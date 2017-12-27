MercadoLibre: Time To Sell

The chart below shows one of this year's biggest winners. It belongs to MercadoLibre (MELI), one of Latin America's largest online commerce platforms. Sometimes dubbed the Amazon (AMZN) of Latin America, this high growth company is about to start facing some serious headwinds that make it a very risky play at current levels.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Just like Amazon, investors seem to love MercadoLibre's strong revenue growth. The much smaller firm grew revenues in Q3 2017 at a more than 63% clip as detailed in its 10-Q filing, putting the nine month growth rate at more than 60%. Unfortunately, high growth rates like that are hard to maintain as revenue base numbers go much higher, so that percentage number is expected to come down quite a bit in 2018, as seen in the estimates graphic below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Now the company is still projected for more than 40% growth, a number that many firms would love to have. However, one of the biggest problems can be seen in the earnings part above. Despite revenues expected to soar from less than $845 million in 2016 to almost $2 billion next year, earnings per share over that two year period are forecast to decline by a couple of percent.

Issues with margins were a key factor in Citi's recent downgrade of the stock, cutting its rating to a Sell with a $230 price target, which represents tremendous downside from current levels around $320. Not only does the research firm worry about free shipping offers hurting margins, but the team says that MercadoLibre doesn't have the required logistics in place to support its current growth.

Over the years, the cloud of Amazon becoming a big player in this region has sometimes led to wild swings in MercadoLibre shares. One research firm recently noted that Amazon has become the largest online retailer in Mexico, surpassing MercadoLibre's revenues in that country. While Mexico only represents about 6% for the Latin America company, the bigger concern was Amazon's recent expansion in Brazil, MercadoLibre's home market that currently represents more than 60% of total sales.

Another worry is what will happen in the short term from the sharp rise in the US dollar against the currencies of the three countries - Brazil, Argentina, Mexico - that represented 92.6% of the company's revenue in Q3 2017. Take a look at the three charts below showing the strength in the US dollar over the last three months against these currencies.

(Source: cnbc.com page for Brazilian Real)

(Source: cnbc.com page for Argentine Peso)

(Source: cnbc.com page for Mexican Peso)

With the recent US tax reform bill passed, the dollar has seen sharp rises against the two Pesos in December, especially as investors worry about Mexico's competitiveness in the business sector. A much stronger dollar means that when MercadoLibre's revenues from these countries are translated into dollar's, they see a negative impact. In the first nine months of 2017, the company reported a $19.5 million loss on currencies on just $120.8 million in operating income. Q4 isn't looking too good in that respect given the strength in the US dollar. Should the US economy really improve thanks to lower taxes, you could see a further strengthening of the dollar, adding more and more pressure for MercadoLibre.

Currently, the analyst estimates link provided above shows that MercadoLibre shares are trading $40 above the average wall street price target. With Amazon making a bigger push into Brazil this quarter, revenue growth rates starting to slow quite a bit, and a stronger dollar likely to impact results in a meaningful way, investors might want to consider taking profits in one of this year's biggest winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MELI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.