Duke Energy: A Gift For 2018

The utilities sector has witnessed some sell-off as of lately. The Philadelphia Utilities Index (UTY) has lost almost 51 points, or 7% value, in the past few weeks due to the tightening of monetary policy and stretched valuations. Nonetheless, the sector heavyweight Duke Energy (DUK) has delivered a reasonable performance this year with a total return of approximately 12%.

Source: Yardeni

Duke Energy has been experiencing some headwinds, including stagnant load growth, elevated debt level, and troubles with coal ash management. However, the expected customer base growth and approval for rate cases will generate incremental revenue in 2018, whereas the continued expansion of regulated rate base will improve the long-term viability of future cash flows. Therefore, a recent price drop is a good entry point for building a long-term position in Duke Energy.

Incremental Growth Is Coming

The revenue stream of Duke Energy has expanded at an average growth rate of 2.4% over the past four years. The resilient performance of the regulated electric utilities and infrastructure assets have played a pivotal role in growth generation. However, the company has recorded a modest 1.2% decline in regulated electricity sales due to fewer GWh deliveries during the first nine months of 2017.

The muted growth in electricity consumption is a fundamental risk for the growth story of Duke Energy. The short-term outlook shows that electricity demand will remain flat next year, which means Duke Energy might struggle to rebound its GWh deliveries. The consumption will grow modestly over the next one and a half decades.

Source: EIA

Duke Energy is taking some critical steps to generate incremental revenue and strengthen its cash flows position. Relying on new customers for revenue growth is not a bad strategy. The augmentation of transmission and distribution network could help generate a low-single-digit growth in electricity customer base. The second part of the growth equation is a bit tricky. Duke Energy is seeking multiple rate hikes in North Carolina, but there is a dispute over the coal ash cleanup cost. After facing criticism from the regulators and customers, Duke Energy Progress has agreed to accept a slightly lower return on equity. Despite that, the Public Staff has suggested that Duke Energy should absorb half of the total cleanup cost due to poor handling of coal ash in the past.

The decision is still pending. If approved, the rate case will generate $426 million in incremental revenue in 2018. And a favorable outcome will allow Duke Energy Progress to recover $129 million a year for the future spending on coal ash, which could exceed $2.6 billion over the next decade.

Duke Energy Carolina estimates that total cost of compliance with coal ash management regulations could reach $2.7 billion. The company is seeking $647 million increase in retail revenue base to recovery capital expenditure. The hearing is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2018, which means the decision on Duke Energy Progress rate case will set an example. Nonetheless, the probability of a favorable outcome is quite high because the average electricity rates in North Carolina are considerably less than the national average.

Source: EIA

Coal is a significant part of the generation mix, 34% to be exact, but Duke Energy is increasing it with natural gas and renewables. It means the continued reduction in coal ash emission will steadily ease the strain on cash flows position in the future.

Duke Energy will continue to invest significant capital in the electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. The continued expansion of regulated rate base will help accelerate cash flows growth in the midst of a modest increase in electricity consumption over the long run. Besides its master CapEx plan, Duke Energy has announced to invest $3 billion in South Carolina over the next decade to strengthen its electric system, including $1.3 billion to underground 20% of its power lines. These spending will only protect the system against hurricanes, but also boost future cash flows.

Cheap But Valuable

Duke Energy has witnessed a spike in revenue growth during the first nine months of 2017, which is attributable to new natural gas assets. Therefore, Duke Energy is increasingly emphasizing on new opportunities in this space. The company plans to continue investing in gas-fired projects and midstream pipelines to generate double-digit earnings growth in its gas utilities and infrastructure segment over the next five years.

Natural gas futures have dropped nearly 30% over the past twelve months due to rising production, especially in the Appalachia region. The electric utilities are optimizing their energy mix, and the ample supply of natural gas has been playing a role in it. The following unsubsidized levelized cost of energy comparison shows that the modern combined cycle gas-fired power plants are very economical.

