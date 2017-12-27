A Happy New Year With GE? Downside To $12.50

General Electric (NYSE: GE) shareholders would do well to cut their paper losses and look elsewhere for value. Here's why.

Musings

Based on a preliminary break-up analysis, there could be more upside than downside, the bulls argue, and not only because GE stock trades at a multi-year low of $17.4.

As I pointed out in my recent coverage, there is some truth in that view. But sum-of-the-parts scenarios are seldom rocket science, and they might be appealing for daily traders rather than value investors, particularly now that GE is in the midst of a comprehensive corporate restructuring.

Then, let's look at how much its industrial assets are worth based on the fair assumption that GE Capital is currently worth peanuts - in short, its liabilities render its assets almost worthless.

Industrial Value?

Well, there doesn't seem to be a great amount of value up for grabs here, regardless of whether you are invested for the short or the long term.

In the first nine months of the year, it generated $9.75 a share of industrial revenues, for a 2.6% annual growth rate, while gross profit per share fell 1.5%, down to $2.27 from $2.31 one year earlier, based on a total number of shares outstanding of 8.67bn.

Its COGS line - this is first line of costs in the P&L, which includes costs for goods and services, up 3.8% - rose to $7.48 a share in the first nine months of 2017 from $7.20 on a comparable basis. Once its core operating costs are taken into account (selling general and administrative expenses alone, or SG&A, stood at $1.46 a share), GE Industrial was left with only $0.81 a share in EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes, which fell almost 11% year-on-year in the first nine months.

In other words, its gross profit (reported sales minus COGS) will likely be only about $3 a share on a normalized basis this year, and with that GE has to pay all its operating costs, the taxman and the bank. Unfortunately, its gross profit margin in the first nine months fell almost 100 basis points to 23.3% from 24.3% one year earlier, which means higher volumes were less profitable than they used to be.

GE recently cut its payout to $0.12 quarterly, which on a three-month basis totals $0.36, or almost 45% of trailing EBIT this year. That is still rather aggressive based on the payout ratio of most of other industrial groups, but nonetheless management had to start somewhere, although GE's structurally lower level of profitability doesn't bode well with what follows.

I Need A Dollar

Now, this is the interesting bit: GE's interests rose to $0.22 a share in the first nine months, against $0.17 between Q1 and Q3 in 2016 (interests expenses were $0.14 in the first nine months of 2015), and that represents a growth rate of almost 29% on a comparable basis, which led to a i/EBIT ratio (1/interest coverage ratio) of over 27% from 18.8% one year earlier, my model shows.

(A GE calculator can be had on request until 12/31/2017 by my followers, who can contact me here.)

Its long-term bonds bounced back last month in the secondary market, but the pressure is building again and bondholders are not jumping of joy given latest trends for their holdings, I gather from my daily conversations with portfolio managers who are invested in GE debt (which, of course, in the fourth quarter has been less volatile than GE stock).

And then fundamentals offers little reassurance.

Downside

Assuming GE will be able to reach EBIT of $1.1 a share for the full fiscal year ending 31 December 2017, its stock currently trades on a EV/EBIT forward multiple of 18.8x, which implies a net debt position of only $28bn for its industrial operations - it could be higher, though, based on less accommodative assumptions for certain liabilities it carries on the balance sheet, meaning its relative valuation could also be well north of 22x forward EV/EBIT, under a bear-case scenario.

If you compare the aforementioned trading multiple range - which is surely more reliable than its price-to-earnings ratio range (check here my previous coverage) - against the relative valuations of Honeywell (HON), Boeing (BA), Siemens (SIEGY), 3M (MMM), Atlas Copco (ATLKY) and ABB (ABB), full downside could be 27.8%, which equates to a price target of $12.50.

(If you adjust the peer group by excluding the three European players, downside could be 12.8% to about $15 a share.)

That is where I'd be prepared to reassess the investment case.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY!