Duke Energy: Recent Dip Creates A Buying Opportunity

The stock price is down ~5% due to issues concerning Hurricane Irma last quarter.

Duke Energy (DUK) offers the dividend stability of a well-diversified utility company, exposure to the high-growth renewable energy market, and a solid track record. The company's stock price has suffered during the last month, due to under-performing relative to expectations last quarter. As most of the company's issues last quarter were temporary, related to Hurricane Irma, this creates a great buying opportunity for long-term income investors looking for a highly stable company with some growth potential.

Company Overview

Duke Energy is the second largest utility company in the United States with a $58.9 billion market cap, 9.1 million customers and 49,300 megawatts of generating capacity. The company's size, business lines and overall business strategy serve to ensure steady and ever improving financial performance.

The company mostly operates in regulated energy/electricity market, in which prices are set by the relevant authorities to ensure a certain profit margin - close to 10% ROE for DUK. Due to this, the company's revenues, profits and dividends are incredibly stable, at the expense of huge profit opportunities.

Duke's revenues are highly diversified, with the company operating in several markets and geographic regions, and holding quite a few assets.

For starters, although the company focuses on the regulated electric utilities and infrastructure, it also operates in the regulated gas market, and has a small, but growing, commercial renewable business line. Duke will be investing a bit more heavily in the last two in the coming years, ensuring a more even mix of revenue sources, although its electric utilities business will continue to be its largest:

The company mainly operates in the southeastern and Midwestern United States, with the largest facilities in North and South Carolina.

The company's diversified operations in highly regulated markets have helped ensure more than 90 years of consecutive dividends. Growth, although, offers only a 4% dividend CAGR.

Growth Potential

As a mature company in a low-risk market, with a proven track record and a conservative strategy, Duke Energy will very likely grow in the mid single digits for the foreseeable future. The possibility of both losses or significant profits is quite limited, as government regulations work to prevent either scenario.

Most of Duke's growth (90-95%) will come from capital expenditures leading to rate base increases in regulated markets. The company will invest quite heavily in the natural gas segment to take advantage of the continuing shale gas boom in the US, and low energy prices. This growth is low-risk and moderately profitably, and is the bread-and-butter of most utilities.

Besides this, the company is expanding its commercial renewable operations. Most of the company's renewables facilities are not regulated, and as such are generally more profitable although less secure than the company's core operations. Duke will likely grow these operations from 3% to around 5% of EPS in the coming years.

Duke has also asked for higher ROE on its Carolina operations, after around four years of no rate increases.

The company expects 4-6% EPS growth from 2017 to 2021, slightly higher than the 4% experienced for the last five years due to an increased focus in the natural gas and renewable market. I expect management to meet this target due to the company's track record, and due to the low-volatility inherent in the regulated energy market.

Dividend

Duke Energy currently has a 4.2% dividend yield, quite attractive for a mature company. The dividend is slightly below its long-term average of 4.4%, but not significantly so.

DUK Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend is quite a bit higher than the industry average of 3.3%, making the stock an attractive choice for income investors.

On a more negative note, the company's current payout ratio of 88% is quite high, and above management's 70-80% target. As such, the company has little room for significant dividend increases in the near future and the dividend will likely increase by less than EPS, in the low-single digits.

Stock Price

The 3Qcompany is currently relatively cheap by several valuation measures. For starters, the company is currently trading 9% below its 52-week high, a significant drop.

DUK data by YCharts

Part of the drop was due to under-performance last quarter, product of adverse weather conditions and Hurricane Irma:

Given our results through the third quarter, we are narrowing our 2017 guidance range to $4.50 to $4.60 per share. Even with $0.15 of below-normal weather year-to-date, including the lost revenues from Hurricane Irma, we'll deliver on our earnings commitment to our shareholders. (Source: 3Q2017 Transcript Call

As the company's future performance is expected to be quite good, and its issues are mostly temporary, I believe the current price drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for investors.

Conclusion

Duke offers an attractive dividend yield with an incredibly safe and reliable business model. The current pullback offers a nice entry point for income investors, although the company's moderate growth prospects and relatively high payout ratio makes it less ideal for DGI investors or those looking for more growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.