Vital Therapies: Back To The (Short Sale) Well

If all goes well, I plan to cover in increments down to <$2.

Since the original thesis still holds, and there's been dilution in the interim, I've used this proverbial "dead cat" bounce to re-initiate a short position.

However, while VTL's stock price collapsed after my initial article it has bounced back recently (with no real positive developments).

I laid out a full short thesis on VTL when I picked it as my favorite short of 2016 and that thesis remains valid today.

I think it’s a positive milestone in my Seeking Alpha writing that I’m now finding repeat trades on names I’ve previously covered. First it was a repeat short sale of Mannkind (MNKD) — and so far that trade is working out very well. Now I’d like to quickly document why I’ve renewed a short position in Vital Therapies (VTL).

As long time readers may recall, I picked VTL as my favorite short of 2016. Here’s the stock’s 2016 performance from the date of my pick:

And here’s the key introductory paragraph explaining the pick:

By contrast I deem Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) my SA contest favorite short for 2016 because the short thesis is so simple and straightforward: VTL is a single-product company whose single product has been proven not to work. The company continues to pour good research money after bad, such that the cash burn continues and eventually shareholders will be left with nothing.

In recent months, VTL's stock price has bounced back, and more importantly, because of intervening financings, the market cap has increased even more.

VTL data by YCharts

The price move seemingly has to do with the continued enrollment of the company’s Phase 3 VTL-308 study, though this bullish SA article also cites “solid 2Q17 and 3Q17 earning results” which is incomprehensible to me. Setting aside earnings (of which there have been none in the entire 30+ years that the ELAD device has been under development), the latest news regarding enrollment of the VTL-308 trial is (from the 3 rd Q press release):

As of October 24th, the VTL-308 trial was 79% enrolled based on its target of at least 150 subjects and the Company is expecting to report topline data in the third quarter of next year. VTL-308 is the Company's phase 3 randomized, controlled, open-label trial, designed to evaluate the ELAD System in subjects with severe alcoholic hepatitis (SAH). 118 subjects were enrolled in the trial with 45 sites open for enrollment. Since the Company’s last quarterly update reported on August 3, 2017, enrollment has continued at a rate of more than 8 subjects per month at sites in the United States and Europe. If it is decided more than 150 subjects are needed to reach 55 deaths under the event-driven design of the trial, the topline data could be delayed.

Another positive development is the appointment of Faheem Hasnain as chairman of the BOD. Bulls cite Hasnain’s being CEO of Receptos prior to its $7.2B buyout by Celgene (CELG) as auguring a potential similar buyout of VTL.

I am skeptical of this claim, of the likelihood of VTL-308 being successful, and even if it is, of the ELAD device ever being sold profitably. Indeed I believe that the entire thesis presented in my original article is fully intact, it's just that the stock price has had a "dead cat" bounce.

As readers may recall much of the basis for my scepticism is the superb research done on the company by short authors Phase Five Research and Wunderkind Research. Their three VTL articles spanning July 14, 2015 to Nov 4, 2015 are must reading as all of their analysis is still valid today.

My intent here is to keep it brief so as to simply highlight the trading opportunity, but let me cite two key elements of the detailed short research which give confidence that ultimately the stock will trade much lower. In this case both come from the article “10th Time Lucky? Vital Therapies Finds Another Post-Post-Hoc Patient Subgroup Who Haven't Yet Not Benefitted From ELAD”

First is a graphic showing how post-hoc analysis has narrowed the potential patients who can be treated by the ELAD protocol. It certainly doesn’t give much confidence in the post-hoc analysis which VTL is once again relying on in developing its VTL-308 study.





The second item from the same source discusses (at the time) recent PR's and then presents a summary of their implications, namely that the post hoc sub group benefits stem largely from the placebo group doing worse than typical. This excerpt is, in my opinion, even more damning of the expected outcome of VTL-308 than the graphic above (I've updated the links from the original article):

Sep 28, 2015: VTL announces trial VTI-308 and post-hoc subset number is now 71 (132 patients lost) - finally stat sig (just)! : "A post hoc analysis of VTI-208, which serves as the basis for design of our preliminary VTL-308 protocol, excludes subjects 50 years and older and also those with creatinine 1.3 mg/dL and above and INR above 2.5, in an attempt to avoid subjects with significant kidney and blood clotting dysfunction. In accord with this analysis, the 91-day survival rates were 93.9% for ELAD-treated subjects and 68.4% for controls ( N=71; P < 0.05)." Oct 16, 2015 - VTL's 8-K: post-hoc subset number is now 60 (143 patients lost) - even more stat sig!: Post Hoc VTI-208 Subset: age <50 years, MELD <30 and specific restrictions on MELD components (Creatinine < 1.3 mg/dL, INR ≤ 2.5, Bilirubin ≥ 16 mg/dL). Overall survival up to at least study day 91 (N=60; p<0.01.) 91-day survival in this post hoc analysis was 93% for the ELAD group versus 61% for those treated only with standard of care (Pearson's Chi-squared p<0.01). Moreover, the survival benefit appeared durable with survival at the end of 180 days of 89% for the ELAD group versus 48% in those treated only with standard of care (Pearson's Chi-squared p<0.01). Notice that the survival of ELAD-treated patients has not really changed between Sept. 28 and Oct 16, but placebo patients got sicker - so we know that the source of all that statistical significance is not really ELAD. It is highly likely that VTL simply got lucky that some dozen below-50, certain-MELD and -INR score placebo patients in its failed trial were sicker than the equivalent ELAD-arm patients. Of the ~30 patients in each arm of Vital's post-post-post-hoc 60-patient group, VTI-308 is hanging on the hopes of statistical significance from a 10-patient difference in a 203-patient trial. It's all terribly un-scientific.

Trading Plan

I’m short VTL at prices above $6 and hope to increase my position over the next couple of weeks should the shares continue to trade in this price range. As always I hope to scale out of the position in increments to my ultimate price target of <$2.

Note also that VTL has options but currently the borrow costs are low, so trading via options isn’t really necessary.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VTL, MNKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.