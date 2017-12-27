Will We See A First Quarter Market Correction?

In this article, I will explain the primary causes of the current market rally and then present several daily charts that show potential technical weakness that may portend a moderate (although certainly not long-term bearish) correction in 1Q18.

Let’s start with the underlying reasons for the Trump trade – the market rally that began immediately after the last election. During the campaign, Trump argued he would lower taxes, increase infrastructure spending and cut regulation. All three are intermediate-term and long-term bullish. Therefore, after the election, the market began a rally that is still occurring:

Since early November last year, the market has rallied approximately 32% - a very hefty gain especially considering how long this rally has lasted.

However, the equity markets are a leading indicator – traders buy shares in anticipation of future events. This rally began right after the election as traders hoped the new administration would follow through on their promises. Two have come to pass: Trump is cutting regulation and Congress just passed a large tax cut for corporations. It’s possible, especially considering the profits we’ve seen in the markets since the election, that traders will start to trim positions after the first of the year simply to book gains.

There also are several technical developments that support this argument. First, let’s revisit the SPY chart from above:

The MACD is high and is giving a sell signal. This alone is not determinative of a potential correction. But other technical data adds weight to the argument:

The QQQ’s MACD has been declining since the beginning of November.

The IJHs (mid-cap ETF) and [[IWM]]s (Russell 2000) are not participating in the current rally. Instead, both have declining MACDs and potential double top formations. The IWMs have printed less volume on their latest rally as well, which further supports the double top analysis. Both indexes represent higher risk capital - their lack of an advance could indicate declining enthusiasm for this rally.

And finally, the DIAs MACD has also given a sell-signal (I should add: I hate the Dow. But I follow it because for some reason, we still use it.)

Finally, let me add this very important caveat: The charts are signaling a correction, not a bear market. And the fundamentals don’t support a bearish conclusion. Corporate profits and one-unit building permits are increasing. The credit markets are in very good shape and the employment situation is positive. The main intermediate-term bearish development is the Fed, which is still in a rate hiking mood. But that will play out over the next 12 months, which is hardly a reason to run screaming to the hills. But none of this means the markets can’t experience a correction, which the charts are telling us is an increasing possibility.