Oil Reversal On The Horizon

Frenzied trading in the oils markets sent West Texas Intermediate crude oil to its highest point since 2015 after a pipeline explosion in Libya spurred bullish sentiment. Just after one and a half hours before close of the New York Stock Exchange, WTI crude oil traded around $60 up 2.6 percent and Brent crude oil around $67 up about 2.8 percent. Both markets have enjoyed a strong period of bullish trading since the middle of June as world supply concerns had looked to ease.

According to a Reuters report, Libya’s production capabilities suffered a 90,000 barrels per day hit as a pipeline running to the Es Sider port was damaged. Certainly in the near term, the pared production will do some to ease tight crude oil supplies, but as the damage is assessed, the longer-term effects will emerge. With over 90 percent of Libya’s exports being oil and gas and 82 percent of that going to Europe, one can assume this region’s oil supply will see the largest effect.

Traders on Tuesday wasted no time in speculating that explosion could be significant to the nation’s long-term output interpreting the intentional attack on the pipeline as an intensification of the political premium in Libya. The lingering conflict has continued to keep Libyan petroleum output uncertain. In fact, the Es Sider pipeline itself was only brought back online earlier this year after rebels disrupted exports. Nevertheless, the price appreciation looks to be an overreaction that should be pared in the near future. Here are some reasons why.

An interesting observation about past six months of trading in the oil markets is the increase of the spread between different regional benchmarks. In the red bar chart above, one can observe a sharp widening of the Brent-WTI spread (the most popular spread) over the August and September months. In the figure below, one can clearly see that WTI lagged among global benchmarks in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions.

This lagging performance in the U.S. energy commodity markets is not a coincidence. Fundamentals for West Texas Intermediate trade have been considerably more bearish than its global counterparts. Most of the gains were partially fundamentally based as crude oil stocks fell sharply over the 2 nd and 3 rd quarters in 2017 from about 540 million barrels to about 440 million barrels approaching the median of the 5-year range. The 100 million barrel deficit, though, was accompanied by huge increases in U.S. production which rocketed to an all time high around 9.80 million barrels per day. Traders certainly moved this to the back of their minds in the action today, and the truth in these numbers will certainly come back into focus. The WTI gains to $60 are not sustainable.

The huge move on Sunday also showed signs of being technically week as holiday trading saw a lot traders sitting on the sidelines. Reuters also mentioned in their report that “Just 50,000 contracts of front-month Brent crude futures changed hands on Tuesday, well below the typical daily average of more than 250,000 contracts.”

For Crude Oil, Light Sweet – New York Mercantile Exchange, CFTC.

While the holidays certainly play a role in less activity, this theme isn’t necessarily new. Since the end of October, the number of traders on the New York Mercantile Exchange for WTI fell by 28 with open interest falling by about 50,000, a little over 2 percent. Technically, tapering open interest can be an indicator of a reversal, especially when news has caused an abnormal. The rally in WTI and Brent can’t continue forever so keep an eye on trader involvement which could signal a turn.

All of the bearish comments I’ve made have centered around the U.S. market for West Texas Intermediate traded in Cushing, so one might be tempted to assume that the Libyan news and the Brent gains will stick. However, that is most likely not the case. After the lift of the U.S. oil export ban at the end of 2015, producers gained access to the world markets which provided the opportunity for stronger parity between the Brent and WTI benchmarks. Essentially, a large, new spigot in the global oil bathtub was opened.

According to a Forbes article, the U.S. was exporting about 400,000 barrels of oil per day at the time of the export ban lift. In October, the number had more than quadrupled, totaling 1.7 million barrels per day. This provides an enormous challenge to OPEC’s typical response to low oil prices, a production cut. With an extra 1.3 million barrels a day from the U.S. on the global market, importers have more options. As this trend starts to have more of an impact, the Brent-WTI spread should begin to narrow.

With WTI hitting a significant milestone by touching $60, it may appear that a new range for crude oil trading could develop with a support at that price level. However, the supply glut in the United States, the thin open interest and volume, and the rapid growth in U.S. exports will combine to weaken the price rally that has transpired over the past three months. In truth, WTI should be trading in a range from $45 to $55, and Brent trading in a range from $48 to $58.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.