Source: Lazard

Duke Energy is investing approximately $200 million in its Cliffside facility to replace two coal-fired units with new natural gas turbines. The company is building several power plants, but its latest gas-fired project is quite risky. Duke Energy has received approval from the N.C. regulators to move forward with a 402-megawatt power plant at Lincoln County Combustion Turbine generation site. It will help replace three coal units by 2024. The problem is that Siemens is using an untested turbine technology and there is a lot of uncertainty. Another issue is that Duke Energy cannot recover any project cost until late in 2024, which means significant lead time will weigh on the future cash inflows. However, in case of a failure of new turbine model, the agreement protects shareholders against unexpected losses because Siemens will install two traditional turbines at no additional cost.

The company is also aggressively investing in transmission infrastructure in the midst of rising natural gas demand. To unlock long-term growth, Duke Energy will spend $3 billion on midstream projects, including Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Sabal Trail, and Constitution pipeline projects by 2021. The rapid expansion of transmission and distribution network will spur growth in natural gas customer base in the Southeast region.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has received some necessary approvals recently, including the FERC certificate and a go-ahead from the National Park Service. But this project is already behind schedule, and troubles aren’t over yet. Although the Virginia State Water Control Board has given a water quality certificate, the mandate will take effect if the Department of Environmental Quality approves additional studies. Nevertheless, the growing natural gas customer base and potential cost savings from generation projects will play a critical role in achieving a mid-single-digit earnings growth over the next five years.

Tax Credits Save The Day

North Carolina has witnessed an impressive 61.2% growth in solar generation during the first nine months of 2017. The utility-scale solar projects account for approximately 96.6% of total output in the state, but the commercial and industrial players are rapidly adopting renewable energy solutions. Interestingly, the commercial solar market registered a sharp 57% growth last year, and this robust growth momentum will continue in the future. Thus, the strengthening of onsite and offsite renewable energy solutions with the acquisition of a remaining stake in the REC Solar will position Duke Energy to capture long-term opportunities. The full control of development capabilities will allow Duke Energy to manage project volumes, whereas the elimination of speed bumps will generate some much-needed cost savings in renewable energy segment.

Renewable energy is a small portion of Duke Energy’s generation portfolio, though it is expected to double by 2021. Duke Energy has added 425 megawatts of new solar capacity in North Carolina during the first three quarters of 2017. However, it will accelerate growth pace and add 680 megawatts of solar projects under the competitive bidding process next year. The continued additions of new solar projects will generate incremental revenues, but I'm a little bit concerned about the profitability.

Over the past three years, the commercial renewables segment of Duke Energy has posted operating losses due to higher O&M and depreciation expenses. Despite that, the renewable energy is still worth investing because of tax credits. The fact of the matter is that tax credits have helped Duke Energy remain profitable in the renewable energy market. While initially there were some concerns, the retention of solar investment tax credits in the reformed tax bill will continue to generate value for the shareholders.

Undervalued

Duke Energy has squeezed its 2017 adjusted earnings guidance range to $4.50 per share - $4.60 per share, which is attributable to an impairment charge associated with the cancellation of the Levy nuclear project and a decline in GWh sales. Despite recent weakness, the bottom-line is still expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% - 6% over the next five years.

The sharp increase in leverage is a significant risk. With a total outstanding debt of $50.8 billion, the debt/EBITDA ratio is hovering at 5.14x. While the operating cash flows have remained flat over the past four years, the capital expenditure has increased at an average growth rate of 11% over the same period. That’s the primary cause of a sharp spike in debt level. On the flip side, the long-term investments in midstream assets, transmission and distribution, and renewable energy will pay off in the future.

The market is currently pricing utilities at a forward PE multiple of 17.5x, which is slightly higher than the long-term historical average. Duke Energy is moving along the line with a forward PE multiple of 17.4x. However, the dividend discount model implies that intrinsic value of the stock is $91, whereas its current market price is $84. Thus, I will suggest a buying for an upside potential of 13%, including a top-notch dividend yield of 4.2%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.