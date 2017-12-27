CarMax: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

The ongoing theme of 2017 was growth, and many expect the theme of value to appear in 2018. CarMax Group (KMX) is a great example of value, as a company with huge revenue, big debt and a potential turnaround with help from the tax reform. While many are focusing on companies like Home Depot (HD), companies like CarMax are being left behind. However, the car industry is one that will benefit greatly from extra money in peoples pockets in 2018. Those who have put off car purchases will be back in a buying mood, and higher wages should increase prices. CarMax does have its warts, but if you are looking for something without a ton of good news priced in, it is a great choice going forward. A 38% effective tax rate should mean a large increase in operating income, helping it pay down some of its large debt load in 2018. They are continuing to add stores, with 2018 seeing 15 new stores adding to earnings. Combine that with significant buybacks to support the share price, and KMX will be a strong performer in 2018.

First we must start with the F2018 Q3 quarterly results, which were admittedly disappointing before elucidating the bigger picture.

The Q3 2018 results were quite disappointing, as while we are at or near full employment, same store sales were a disappointing increase of 2.7%. The positive of this is that as inflation picks up in 2018, and wages creep higher, we will see the continued upward trajectory in pricing. While sales were only 2.7% higher, actual revenues were 5.4% higher as average selling price continues to rise. Part of this weak number was due to hurricane Erma and Harvey, as Bill Nash explains: "Excluding the hurricane impact, comps this quarter would have been essentially flat." So growth in SSS has paused, but not reversed as it may appear at first glance. Also it is important to note that wholesale sales are growing nicely y/y, as people are choosing the pricier upgrades more often. This may be a continued theme in 2018, as ASP in both used and wholesale should continue to increase quickly. This is also highlighted in the conference call with "As a percentage of our sales mix, zero to four-year old vehicles increased to 81% versus 78% in last year’s third quarter." More people are going for a newer, more expensive vehicle with this strong economy. Also the hurricanes caused more new cars to be purchased, increasing the value of newer used cars. This shows that much of this weakness is a temporary phenomena based on one time events. The revenue overall was up 11%, to $4.11 Billion USD, with auto financing outperforming that number up 15.1%. This led to EPS of 81 cents per share, or $148.8 million also up a solid 12.5% over last year at this time.

Year to date the tax rate has been approximately 36.5%. We can expect it to remain in the mid to high 30 % range, giving the stock a significant boost in EPS from the tax changes. Earnings are up 19.6% year to date, with 4.2% of that from buybacks that should ramp up in 2018. While I do expect additional investments in mobile applications, and appraisal technology the share buybacks will grow significantly. That and paying down debt are the best ways to increase share price for the management and shareholders. You can always trust management to do what's in their own best interest if nothing else. The stock has over $1 Billion USD left in its buyback program, which would be over 8% of the outstanding shares. Look for that number to increase in the next two quarters once the tax implications are more clear. The biggest risk continues to be if the economy does go south, large interest payments and a big debt load will put large pressure on earnings. This is somewhat mitigated by the fact they can transition to selling a larger number of older vehicles rather than fewer 0-4 year old ones. Leases are continuing to grow as people pick the larger or newer vehicles, and loan losses should decrease also in the coming year. Positives are being somewhat ignored while lately the focus has been on the superior performance of other consumer discretionary names.

Going forward CarMax plans on offering a more personalized experience with an upgraded CRM platform. This move towards deeper data on customers is occurring in most outwardly focused industries, as better data leads to better sales. This uptake in data will allow them to shift stock and pricing on vehicles faster, and see trends developing sooner. Other technology to help customers, like a 360 degree interior view are things that should be industry standard going forward. Anything making it easier to purchase a vehicle will help market share gains, as people want a stress-free shopping experience. I expect more strategic investments in their online experience, as website traffic grew 19%, far outpacing sales growth. People will continue to shop online first, especially on mobile devices, before going to check vehicles in person. This means those with a poor mobile offering will fall by the wayside. The CEO also states that "nine out of 10 of the customers that buy from us, they start by hitting one of our digital properties." This is standard in 2017, and having more information on the digital platforms will help make the choice to go in-store simple.

KMX data by YCharts

As you can see above, the weak earnings have caused the stock to fall below its 200 day moving average. This gives a strong buy signal for those who are patient after the stock breaks above that level on volume. In the next several months look for people to continue to take money off the table in technology names and move it to large tax beneficiaries like KMX. Strong earnings growth in 2017 will be bolstered by tax reform in 2018. The stock trades are a reasonable EV/EBITDA of 18.2 as of today - reasonable considering 19.6% EPS growth so far this fiscal year. Same store sales growth will stay in the low single digits for used vehicles, but the wholesale side should outperform in 2018. I target 85 dollars in 2018, with a break above the 200 day as the best place to buy heading into January. It may take a week or two for those who aren't in the name yet to find that entry. In conclusion, those with a large portfolio consisting of many of the top names should consider this one as a more forgotten beneficiary of a strong US consumer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.