What It Means To Be An Advisor

Working as an investment advisor or other type of financial professional provides the opportunity for such fulfillment and happiness.

Outside Online took a skeptical look at the burgeoning happiness industry. The "industry" is comprised of things like seminars, books, and other sorts of programs that can be very expensive all aimed at helping people figure out how to be happy.

I think a big part of happiness is having purpose in what you do for work. Where you might spend 40 or 60 or more hours of your week for 2/3 to 3/4 of your life, it might contribute to happiness if you can enjoy that thing you spend so much time doing.

What did you want to do when you were a kid? No matter your answer, even that dream job (professional athlete for me) has its ups and downs, so people need to accept that reality, but even with downswings, I would hope people would figure out how to find purpose in what they do, which will enhance the sense of happiness.

Working as an investment advisor or other type of financial professional provides the opportunity for such fulfillment and happiness. While the work can have its ups and downs, working as an advisor affords the opportunity to truly help people.

Help can come in several forms. On its face, the job of an advisor is to help clients financially prepare for some big life event, typically retirement. This usually involves engaging in capital markets and a few other things such that when the client gets there, they can live the lifestyle they realistically expect. Part of that equation is helping them prepare for not being financially able to live the lifestyle they realistically expect; someone living a $100,000 lifestyle before retirement won't be able to do that in retirement with only a $300,000 nest egg.

A huge part of how advisors help people is by steering them away from financially destructive behaviors like panic-selling after a large decline or putting 25% of their assets in Bitcoin or a lottery-ticket biotech stock. Fear and greed are powerful motivators, and anytime an advisor helps prevent a client from succumbing to those emotions, they are providing tremendous value.

Invariably, if you're an advisor, you field all sorts of financial or market questions socially or at family functions. I had three different Bitcoin conversations at Christmas dinner at my in-laws. I've had conversations with half of my nieces/nephews over the years about how to get started in their 401ks. I've had similar 401k conversations with a couple of guys at the fire department. Friends on Facebook reach out all the time in this capacity. Blogging is itself a way to help people. There is no way for a blogger to take on every reader as a client, not even a fraction of them, assuming readers had that interest, but someone who reads your content is trying to learn something, and if they are a repeat reader, then chances are they have learned something from your content in the past.

Many years ago, a colleague asked would I rather be a portfolio manager or a blogger. My answer then was the same then as it is today, they are both intertwined and a part of who I have become. I would include my involvement as a volunteer firefighter, going on 15 years, as intertwined into who I have become.

While the above maybe just pertains to advisors, another fulfilling aspect of working in capital markets that might be broader in scope is the extent to which markets provide the opportunity to learn new things. However much or little you know about Bitcoin today, it is a whole lot more than you knew a year ago. Being able to learn keeps things interesting, which leads to fulfillment.

This probably reads like I am equating professional fulfillment with overall happiness, but a better way to frame it would be that professional fulfillment contributes to overall happiness along with being happy at home, generally healthy and having other endeavors (like volunteer firefighting) to derive enjoyment from.

The most important part of this is truly believing it. Only you know what you truly believe, and maybe it is a process to get to the point of truly believing it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice, and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk, which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does not guarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs, visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC-registered RIA which advises to actively managed exchange-traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.