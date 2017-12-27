Hartstreet: Jagged Peak Oil Production Improvements Show Why Oasis Paid Big For Its New Leasehold

There are differing opinions as to the recent acquisition of acreage in the Delaware by Oasis (OAS). This move is an opportunity, in our opinion, given its current situation. The purchase was late, but there may be significant upside. Operators have seen very good results in the area. Operators include Exxon (XOM), Anadarko (APC), Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), RSP Permian (RSPP), Devon (DVN), Callon (CPE), and Jagged Peak (JAG). JAG is the most intriguing, as it has a defined acreage position. This area could have significant upside, but not without risk. The thick payzone with multiple intervals could show upside across its footprint. We pulled the production data of JAG's 2016 and later completions. The 12 horizontals were mostly located in its core position around north central Ward and southern Winkler counties. It is important to note that its Pecos County locations have also performed well. Its poorest performing location (UTL 28-17 1H) was completed by Clayton Williams. Seven horizontals were 10,000 to 11,000 feet. Three wells were 7,500 to 8,500 feet. Source: Welldatabase.com Eight locations were in Ward, two in Winkler and two in Pecos counties. Winkler had the best-performing locations, based on the oil curve. This was followed by Ward and Pecos counties. The interesting thing about the results is distance. The distance between JAG's Winker and Pecos locations are 45 miles. The average Winkler horizontal produced 202 KBO in nine months. Ward produced 168 KBO and Pecos 116 KBO over the same time frame. Source: Welldatabase.com JAG produced 1.88 MMBO and 2.14 Bcf since January of 2016. Source: Welldatabase.com The average location produced 277 MBO and 335 MMcf over the first 16 months of well life. Source: Welldatabase.com JAG completions in 2015 averaged production of 187 MBO and 203 MMcf over the first 16 months of well life. It drilled eight horizontals during that time. JAG has moved its activity to the most northern part of its acreage in 2016. Better geology is part of the reason for its production improvements. Lateral lengths were also longer after 2016. Source: Welldatabase.com In summary, JAG's acreage has seen significant price appreciation since 2016. OAS paid top dollar to acquire the geology. Although there has been excellent results in the area, there has been less traffic than in other nearby leaseholds. The opportunity to test new intervals and downspace provides upside. JAG has improved production per location by 90 KBO and 132 MMcf over 16 months of well life. This has been accomplished by tightening cluster spacing to 20 ft. and stage length to 220 ft. We believe JAG's central and southern acreage has considerable upside with respect to valuation. Production improvements have been very good, and this should continue into 2018.

