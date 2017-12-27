Amazon Dangling Data Carrot To Take Ad Share From Google, Facebook

source: foxnews.com

For some time investors have been concerned over the possibility the digital ad market could be disrupted, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL and Facebook (F) would face significant pressure because their business models are heavily reliant upon digital ad revenue. That time appears to have come, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now aggressively going after the lucrative digital ad market.

For 2017, GroupM says Google and Facebook combined will account for 84 percent of all digital ad spending, excluding China. Estimates for Amazon search and display advertising by GroupM sees it being in the "low single-digit billions."

“Amazon is on a fast track to figure more prominently in the consolidation of digital ad investment,” the company said.

Amazon's current digital advertising status

Estimates from eMarketer place Amazon as the fifth-largest digital advertiser in the U.S., with its $1.65 billion in 2017 revenue representing a little over 2 percent of market share. Interestingly, that surpasses Snapchat and Twitter.

source: eMarketer.com

The good news for Amazon and bad news for entrenched digital advertising market leaders Google and Facebook is it's growing at a hefty pace of a projected 48.2 percent in 2017. U.S. digital ad revenue for Amazon by 2019 is expected to be at about $3.19 billion, or 3 percent of all digital ad spending.

For 2017, approximately 25 percent of digital ad revenue for Amazon in the U.S., or 1.1 percent, will be generated by search placements, according to eMarketer. Concerning digital ad display market share, Amazon is projected to earn about 3 percent of net U.S. ad spending revenue.

Global advertising market

The overall global advertising market in 2017 stands at about $209 billion in 2017, according to research firm Magna Global. That's projected to jump to $237 billion in 2018, a gain of 13 percent.

A lot of that growth will come from the U.S., which easily remains the global digital spending advertising leader, with advertisers spending $40.1 billion in the first half of 2017 according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

With only a little over 2 percent digital ad spending market share, Amazon has a huge opportunity to open up yet another major revenue stream in the years ahead. There's no doubt it's going to get more aggressive in the market - the question is how quickly is it going to go after market share.

As for Google and Facebook, over time, this is going to test them more than any other time in their histories.



Its strategy is to open up its data more to qualified ad buyers.

Why this could work very well for Amazon

The carrot Amazon is dangling before media buyers is its willingness to be more open with its internal data, saying it will share more of it with buyers that spend more with the company.

This is attractive because the Google/Facebook duopoly has allowed the two to keep prices higher and avoiding sharing more user information than they want to with ad buyers.



With Amazon using its huge amount of data associated with consumer activity as a marketing tool, it could force its competitors to be more open with their data, benefiting the digital ad industry as a whole, or sit back and allow Amazon to take market share from them with regard to some of the biggest spenders.

This is exactly what agencies and advertisers in general have been looking for, and in Amazon they will have a third party that can and will change the existing business model surrounding the digital ad market.

It will do this by competing for market share, opening up its customer data to some advertisers, and by putting downward pressure on ad prices.

The threat to Google and Facebook isn't only the potential loss of market share, but on margins from the historical practices of Amazon being willing to compete on price at the expense of earnings.

It appears Amazon has found another annual multi-billion dollar revenue stream. All it has to do is execute on its strategy to grow its market share. It has proven in the past it can do so, and I have no doubt it will in this particular industry, which caters to its data strength.

Conclusion

Although Amazon is stepping up its digital advertising game at an opportune time and response to growing market demand, it will have to prove to advertisers it's going to be a legitimate competitor that differentiates itself from Google and Facebook in particular.

While its presence in the market alone is enough to be disruptive, to really disrupt it the e-commerce giant will have to compete on data and price. If it does that, it will definitely take some market share away from its two major ad competitors.

I do think over the next year or two Amazon will engage in more experimentation to get the various tactics of its strategy right before getting more aggressive. It has been working on video, cloud-based, and mobile ads, among other initiatives, to get a feel for what works best under different situations.

Eventually it will roll out a multi-pronged attack which will put a lot of pressure on the overall sector to respond to what it does.

One thing for sure, when Amazon does enter a market, there's no way it can be ignored. Competitors will be forced to respond one way or another to what Amazon does, and that means they'll be pressured to adapt to what could become a serious threat to their business models and the long-term growth prospects of the companies.

If Amazon is successful in digital advertising on a large scale, it will put enormous pressure on Facebook and Google to respond and defend their market share.

There is a case to be made for all three companies being able to coexist in the digital ad space, but Amazon will want to coexist with a larger piece of the pie.

Amazon has nowhere to go but up with this segment of the advertising market, and Google and Facebook are pressing against the ceiling of their potential. For that reason, even if Amazon's market share gains end up being fairly modest, the growth of the digital ad industry ensures it will have another growth engine to encourage shareholders.

The same can't be said for Google and Facebook, which are going to face the battle of their lives over the next several years.

I see Amazon growing its digital ad market incrementally over the next year, and gaining a little more traction in 2019. By 2020 we'll probably get a much clearer look at the potential Amazon has to disrupt this market and what its overall strategy is going to be.

By then, Google and Facebook had better have some answers, or they're going to struggle to find advertising growth catalysts within a few short years.