Chesapeake Energy: What Is Driving The Stock's Weak Performance?

Next year promises to be more challenging than this year to the company's cash margins on the natural gas side.

(Image source: Google Finance)

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has delivered a convincing turnaround on the liquidity front since early 2016, when both oil and natural gas prices unexpectedly collapsed and the company faced a credit crunch. Chesapeake has reduced and termed out its debt whereas oil prices are on the rise again.

However, the stock has continued to disappoint. The performance has been poor even if benchmarked against E&P indices, which under-performed the broader market by a wide margin this year. At $4.00 per share as of December 26, the stock is down ~43% year-to-date.

Operating Margins Remain A Challenge

In our view, Chesapeake's legacy midstream contracts (many of which were extended as part of the restructuring deals) and depressed pricing situation in the Marcellus North are the primary fundamental culprits of the stock's weakness. Due to these factors, Chesapeake continues to face return-on-capital challenges for new investments in its core natural gas development areas.

It is important to remember that Chesapeake's production mix remains heavily weighted towards natural gas. In the third quarter of this year, the company's oil volumes accounted for just ~16% of the production stream, using a 6:1 equivalency basis. Even after the recent acceleration in activity in the oily Eagle Ford and PRB, Cheaspeake's portfolio will remain heavily exposed to natural gas fundamentals.

The table below summarizes Chesapeake’s key financial and operational results during Q3 2017 versus prior periods.

As one can see, the company's Q3 price realization for natural gas averaged ~$0.43/Mcf below the Henry Hub benchmark (which was ~$2.95/MMBtu, using spot prices).

Gathering, processing and transportation ("GP&T") expenses allocated to natural gas averaged a remarkably high $1.34/Mcf during the quarter. Net of GP&T expenses, natural gas price realization averaged just $1.18/Mcf.

Even if one were to include natural gas liquids, natural-gas-plus-NGLs price net of GP&T expenses was just $1.32/Mcfe on average, hardly a windfall.

After deducting lease operating expenses, severance taxes and field-level G&A, operating cash margin for combined natural gas plus NGLs drops below $1/Mcfe.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp., Nov. 2, 2017 8-K filing)

Please note that the table above provides average cost metrics aggregated across multiple assets. Some of those assets - such as the Eagle Ford, PRB and Mid-Continent - are crude oil-focused. Therefore, the cost structure for the company's dry gas assets - the most important of which are the Marcellus North, Haynesville and dry gas Utica - may in fact be somewhat better than it might appear from the calculation that we presented above. Still, the average metrics for the portfolio as a whole provide a useful general idea of operating margins in the dry gas plays.

In addition for field-level costs, Chesapeake is also carrying a burden of corporate overheads that make a dent in the cash flows. While corporate G&A and interest expense do not impact drilling economics, these expense categories do limit the amount of capital available for re-investment.

Going forward, Chesapeake's operating cost metrics may improve. Still, we expect cash operating margins in the natural gas business to remain tight.

In 2018, if one were to assume strip pricing and based on our estimates, the anticipated cost improvements are unlikely to offset the price decline predicted by the futures curve for 2018, as compared to 2017. As a result, the company's operating cash margins are likely to contract next year.

Needless to say, it takes exceptional wells to make compelling drilling returns with this kind of cash margin metrics, particularly in an environment where the cost of drilling and completing new wells is rising rapidly.

What Has Driven The Stock's Under-Performance In 2017?

One might argue that the company's cost structure was known to the market a year ago and should not have caused a radical re-pricing of the stock.

That would generally be a fair statement if the commodity price environment remained stable. However, there are multiple signs that the market's perception of the fundamentals has changed since a year ago.

Chesapeake's high operating leverage (i.e., its relatively high cost structure, as discussed above) helps to explain how the transition during 2017 from the upcycle regime in natural gas to the downcycle regime contributed to the decline in the stock's price.

Going one year back, investors were looking forward to a year of favorable natural gas prices. As of December 30, 2016, the 2017 Henry Hub futures strip averaged ~$3.60/MMBtu. While the back end of the curve averaged below $3/MMBtu and provided little reasons for optimism, the implied sour longer-term fundamentals appeared a distant worry that had yet to stand the test of time.

It is also worth mentioning that Chesapeake, despite being a large-capitalization entity in terms of enterprise value and assets, is a medium-capitalization stock. The company's common equity currently has a market value of just $3.6 billion. As such, the stock is quite popular with retail investors seeking high-beta exposure to natural gas and crude oil prices.

Early last year, the general sentiment towards natural gas in the retail community appeared optimistic. Likely contributing to high expectations for 2017 were certain surprisingly bullish forecasts that predicted low storage levels by November. For example, Bentek's estimate back in February (when medium-range weather forecasts made the outcome of the heating season essentially clear) was still calling for an end-of-injection storage level of ~3.4 Tcf, which would have been the lowest level on recent record. The unusually bullish predictions were amplified throughout the blogosphere. The occasional but influential bullish miscalculations by highly regarded consulting firms and analysts were, as it appears, frequently repeated and broadly disseminated by bloggers.





(Source: Platts, and S&P Global company, Feb. 16, 2017)

Let's fast forward to present time. Natural gas storage ended the season at a very comfortable level, in line with OIL ANALYTICS' fundamental expectation. Storage ended essentially full in all regions except South Central Region. Spot Henry Hub price averaged ~$2.99/MMBtu in calendar 2017, despite the storage under-fill in South Central. The outlook for 2018 predicted by the current futures curve is not particularly encouraging and the pessimistic longer-term outlook embedded in the curve has not changed much since a year ago.

The strip for the remainder of 2018 natural gas year (through Oct'18) is trading at just $2.63/MMBtu. Please note that this is a significantly lower price level than in Q3 2017 that we used to illustrate Chesapeake's cash margins for natural gas and NGLs.

Given Chesapeake's high operating leverage, the significant perception change with regard to natural gas fundamentals could not go without consequences for the stock price. The impact was further augmented by Chesapeake's massive financial leverage.

The significant improvement in oil prices is certainly helping, but has not been sufficient to persuade the market to bid the stock higher.

In early 2017, OIL ANALYTICS flagged that we were approaching investments in natural gas equities with extreme caution and very selectively, due to our then-current view on the fundamental trajectory for natural gas and its perception in the market. Our assessments have proven valid.

In Conclusion…

Chesapeake has made great progress in diverting liquidity threats that the company faced two years ago. However, select asset sales and liability management cannot address the company's cost structure which inevitably becomes investors' focus in a challenging commodity price environment. Legacy midstream contracts and high overhead costs continue to make a deep dent in cash flows.

That said, we note the excellent physical quality and massive scale of Chesapeake's core acreage, including the Marcellus North, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Utica and PRB.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

OIL ANALYTICS - We Are Different

In investment, every day is a new day. In the coming weeks, we will post for our subscribers an in-depth discussion of our current view on Cheasapeake's fundamentals and potential catalysts.

OIL ANALYTICS offers extensive discussion of Oil and Gas sector fundamentals. Our approach is often different from what you can see elsewhere.

Our service is one of the most active offerings on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, with 500+ exclusive materials posted for its members in 2017 alone.

Our macro and company-specific views are continuously illustrated in our Model Portfolio and Best Stock Ideas modules.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.