CKX Lands - An Attractive Buy And Hold With A Large Margin Of Safety

12/26/2017 Share Price – $9.85

Company Overview:CKX Lands (“CKX Lands”, “CKX”, or the “Company) owns land and mineral interests in which they utilize to collect income through oil & gas royalties, surface leases, and timber sales. The Company is actively involved in the management of its land including the planting and harvesting of its timber. However, the Company is passive in the production of income from oil and gas production. The Company was organized as a spin-out from a southwest Louisiana bank in 1930 as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co. As their mineral interests began producing, the Company began to buy land interests. In 1990, the Company acquired a 50% undivided interest in 35,575 acres in southwest Louisiana. The Company was later renamed to CKX Lands in 2005, to clarify that the Company isn’t directly involved in oil and gas exploration. The Company is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Investment Thesis:

The Company has a large base of owned assets including nearly 14,326 acres of land in Louisiana.

Historical land sales and recent market prices suggest NAV is significantly understated.

The Company has a strong balance sheet with roughly ~$5.19mn in cash and no debt.

Asset Base: CKX Lands has a large base of owned assets it utilizes in its operations. This include net ownership of 10,612 acres of timberland, 2,576 acres of agricultural land, 944 acres of marshland, and 194 acres situated in a metropolitan area. The Company’s average sale or purchase (over 10 years) of timberland has varied widely; ranging from $1200/acre to $2000/acre with an average of $1625/acre (consisting of 11 transactions). However, current market prices suggest prices have significantly increased. My checks suggest a market price per acre of timber more than $2,800. Agricultural and marshland are less prestigious, but my research suggests low-end prices of roughly $900/acre and $650/acre respectively. Lastly, the Company owns 194 acres in a metropolitan area (in past years this land was referred to as “future subdivision land” in the Company’s 10-K). Prices for undeveloped potential subdivision land in Lake Charles was sporadic, but found that $7,500/acre seemed to be the bottom. The Company sold a similar plot of land (100 acres of subdivision land) for ~$19k/acre in 2007.

Source: CKX 10-K

Source: Several Real Estate Databases

Source: CKX 10-K

Management & Ownership: The Company currently has three part-time employees (two officers and one clerical person), all of whom are part-time. Brian Jones, the current president and treasurer, has given the Company notice that he intends to resign after the 2018 fiscal year. Brian Jones currently owns no stock in the Company and a new motivated director with stock ownership may be what this Company needs to achieve its true value. Albeit, in my opinion Brian Jones has taken good care of the Company. The only major owner of the Company is Michael White, who owns roughly 20%. Mr. White is the sole manager of Ottley Properties and has experience in oil and gas, farmland, and timberland making him uniquely qualified to serve as a member of the board. Mr. White bought roughly 9,500 shares of the Company in 2016 for an average price of $10.80.

Income Statement: The Company’s revenue is compiled of oil & gas royalties, timber sales, surface leases, and land sales. CKX Land’s owns small royalty interests in ~36 different oil and gas fields ranging from 0.0045% - 7.62%. Oil & Gas revenue is dependent on the oil/gas produced as well as the current market prices for the resource. Management is unable to make predictions on the amounts to be produced in upcoming quarters as they outsource the exploration and production of the resources. Oil & Gas revenues have carried a historical gross-profit margin of roughly 90% as they are royalties.

A typical pine timber stand will be harvested after 30-35 years of growth with some occasional thinning. Comparatively, a hardwood will be harvested after 45-50 years of growth. Timber revenue is dependent on the harvesting of timber and the associated market prices. The Company believes the current market for timber to be depressed due to heavy rains and less single home construction in the first three quarters. Revenue for this segment varies widely and are inherently unpredictable. The Company’s largest source of timber inventory is Pine Saw Timber, which has declined roughly 30% per ton since late 2013. Historically, the Company has achieved roughly $100k in revenue annually with 80% gross-profit margins.

Source: CKX Lands 10-K

Source: LSU Ag Center

Surface revenue is derived from both recurring and non-recurring sources. Recurring sources include annual leases for agricultural and hunting activities, whereas as non-recurring sources include right-of-way sales and temporary work space leases. Prices paid for surface leases depend on regional and local market conditions, which as of late has been improving. Historically the Company has achieved at least $100k in revenue for this segment with a gross-profit margin of roughly 97%. Lastly, the Company carries an annual SG&A expense of roughly $500k.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statement: The Company has a strong balance sheet with roughly ~5.19mn in cash and no debt. Furthermore, the Company has net plant, property, and equipment of ~9.25mn, which is likely understated. Lastly, I estimate the Company’s maintenance capex to be in the $100k - $200k range.

Financial Projections: I utilized a sum-of-the-parts analysis to value the Company.

To value the operating business, I utilized a 13% discount rate, a 3% perpetual growth rate, and 35% EBIT margins.

Risks:

The value of the Company’s assets are tied to macro-economic factors that are not in managerial control including interest rates, economic growth, and government regulations.

The Company’s operating business is heavily dependent on commodity prices, which are volatile and may decline.

The Company’s president and treasurer will resign after 2018, and corporate governance may deteriorate.

Most of the Company’s land is in southwest Louisiana, and is subject to possible destruction via natural disaster.

Conclusion: Based on my sum-of-the-parts analysis I estimate a 46% upside. The Company’s land value is currently underestimated by the market and any land sales should come as a significant gain when compared against its book value. Lastly, the Company’s large base of owned assets and strong balance provide a large margin of safety should results not meet expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.