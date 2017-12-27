Sentiment Setup: How Will The Oil Rally Play Out In 2018?

(Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Dec. 10 in our weekly flagship report. These are the type of reports published exclusively to HFI Research subscribers on a weekly basis. If you found this report to be insightful, then we know you will find our premium service to be even more valuable. Sign up today before our subscription prices increase on Jan. 1, 2018!)

Sentiment is a better illustration of value than value is at times. For subscribers who have been with us throughout 2017, this was clearly illustrated repeatedly in energy stocks vs. technology stocks. Dec. 1 gave us a glimpse of what's to come as energy rallied at the expense of tech, though the rally didn't last. Dip buyers came in, and energy stocks lost strength throughout the week. We noted to subscribers in the live chat that the bearish intraday price action is more reflective of a lack of buying, and the price rally we saw the previous week was more likely attributed to short-covering.

Over the weekend, we wrote our weekly oil markets recap (extended version) for subscribers. We took a look at the oil storage setup heading into 2018, and with the consensus overwhelmingly expecting a storage build in Q1 2018, will a surprise draw or even just a lack of build sway sentiment to the other side?

Yesterday, we saw a tweet from Event Driven that gross exposure to energy equities are at the 0th percentile, according to Morgan Stanley. At first, the statistic seemed hard to believe. But as we've noted repeatedly in the past, the energy sector as it relates to the S&P 500 index is at its lowest weighting since 2004. Just think about that for a second.

The Setup and Storage

What's incredibly interesting for those of you who are with us today, psychologically, fundamentally, and logically the energy sector setup has never been better. We love markets where the 1) consensus is bearish due to some cognitive and emotional bias (lower for longer, U.S. shale, electric cars, etc.), 2) the fundamentals are overwhelmingly bullish (higher-than-normal storage draws), and 3) there are clear signs of a rebalancing in front of us, yet the market ignores them.

In our old articles, we noted that one way to gauge the balance of the oil markets in the future without paying an arm and a leg for physical spread data is by watching what Saudi Arabia does with its official selling price, or OSP. The key area to look for was what they will do in Asia or China, as it's the main demand center. So, it's not surprising for us to see that Saudi Arabia increased the OSP to Asia by $0.40/bbl month over month in January 2018.

But the setup gets even better when we look at year-over-year comparison figures. In Q1 2017, even in the midst of OPEC ramping up exports aggressively in Q4 2016 (it takes ~60 days or so for waterborne transit to make it into storage), the IEA reported that Q1 2017 saw global oil storage build of ~100k b/d, and Energy Aspects had a build of ~200k b/d. But some people have already forgotten that OPEC ramped up exports heading to the end of 2016, and there's none of that this year.

According to Thomson Reuters Energy, in October 2016, OPEC exported 25.51 million b/d (which hits global oil storage in January). In October 2017, OPEC exported 24.4 million b/d. That's a delta of -1.11 million b/d that will impact global oil storage in January 2018.

In November 2016, OPEC exported 25.96 million b/d. In November 2017, OPEC exported 23.53 million b/d. That's a delta of -2.43 million b/d that will impact global oil storage in February 2018.

Now, why are we comparing year-over-year figures? Because in our first-half review of 2017, we noted that the mistake we made was underestimating just how much the two-month ramp-ups (October and November) in 2016 had on 2017 storage balances.

However, with the year-over-year comparison sharply to the downside, is the market making the opposite mistake of what it did in early 2017 (overly bullish in early 2017 vs. overly bearish for early 2018)? The beautiful thing about this setup is that not only is the year-over-year comparison from OPEC exports lower, but the storage draws have actually accelerated in the last three months despite higher U.S. shale production concerns.

For oil products, we are already back to the five-year average on a global basis:

The overhang is now all in crude stocks, which should draw as refineries globally are enticed to keep throughput as high as operationally possible:

But, more importantly, the market appears to have forgotten that destocking from floating storage in early Q1 2017 had a material impact on global storage figures. Traders dumped floating storage as the oil price curve moved from contango into backwardation (making it costlier to store oil).

We are now heading into 2018 with sub-optimal floating storage, and no one appears to be talking about it:

In addition, oil in transit, which is a direct reflection of how much supplies are actually being shipped, is in a declining trend. That's the big difference vs. 2016.

