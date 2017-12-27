QIWI - An Under-The-Radar Blockchain Play

About a month ago, I noticed that the stocks of many small and mid-cap payment processing companies were dramatically rising in response to the parabolic move that was happening with bitcoin. Stocks such as LongFin Corporation (NASDAQ:LFIN), On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV), Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS), JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY), Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) et. al. gained as much as 300% and, in the case of LFIN, went up over 800-fold in the course of a month. Although in theory, it made sense that the mania surrounding bitcoin should give rise to the ecosystem that could support a new currency - the aforementioned payment processing companies; their correlated move, in my opinion, was neither justified by their fundamentals nor their actual commitment to a cryptocurrency strategy. Nevertheless, I am cognizant of the desire of those looking to invest in blockchain technology via investments more accessible than bitcoin, given the paradigm shift it represents, even if it means investing in companies only tangentially related. Investing in QIWI, however, is a direct investment in blockchain, and it has a sound fundamental underlying business as I discovered.

To be frank, I never heard of QIWI until I began to examine the small-cap payment and processing sector in greater detail, following the outsized move in many of the listed companies. What I discovered was that unlike many of the others, QIWI has actual earnings, albeit in rubles, and an actual market PE (the trailing PE is 22). Whereas NETE, for instance, has a price to book over 20, QIWI has a price to book closer to 2. In other words, as I began to look into QIWI, I discovered that unlike some of the others, it's a "real" company that even pays a dividend, or at least it did until November of this year wherein it announced its suspension to fund other product innovations, namely SOVEST, an interest-free installment payment credit card. In fact, as I discovered, the value in QIWI is so apparent that Otkritie, one of Russia's largest banks, in June of this year, commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class B shares (QIWI has a dual share structure - there are 15.5 million class A shares and 45.08 million class B shares. Each class A share represents 10 votes, and each Class B share represents 1 vote) at a purchase price of $28.00 - a substantial premium to where it was trading then and where it is trading now. The tender offer was conditioned upon tendering of almost 50% of the class B shares not currently owned by Otkritie, and in the end, it failed. Only 12,539,256 shares had been tendered, significantly less than the minimum of 20,286,207 that was required (the tender failed after Mr. Solonin, who controls the company through preferential shares, said he would not sell despite a significant premium. Otkritie Bank then bought 12.2 percent of QIWI's shares for $99.5m from minority investors). Regardless, in an SEC filing by Otkritie, it was stated that it "continues to review its investment in QIWI and may, at any time, acquire additional securities in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, with or without prior notice." In fact, on October 11th, 2017, Otkritie true to its word, purchased 1,225,000 ADS (American Depository Shares) at a price of 985 rubles (approximately $17) and 833,000 more shares at the same price. On November 30, 2017, Otkritie once again went on a buying spree and purchased a total of 2,199,898 ADS at a price of 938,000 rubles (approximately $16 a share) and on December 1, 2017, an additional 2,200,000 ADS at the same price. It is pretty clear that notwithstanding the failed tender, Otkritie continues to be interested in acquiring shares of QIWI.

After reviewing the company's financials and determining that QIWI was in fact a legitimate company trading at a discount to the US market and the potential target of another financial institution, I began to research its cryptocurrency development, and surprisingly, I found that it was quite extensive. It did not simply put out a press release discussing its intention to develop a bitcoin strategy or change its name to profit from the recent bitcoin mania like many others, but rather, before any of the other aforementioned payment services companies, it announced, over a year ago, that pursuant to its cryptocurrency development strategy, it was joining an international bitcoin consortium - R3.

R3

R3 is an enterprise consortium working with a diverse group of banks, financial institutions, regulators, trade associations, and technology companies to build Corda - a distribution ledger platform designed to address the needs of the financial industry. According to R3, it was born out of a common frustration of multiple generations of disparate legacy financial platforms that struggle to inter-operate causing inefficiencies, risks and spiraling costs. It consists of a global team of 125 professionals in 9 countries supported by over 2,000 financial, technology, and legal experts. In October 2017, QIWI, the only Russian financial institution, joined R3.

