Tesla Correspondence With The SEC Shows A Pattern Of Inaccurate, Incomplete And Misleading Disclosures

How do other auto companies fare when it comes to their own disclosures?

The SEC has made repeated requests for better disclosure in vital areas such as the company’s cash flow.

Tesla has a history of inadequate disclosures in its public filings over the last five years.

Introduction

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent Tesla (TSLA) no fewer than 85 requests for additional information related to 13 of the company’s filings such as 10-Ks, 10-Q, and 8-Ks over the last five years. A review of the correspondence, in the form of six comment letters between the SEC's Corporate Finance Division and Tesla, shows a pattern of inaccurate, incomplete and misleading disclosures.



The comment letters were sent as a direct result of the agency's review and subsequent determination that the company's disclosures were inadequate. In several cases, the agency had to make multiple requests for better disclosure on the same vital topic. These topics have included cash flow and various critical/significant accounting policies such as the residual value guarantee program.



These numerous requests do not include any of the more serious formal investigations, such as the Model 3 inquiry reported here, that the agency may conduct. Those investigations are handled privately by the agency’s Enforcement Division, a separate unit from the Corporate Finance Division that is tasked with monitoring the company’s periodic filings.



A potential concern for long Tesla investors: the SEC’s Enforcement division is known to originate those formal investigations based on referrals from the Corporate Finance Division. Is that how the Model 3 probe was initiated?

SEC Comment Letter Background

As part of the SEC’s overall mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets and facilitate capital formation, the agency established the Corporate Finance Division specifically to “oversee corporate disclosure of important information to the investing public.”



To accomplish its objective, the Corporate Finance Division routinely reviews company filings for compliance with disclosure requirements required by both federal securities laws and related rules and guidelines. In the words of the agency:



“To meet the SEC's requirements for disclosure, a company issuing securities or whose securities are publicly traded must make available all information, whether it is positive or negative, that might be relevant to an investor's decision to buy, sell, or hold the security.”



It’s a bit of a digression, but worthwhile to note, that even without a formal change to any underlying securities laws, the SEC must periodically issue new disclosure guidelines to keep up with changing times. In April of 2013 the agency clarified that social media platforms, such as Twitter, carry the same disclosure obligations and privileges as any other “official” channel. Loosely translated: a tweet carries as much weight as an official company press release. Hopefully word about this change has spread in Fremont, but maybe not?

Back to the topic at hand. In order to meet its goal of ensuring quality disclosures, the Division of Corporate Finance has a comprehensive filing review process in which it selectively reviews the routine filings made by all public companies.

Every company is supposed to receive at least some level of review at least once every three years. Of course, some companies are reviewed more frequently than that. A review may involve anything from a quick, confirmatory look at company filings with no subsequent follow up to a lengthy exchange of detailed correspondence based on questions and comments posed in one or more comment letters from the agency.

There is nothing necessarily negative about receiving a comment letter for those companies whose routine review does result in one. Based on the SEC’s mission, we can see such letters are often used in the ordinary course to clarify the information in public filings or to push for better adoption of changing interpretations of disclosure requirements.



The SEC’s general guidance on the non-GAAP presentation of financial information issued in May of 2016 is an example of a change that prompted widespread comment letters. That new guidance resulted in comment letters to nearly 250 companies in the year following its issuance. Certainly not all of the recipients intended to mislead investors.



But what does it say when a company is both routinely selected for filing reviews and those reviews consistently result in numerous, repeated and detailed requests for better disclosure? Such a pattern is a red flag for investors not only because it may be an obvious indicator that the company could be misleading investors, but also because it can lead to serious consequences, such as the agency’s own Enforcement Division stepping in to conduct an investigation or take other action.

Tesla's SEC Comment Letters

Following the company's IPO, Tesla received no fewer than 85 requests for additional information in the form of six comment letters related to 13 of the company’s filings such as 10-Ks, 10-Q, and 8-Ks.

The list below shows the comment letters received by Tesla and features the text of selected requests from those letters for better disclosure:

1 24 Click to enlarge Notes:

(Slideshow source: Author's notes compiled from Tesla, Inc. SEC filings, 2012 to present)

Many of the subjects raised the agency in the comment letters have become headline issues for Tesla.

The SuperCharger Netwwork

For example, the agency first raised Supercharger accounting issues on December 5, 2013, when it requested additional information related to the cost of the network. Still not satisfied with the disclosures provided to investors nearly a year later, the agency, on December 18, 2014 would press Tesla for more information with the following highly detailed request:

“Please tell us and disclose, as appropriate, the following in regard to each of your supercharger network and related connectivity thereto:  The nature of costs incurred;  where in the financial statements all associated costs, whether capitalized or expensed as incurred, are recorded;  the accounting policy for associated capitalized, operation and maintenance costs;  the balance of costs capitalized at each annual and interim period balance sheet date presented, the period over which the amounts are recognized as expense and the basis for this period;  the basis for determining the amount of sales revenue allocated and deferred, the period over which deferred revenue is recognized and the basis for this period. In connection with the second bullet in the comment above, you disclose that costs associated with the supercharger network are recorded as “selling, general and administrative” expenses. From your disclosures it appears that the supercharger network and connectivity thereto are integral to the sales of your vehicles. Given this, and that you allocate a portion of your sales revenue to the network and related connectivity, please explain to us your consideration of recording costs incurred for the network and related connectivity as cost of revenues.”

