AMD: What To Expect Going Into 2018

AMD (AMD) is going into 2018 at the same price it went into 2017. Operational improvements and a solid outlook could lead to ample share price gains through the coming year, although AMD is a stock pick that will remain cyclical and thus may not be suitable for everyone.

AMD has been in a weak spot operationally for a couple of years, but recently things started to improve again:

The company has been able to increase its revenues as well as its gross margins, which, in turn, resulted in lower losses for AMD: The combination of higher gross margins and higher sales led to significantly higher gross earnings, which can substantially push the bottom line of a company with high fixed (and low proportional) costs.

In the most recent quarter AMD even managed to get profitable again:

source: AMD's most recent form 10-Q

With net earnings of $71 million AMD not only surprised analysts (which had estimated $58 million in net earnings), but AMD also has set the first step for a bottom share price: If the company earns $70 million every quarter going forward, it would be valued at 35 times earnings with shares trading around $10.50.

That's not a low valuation at all, but with some further earnings increases, AMD could soon be valued at multiples that are close to the broad market's valuation, which would then provide some down side protection.

Analysts are forecasting $5.24 billion in sales for 2017 (which would mean $1.40 billion in sales in Q4), and $5.90 billion in sales for 2018 - reflecting an expected revenue growth rate of thirteen percent in the coming year.

When we look at the fact that analysts usually underestimate AMD, actual results could be even better:

source: SeekingAlpha.com

Analysts have underestimated AMD's quarterly sales by $63 million on average so far this year. If that remains true going forward the actual sales number for 2018 could be as high as $6.15 billion, reflecting a top line growth rate of seventeen percent.

There are good reasons to believe that AMD will be able to grow its sales substantially going forward:

The first one is the ongoing cryptocurrency boom:

source: coinmarketcap.com

The market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies has risen from $18 billion at the start of 2017 to $590 billion right now (an increase by factor 33), which has increased the amount of people and companies that are interested in mining cryptocurrencies substantially.

For cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (which uses the SHA-256 algorithm) graphic cards / GPUs are not very interesting (as better performing ASICS are delivering a significantly higher hash rate), but for other cryptocurrencies the GPUs AMD is selling are one of the best ways to mine:

Ethereum, for example, which has a market capitalization of $74 billion at the time of writing and which is the second biggest cryptocurrency right now, uses the Ethash algorithm, which is most effectively mined with GPUs.

source: ethereumprice.org

Since the price for Ethereum has exploded upwards by more than 10,000% over the last year the demand for high grade mining gear - which means GPUs by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or AMD - has risen sharply as well.

Since the price moves over the last couple of weeks were especially strong, investors can expect that AMD will have a couple of very successful quarters when it comes to selling GPUs to cryptocurrency miners.

AMD also benefits from another trend: Contrary to the overall personal computer market, the gaming PC market is growing at a strong pace: Arstechnica reports a very strong 20% growth rate for high grade, gaming-focused PC hardware sales. As a major supplier for GPUs (which are needed in gaming focused PCs, but which are not needed for office PCs) AMD profits substantially from this trend.

AMD thus has powerful macro trends working in its favor, the analyst consensus which sees AMD report big earnings increases going forward thus seems realistic:

Based on the current consensus for the next two years AMD is trading at 30 times next year's earnings and at 19 times 2019's earnings.

The forward earnings multiple is not low at thirty, but when we factor in the high expected earnings growth rate we get to a forward PEG ratio of about 0.6 (forward PE ratio of 30 divided by 54% expected EPS growth from 2018 to 2019). This quite low PEG ratio shows that AMD is not valued at a high valuation at all relative to the growth the company's earnings are poised to experience going forward.

On top of that AMD is trading at just fourteen times 2020's earnings (according to the company's own forecasts), which is looking like an attractive valuation for a player in a high growth field in the tech industry.

Balance sheet, cash flows and shareholder returns

Despite its operational progress over the last couple of quarters AMD's balance sheet has not improved over the same time:

source: AMD's most recent form 10-Q

The company's net debt has actually gone up this year, from $180 million to $550 million - that's still not a high debt level for a company whose equity is valued at more than $10 billion, but investors should nevertheless keep an eye on AMD's net debt.

In 2017 the company's net debt has been rising due to the decline in the company's cash position (gross debt has been relatively flat so far this year), which was based on AMD's operating cash burn:

source: AMD's most recent form 10-Q

Through the first nine months of the current year AMD has burned through $380 million, although there is a clear positive when we take a closer look: Subtracting the Q1-Q2 cash burn (visible in AMD's Q2 10-Q) of $380 million gets us to a positive operating cash flow of $65 million for the most recent quarter.

When we annualize that number ($260 million), we see that AMD should be able to easily self finance its capex going forward (roughly $100 million annualized). This is especially true as we can expect that further earnings increases over the coming years also will improve AMD's operating cash flows further.

The company thus should be able to self-fund future capex in 2018 and beyond, which will allow the company to either pay down debt with the cash the company has on hand, or to return some of that money to the company's owners via dividends or share repurchases.

I believe that share repurchases would be the smarter option here, as AMD will likely be unattractive for income investors no matter what (due to being in a cyclical industry and having no dividend history). Share repurchases could add to potential share price gains though, as the company's total earnings would be divided over a smaller number of shares, thus driving EPS growth even more than what investors can expect from the company's organic growth.

Takeaway

Two main growth drivers (cryptocurrencies and PC gaming) will provide solid growth momentum for AMD in 2018, and thanks to operational improvements the company's earnings are going to increase substantially over the coming years.

Based on the forecasted earnings and growth rates AMD is not looking expensive right here, but remains a volatile investment in a somewhat cyclical industry. AMD is thus worthy of a closer look by those seeking capital appreciation, but may not be the right choice for risk averse investors.

Thanks to improving cash flows the company should also be able to fully finance its growth organically going forward, which frees up cash for other purposes such as debt repayment or share repurchases. It will be interesting to see whether AMD's management finds a way to utilize its cash in a way that is beneficial for shareholders.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!