Corda and Bitcoin

In October of this year, the distributed ledger consortium R3 and 22 of its member banks, among them QIWI, following two years of work, and over a 100 million dollars of investment, released Corda version 1.0. A month later, R3 announced the creation of a cross-border payments platform built around the concept of digitized versions of fiat currency that can be exchanged between different parties. Beyond QIWI's involvement, Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), CIBC (NYSE:CM), Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), and others all played a role. Tech giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are now using the platform.

QIWI's Cryptocurrency Subsidiary

In March 2017, QIWI purchased the blockchain startup Inspirasha for an undisclosed amount. Although not much is known about Inspirasha as it was a private company, QIWI stated in its press release that subsequent to its purchase, it was creating a subsidiary called QIWI Blockchain Technology (QBT) that will focus on developing in-house blockchain solutions and also providing external consultation services to clients. According to Kommersant, the company is also looking to develop projects around the Bank of Russia's blockchain project, Masterchain, which was released in October 2016. Alexey Arkhipov, who leads QIWI's crypto technology development, told Kommersant that QIWI is working with 3 companies to implement blockchain solutions - he did not, however, name the companies.

QIWI has a number of products. It has a virtual distribution in the form of e-Wallets which are based on a Visa PrePaid Account, with over 19 million active consumer accounts; it has QIWI Visa prepaid cards which confers all the benefits of a credit card without having a bank account, and it has a distribution network comprised of physical kiosks and terminals that enable users to convert cash into electronic money. In fact, QIWI has one of the largest, if not the largest, distribution kiosk/POS networks in Russia with almost 162,000 access points, more than any other ATM network or kiosk competitor. For a detailed summary of all of QIWI's services and products and the markets in which it competes, the Credit Suisse report cited above is a good place to begin. Nonetheless, with the mix of products and services QIWI provides, the sheer number of e-wallets, along with their extensive distribution network, it is no wonder it has created a cryptocurrency subsidiary to take advantage of the innovations currently underway in the arena of financial technology.

The CEO of QIWI is Sergey Solonin. Mr. Solonin is also head of the Russian FinTech Association (an initiative backed by the Russian central bank). The Russian FinTech Association was established in part to encourage wider exploration of distributed ledger tech. As the new CEO of FinTech, Mr. Solonin will now lead the consortium effort, a role that will find him coordinating R&D efforts with the Bank of Russia, Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa Bank, Gazprombank, Bank Otkritie (the same one that led the failed tender offer) and the National System of Payment Cards (NSPK). According to the release from the group upon his appointment, the consortium members will explore applications, including digital identity, distributed ledgers and open APIs. It should also be mentioned that the Russian government's stance regarding cryptocurrencies has softened considerably. In June of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the founder of Ethereum which many saw as a sign of a government endorsement. Given the energy required to mine cryptocurrencies, Russian support makes sense.

In summary, if you are looking for a blockchain play, QIWI has a real underlying business, trades at a discount to the US market, has a buyer (Otkritie) who after failing in their tender offer is snapping up shares via private negotiated transactions, and has a very intriguing and "real" blockchain development story ignored by the market. Unlike the other aforementioned payment and transaction companies, QIWI is closer to a 52-week low (in fact, a double bottom may have been put in place in December at $13.80) undoubtedly, the result of the failed tender in July, the suspension of their dividend in November and tax loss selling. Moreover, although QIWI's market cap is bigger than some of the other payment processing companies mentioned in this article with a market cap of approximately $650 million and a share count of 45 million and, therefore, perhaps viewed as too big to have an exaggerated move in either direction, the tradable float is approximately half of that as Otkritie, after its recent buying spree, owns almost 10 million shares or 22% and Mr. Solonin, the CEO, via an investment vehicle he owns, Saldivar Investments Limited, owns almost 12 million shares or 22%. Therefore, any further announcements from QIWI management regarding its blockchain development via its subsidiary QBT or QIWI's involvement with R3 could take the stock significantly higher, and it just might be one of the reasons why the CEO declined to tender his shares at $28 and why Otkritie is snapping them up now.

