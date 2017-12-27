Apple: Don't Get Your Hopes Up

Since the early days of the 2016 elections, the talk of corporate tax reform has been on the minds of many Americans and Wall Street in particular. The aspect of both lowering the overall business tax rate from 35% to 15% alongside a repatriation special tax rate to allow the $2.5 trillion back into the country to spur growth, investments and jobs has created a new form of a bull market, propelling markets to all time highs.

When the bill was finally introduced in its latest versions over the past several months, and with it the official numbers intended to pass through Congress, I find myself questioning the aspects that turned repatriation to such a hot topic after reviewing some earlier attempts at bringing back money.

2004

Way back when, in 2004, the Bush administration put forth a plan to spur economic growth by allowing companies who park money oversees to return it to the United States at a tax rate of 5.25%. This resulted in around $312 billion from a total of $1.5 trillion being returned to the country, which in turn spurred not economic growth but shareholder growth, mostly being put into share repurchases and special dividends alongside increases to quarterly payouts. A further 2011 review of the tax break showed that company's who brought back such funds cut over 21,000 jobs in the following 3 years and nearly none of the funds were put into investments or job creation.

Now I'm not saying this is bad at all as we all benefit from more shareholder value, but the assumptions that, as Dividend Sensei's recent article Apple's $213 Billion Problem puts it, all this cash will be flowing back into the US makes no sense to me given the proposed rate of 15.5% one time repatriation tax holiday rate, or 8% if invested in plants and equipment does not seem favorable for a company like Apple.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a unique example here, primarily because it's such a hot discussion topic being it has a whopping $250 billion parked oversees in funds and tax havens. A repatriation of that cash, after eliminating its recently accrued $100 billion in debt would allow for a substantial combination of dividend increases and share repurchases equivalent to nearly 15% of their market cap, which is a big deal to investors.

But overall, unless I missed some fine print article or interview somewhere on the web, I have not seen any mention or intention by Apple's CEO Tim Cook to use this 15.5% rate to return any cash given its current financial situation.

Apple has roughly $250 billion in cash parked oversees. But it's not just sitting in a bank account somewhere accruing 1% annual interest, it's being handled by Apple's own managers and portfolio experts to generate safe investment returns to outshine the interest it pays on its debt offerings.

(Source: Apple 10K)

Not only is the cash being used to offset interest it pays on its debt offerings, it actually makes a nice profit. On a $253 billion investment is has unrealized profits of over $514 million beyond the $1.8 billion it realized to pay interest expense for fiscal 2017 and beyond its F/X swaps to hedge international currency translations to USD. These profits are not meant to be an income source for the company but rather offset the interest it pays on its debt, and then some:

(Source: Apple 10K)

For 2017, the company issued just under $29 billion in new debt to finance its shareholder value program with an increase of 10.53% to its quarterly dividend from $2.28 to $2.52 annually and a $210 billion share repurchase program it's in the process of executing. On its total debt of just over $100 billion, not including hedges and current portions paid back, the company paid $2 billion in interest expense, being covered by a combination of the aforementioned investment sheet and foreign exchange swaps it takes to manage F/X headwinds on its international sales and income.

Repatriation

So tell me this. If you are making a profit on parking your cash oversees and hedging any downside F/X risks with nearly risk-free investments in government and corporate debt and issuing new debt at a rate of under 1.5% in an unlimited quantity, why on earth would you take a 15.5% shave to cash.

As of the latest financial reporting, Apple had over $268 billion in cash and equivalents, meaning a 15.5% tax shave will eliminate (in theory) $41.54 billion in cash, or to put in investment terms - 4.74% of the market cap.

Now granted, this cash being used to further shareholder value can push the stock higher but ask yourself this - With a share repurchase program of nearly 40% of its market cap and an environment where it can easily boost its dividend to become an aristocrat alongside a substantial R&D budget of over $2.5 billion annually, why would management put forth a program to lose so much cash when it can continue making several 100's of millions annually with no additional cost and continue the current shareholder programs to lure investors and reduce the overall float?

An Additional Factor

Another small factor is the company's overall effective tax rate barely touches upon 25% since a large amount of its sales are international rather than domestic. Given that only 23.1% of the company's sales come from the US, the change of the US corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% should give a nice cash boost for the company, but not as much as others like I emphasized in a tax reform article Tax Reform: Sell These Stocks And Buy These Ones with companies that will benefit greatly from the lower tax rate. So an overall hype from expected savings and the subsequent effects on its cash position are slightly exaggerated in the grand scheme of things.

Conclusion

Apple still has tremendous growth, not even just in the iPhone or Services business but in un-penetrated markets like I highlighted in my article Apple: You've Got This All Wrong, which highlights the company's opportunities in the high-growth IoT (Internet of Things) market alongside other projects we know about like its AV, VR, AR and others we have no clue about, baking silently in their mega R&D facilities with budgets greater than some nations.

From a valuation standpoint, the company is neither extremely overvalued or undervalued with a profits to earnings ratio of under 20x for a company expecting EPS to grow 11.17% over the next 5 years, based on analyst expectations compiled by Bloomberg. This brings valuations, in my opinion, to fairly valued if you don't take into account any further markets they penetrate and growth from other investment avenues the company makes.

However, the valuation bump the stock is seeming to get from the expectations of a higher shareholder value progam (some suggesting using the entire $100 billion as a special dividend or additional share buybacks) is wrong, in my opinion, given the historical factors of actual benefits made from repatriation and management's lack of intention to take a cash shave in a time where shareholder value programs are peaking and they face uncertainties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.