Quick Recap

1) Portfolio manager allocations to energy equities are at historic lows.

2) OPEC exports are lower year over year by -1.11 million b/d in October (impacts storage in January 2018) and -2.43 million b/d in November (impacts storage in February 2018).

3) Global oil storage to the five-year average has been seeing accelerating declines in the last several months. Total products storage is already back to the five-year average. Global short-term crude floating storage is below the five-year average. Oil in transit is falling year over year.

Even with the sharply lower year-over-year comparisons, Q1 2017 saw a storage build of ~100k to 200k b/d. But consensus somehow expects Q1 2018 to show a storage build of ~300k to ~500k b/d? If this sentiment, fundamental, psychological, and investment setup isn't a layup, we don't know what is. In value investing, this is the equivalent to buying a monopoly business for less than the cash on the balance sheet, while the underlying business shows 30% revenue and profit growth year over year.

How Will the Oil Rally Play Out in 2018?

In a private conversation we had with a long-time subscriber, he noted that the beauty of the long oil setup will be known immediately at the start of 2018. Even in the case that global oil storage is just flat in Q1 2018, the comparison to the five-year average will improve remarkably, which in turn will lead sentiment higher.

In our view, we believe he is absolutely spot-on. What we would say to top that sentiment reflection is that given the data points we provided above, our current estimate of -300k b/d for Q1 2018 may prove to be too conservative. (See our calculation of Q1 2018 build in the weekly oil storage report.)

In a team meeting we had yesterday, the conclusion we arrived to when we were discussing how the oil rally will play out all starts with Q1 2018 surprising to the upside.

Q1 2018: Consensus is bearish heading into Q1 2018, anticipating big global storage builds only to see a draw. This sudden sentiment flip will prompt underweighted portfolio managers to buy up energy stocks in a hurry.

Q2 2018: Consensus starts to worry over U.S. shale growth and the potential for OPEC not to extend the production cut agreement. But market participants who aren't focused on the power of incentives forget that Saudi's Aramco IPO will be slated for the second half of 2018, prompting incentives aligned to extend the cut. In addition, our analysis shows that this is not a real production cut, and producers like Iraq and Iran will still be eager to play along with the extension.

Q3 2018: Global balances accelerate to the downside as years of low oil prices prompt yet stronger demand growth globally. Concerns over U.S. shale start to fade as non-OPEC supplies continue to disappoint to the downside. By then, the situation in Venezuela should also be worsening, and production declines will become more apparent.

Q4 2018: Global balances continues to draw, prompting oil bears to reassess the theory of lower for longer. Non-OPEC declines will still be making it into the mainstream media, with a few stubborn old oil bears talking about how U.S. shale will push the markets back into oversupply. Consensus now realizes that with storage sub the five-year average, OPEC can choose to ramp up production if it so chooses. OPEC surprises again to the upside, maintaining that a balanced market can easily move back into oversupply if they are not careful. Markets take the cue that Saudi has no intention to bombard the market by ramping up production right away (our reason is because it can't ramp production). Iran and Iraq, historically the two worst offenders, continue to be in agreement with Saudi, leaving some questioning if they can actually increase production. Saudi sells a piece of Aramco in the open market with intention to slowly divest over a long period of time.

What Does This All Mean for Oil Prices Going Into 2018?

We think it's going to be the golden year. After years of torment, research, and patience, 2018 will be the fruitful year we have all been waiting for. It will be the inflection of all inflections. Inflation will promptly move higher just as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates. Global synchronized growth will ripple through the economies, and oil demand will prove to be stronger than expected again.

Global oil storage will continue to draw, prompting existing oil bears to question their lower-for-longer thesis. The U.S. dollar will decline, making the oil price increase less material to demand centers like China and India.

In all, we expect WTI to average at $70/bbl with upside to $80/bbl. This is a non-consensus forecast, and we are not afraid of being wrong. What would make us feel worse than being wrong is hugging the consensus for the sake of hugging the consensus. If the scenarios we listed above play out, it would foreshadow the oil price forecast we expect. In the end, it's an inevitable outcome given the trajectory of how much global oil storage will decline.

We hope you're ready, because we are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.