions of significant oil consumption that, as of yet, are markets that Enterprise Product Partners has yet to break into. Given the company’s size it has the ability to break into these markets and increase its earnings.

Enterprise Product Partners Growth Potential

Enterprise Product Partners has a strong history of growth potential and return on investment.

Enterprise Product Partners Growth Potential - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Since 2005, through two major oil cycles, the company has consistently delivered low-double digit unleveraged returns on invested capital. One of the reasons Enterprise Product Partners maintains its steadily increasing dividend is the company makes safe financial decisions that provide decent returns without over-extension. As an investor I am excited to see this.

It makes Enterprise Production Partners a safe, reliable investment that rewards you for holding it and shows how the company provides a strong dividend in this market.

Enterprise Product Partners Growth Projects - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Despite the company not overextending itself, Enterprise Product Partners still has reliable growth potential that will allow the company to increase its dividend going forward allowing it to continue offering a strong dividend. The company has $9.1 billion in growth projects from now until year-end 2019, an astounding $4.2 billion of which are coming online this quarter.

These projects coming online in the short term means in the immediate future, Enterprise Product Partners cash flow will materially increase, pointing towards the company increasing its dividend next year. At the same time, the company has a number of anticipated volume ramp-ups of existing pipelines which will result in a quarter million more barrels being moved annually by year-end 2019.

Overall, this quarter million barrels of ramp-ups combined with $9.1 billion in cash flow from now until year-end 2019 will materially increase the company’s cash flow supporting an increase in the dividend.

Enterprise Product Partners Financials

Enterprise Product Partners has an incredible financial profile that supports not only the company’s dividend but continued growth of that dividend going forward.

Enterprise Product Partners Financials - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners has a strong history of increasing its dividend even since the start of the oil crash, from which the company has increased its dividend by 15%. Minus the one time items, represented by the gold, Enterprise Product Partners has continued to remain a comfortable dividend coverage of 1.2x. The company anticipates 2017 distributable cash flow to remain roughly the same.

Personally I am disappointed to see the company’s coverage ratio for the dividend drop some. However, it is important to know that the company is currently in a difficult environment for all oil companies and that the company’s coverage ratio has not dropped in almost 2 years. This is despite the company increasing its dividend by 10% over the same time period.

And as we saw above, the company’s growth projects, going into 2019, will likely provide it with significant cash flow. That cash flow will allow it to increase its dividend.

Enterprise Product Partners Capex and Debt Leverage - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

At the same time, Enterprise Product Partners has managed to keep its growth capex high while keeping its debt leverage ratio adjustable. Even with recent increases, the company’s debt leverage ratio of 4.3x is almost 20% less than Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE: KMI) debt leverage ratio of 5.1x. And after 2017, as a majority of the company’s growth projects come online, its capex and debt leverage ratio will wind down.

As you can see from the ending of the last oil crash, Enterprise Product Partners has had a debt leverage of more than 4x before, during the last oil crash. The company handled it perfectly fine and emerged as a strong player in the oil markets and there is no reason to believe that this time will be noticeably different. Even in 2017, the company has begun lowering its leverage ratio, which will keep interest and risks low.

Enterprise Product Partners Self-Fund Equity - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

However, my favorite thing about Enterprise Product Partners and its reward potential for shareholders is this slide right here. Traditionally midstream companies have issued equity to fund their growth. Not only does this dilute shareholders and lead to higher dividend expenses for the company, but it means when the company’s share price crashes, it often has to cut its dividend to have the money to fund its growth commitments.

This is what happened to Kinder Morgan that devastated its share price, and it is something that would hurt shareholders in Enterprise Product Partners. As a result, Enterprise Product Partners is hoping by 2019 to completely self-fund the equity portion of its organic growth capital growth investments. The company plans to do this through a combination of saved dividend expenses and growing distributable cash flow.

While in the immediate term, this will mean less distributable cash flow to increase the dividend for shareholders, I am incredibly excited by this decision. It removes a big risk factor from Enterprise Product Partners’ dividend and significantly reduces the risk of it being cut in the future. As the new growth projects come online, they can be used to further support the company’s dividend.

As a result, this is one of my favorite things about Enterprise Product Partners, and part of the reason why I think the company offers a strong dividend, especially in this market.

Conclusion

Enterprise Product Partners, to put it simply, offers a strong dividend in this market. The company has grown significantly over the past almost two decades, but has respectable growth potential going forward. Throughout this entire time, the company continues to offer investors a very respectable dividend of more than 6% that is well supported through a 1.2x coverage by DCF.

And the company should be able to respectably grow its dividend in the coming years. The company has $9.1 billion of growth projects anticipated until year-end 2019 of which more than $4 billion comes online by year-end. On top of this the company has another quarter million barrels of ramp-up in oil movement from existing projects. This will significantly increase the company’s DCF and allow it to increase production.

This shows how Enterprise Product Partners provides a strong dividend in this market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.