That’s quite a detailed list. Perhaps the agency understood how important the Supercharger network was to Tesla’s future. After all, the company repeatedly cited it as a competitive advantage and touted its plans to increase the footprint of the network.

Nearly two years later, though, the company was still unable to account for the Supercharger network properly. Two Seeking Alpha authors wrote articles highlighting the continuing issues with the SuperCharger numbers here and here.

By March of 2016 the company quietly filed an 8-k after the market closed on a Friday to issue a correction indicating the value of the network was $166.6M and not $339.2M as previously stated.

Cash Flow

Many of the SEC’s requests for additional information relate to the company’s cash flow. The agency, on December 18, 2014 called out the company’s inadequacy explaining working capital changes and also previously required to the company, in a letter dated September 16, 2016, to change its misleading “core cash from operations” metric. The request was short, simple and right to the point:

"Please retitle “cash flow from core operations,” which includes significant financing cash flows, so that it is not confused with a measure of operating cash flows and label it as a non-GAAP measure where presented. "

In another important exchange, dated September 23, 2016, the SEC called attention to the company’s contradictory projections with regards to its statement about when it would generate positive cash flow:

“We note your response to our prior comment 24, in which you state you are not currently prepared to predict when you will generate positive annual operating cash flow. In your Form 8-K furnished February 10, 2016 you say that you expect to generate positive net cash flow for the full-year 2016. Please reconcile these statements for us and make revisions to your disclosure, as appropriate.”

The company would go on to burn a total of $1.4B in free cash flow for the year as measured by the most common, but probably understated in Tesla's case, calculation.

SolarCity

Will Tesla’s merger with SolarCity come back to cause problems? It’s hard to say. The correspondence with the SEC may certainly sheds light on some potential areas the securities lawyers may focus on if it does. Of the many additional disclosures required by the SEC related to the merger, the following stands out from page five of the comment letter dated September 16, 2016:

“…It is inappropriate for Tesla to disclaim responsibility for the accuracy of disclosure in the joint proxy statement/prospectus. Additionally, the statement that “Tesla cannot provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying the Tesla Public Forecasts are or were reasonable” is inconsistent with your disclosure on page 86 that Tesla’s management advised Lazard that the Goldman Report was a reasonable basis upon which to evaluate the future financial performance of Tesla. Please revise accordingly…”

In response this directive from the agency, the company altogether removed the statement in an amended filing of the merger document. What if the SEC hadn’t caught this attempt by Tesla to disclaim responsibility for such a critical part of the rationale for the merger?

How Does Tesla Compare to Ford and GM?

Receiving an SEC comment letter is not necessarily indicative of bad faith or a problem with a company’s disclosure. Such letters are routinely used to request more information in the ordinary course of business. Many of the letters cited in this article are several years old given the approximate five year look back that is the basis of this article. So to put all of these letters and their dates into context, it is important to understand how Tesla compares to the other two major domestic OEMs.

Tesla, GM and Ford are included within the same industry classification and assigned to the same Assistant Director's office within the SEC. As such, a comparison between the three that shows significant disparities in the data should not reflect mere differences in approach within the SEC by separate industry groups or regions.

Ford has no SEC comment letters and no requests for additional information on file between 2012 and the present. It’s not hard to imagine a large, well-run company understanding what constitutes adequate disclosure in its filings. By complying in good faith these requirements and maintaining continuity of human capital in its finance function, it follows that such a company would avoid getting comment letters. It should be noted, however, that Ford did routinely receive comment letters on each of its 10-K filings from 2005 through 2010. Many of the comments focused on items far removed from vital subjects such as cash flow. Instead, many of the comments focused on routine housekeeping items: elaboration on business practices in certain foreign jurisdictions, classification of subsidiaries and asset impairment details.

During the 2012 to present time period, GM had approximately 11 SEC requests for additional disclosure. Eight of those stemmed from the company’s use of non-GAAP metrics and five of those eight came from a single earnings release (the one immediately following the SEC's newly issued non-GAAP guidance). The remaining three requests were for routine administrative housekeeping issues such as those cited previously for Ford.

In summary, across the three companies, the following number of SEC requests for additional disclosure were made:

The source documentation for GM's SEC comment letters related to its July 21, 2016 earnings release featuring non-GAAP financial information can be found here, here, and here. Information related to the review of GM's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014 and dated May 26 2015 can be found here and here. Information related to GM's 2012 10-K review and comment letter dated December 13, 2013 can be found here.

Although Ford had no recent SEC comment letters, some of the older comment letters mentioned can be found here, here, here.





Conclusion

Equity markets should properly function as a clearing house for different expectations on a company's prospects. But what happens when those expectations are based on inadequate, incomplete, or misleading disclosures? It's the SEC's job to prevent that by ensuring the timeliness and accuracy of the public company disclosures that allow investors to make informed decisions in those markets.

In Tesla's case, the agency has had to send numerous, repeated requests in order to get the company to comply fully with it's disclosure obligations. These requests took place during the tenure of two separate Chief Financial Officers, suggesting that the lack of adequate disclosures is a cultural issue.

Taken together with other events, these SEC comment letters raise a red flag for long investors. It's a pattern that hardly paints a picture of a CEO and board that has decided in good faith to meet an important standard required of all public companies: to “make available all information, whether it is positive or negative, that might be relevant to an investor's decision to buy, sell, or hold the security.”

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.