What Drives The Gold ETF?

Source: Gainesville News.

Investment Thesis

Gold exchange traded funds or a gold ETF is the simplest and most innovative manner to gain exposure to the performance of gold in the market.

Source: Bloomberg, BNP Paribas

Today, gold ETFs are dominated by long-only investment funds and private wealth management offices, which invest the bulk of their portfolio in equities.

A very small share of the gold ETFs is owned outright by hedge funds. This is due to hedge funds preferring to take long exposure to gold through the futures market, given the higher liquidity and ability to take on more leverage.

In this investment research, we will try to examine the changes in gold ETF investment demand as a function of investor risk aversion. It is through this study that we may be able to scientifically determine if investors are less concerned about systemic tail risks. These risks include currency debasement, political and economic disruptions.

The outlook for the gold ETF seems promising. Shift in fund flows that are well supported by new monetary regulations will spur growth in the near term.

Gold ETF Drivers

Analysts can use ETFs as a measure of changes in wholesale gold investment demand. But it is still possible to make inferences about the historical drivers of wholesale physical gold investment.

Source: Barclays

According to Goldman Sachs, demand for wholesale gold investment is negatively correlated with the detrended level of US 10-year real interest rates, thus making it anti-cyclical. Both ETF allocations to gold and fund flows into equity funds against bond funds are driven by the monetary policy cycle and investor risk aversion, which also tends to be highly cyclical.

Goldman Sachs created a statistical model analyzing the changes in gold ETF investment demand as a function of investor risk aversion.

The interpretation of the statistical regression model are as follows (refer to regression charts below for data visualization):

Gold ETF tend to be positively related to past changes in the gold price. ETF investors traditionally tend to use the momentum strategy when investing in gold. Momentum strategy in precious metals improves the Sharpe Ratio. Therefore, it is rational for ETF investors to use momentum when investing in gold.

2. Gold ETF is negatively related to riskiness of the portfolio allocation. Investors currently tend to move away temporarily out of the defensive asset classes like bonds and gold. They are shifting to the more risky asset class like equities whenever risk aversion increases.

A higher risk aversion means that investors are less concerned aboutsystemic tail risks. These risks include currency debasement, political and economic disruptions. Gold ETFs are supposed to act as hedge against it.

Source: Goldman Sachs Investment Research.

3. Gold ETFs are negatively related to changes in US 10-year real rates. Higher level of real rates increases the opportunity cost of holding gold versus other asset classes. At the same time, tight/loose monetary policy reduces/increases the risk of debasement of the currency.

4. Gold ETFs are negatively correlated to changes in net speculative long positions of the US dollar. The more bullish investors are on the dollar, the less they tend to allocate to gold. Gold (ETFs are not correlated with the level of the dollar itself.

Strong relationship between gold and the US dollar means that the expected change in the dollar is linked to the expected return on gold. At the same time, dollar net speculative positions serve as a barometer for investor confidence in US economic strength and the direction of monetary policy.

Gold ETF Outlook

Analysts forecast the ETF industry will grow significantly in 2018. Potential drivers should come from better economic outlook and new monetary regulations such as the Department of Labor Fiduciary Rule. Global ETF assets are expected to grow by 18.6%. This figure is further broken down into 13.3% or $455 billion growth from fresh fund flows, and 4.7% from price appreciation.

Growth support for gold ETF will come from a shift away from mutual funds and active management. In 2016, ETFs neared $300 billion in inflows compared to mutual funds which registered over $100 billion of fund outflows.

Furthermore, passive ETF and mutual funds received over $400 billion fund inflows compared to the more than $300 billion fund outflows experienced by their active counterparts.

Recommendation:

Drivers of gold ETF investment demand depend heavily on the cyclical portfolio allocation decision of investors. Performance of gold is correlated with the US real interest rates, reflecting the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The foregoing investment research showed that there is a strong correlation between gold ETF demand and the fund flows of retail and institutional investors going into equity ETF funds.

Concerns over uncertain path of future interest rate hikes, currency debasement, negative interest rates and price momentum supported fund inflows to a gold ETF.

Investors must be educated on the investment premise that monetary policies and investor risk aversion shape allocations to gold ETF. Current global market conditions were driving investors away from risky investments, which was benefiting gold ETF. It is seen to be a safer bet. ETF fund flows dominated risk averse investors allocations with $231.6 billion in fresh net funds.

Similarly, investors are advised that allocations to gold and fund flows into a gold ETF are driven by the monetary policy cycle. The foregoing statistical regression test proved that a tight or loose monetary policy reduces/increases the risk of debasement in currency assets. The regression model also proved that gold ETFs are not statistically correlated with the level of the US currency itself.