Rudolph And His Red Nose: A Small-Cap On The Run

Business Description:

Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery

Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by semiconductor device manufacturers.

Investment Thesis:

Wafer Level & Chip scale packages are forecasted to grow 21% from the 2016 baseline to 2018. The need for advanced packaging and the increase in focus for tighter process control of advanced packaging lines will continue to drive growth and demand for Rudolph's advanced process control systems.

Catalysts: Fan-out panel level packaging

Advanced packaging accounts for 32% of RTEC's high-growth market revenue (2016). Within this segment, management believes fan-out wafer level packaging can achieve a 50% revenue CAGR by the next three years. Additionally, fan-out units are expected to grow at a 21% CAGR from 2017-2022.

Management has seen an enticing increase in demand for the fan-out lithography panel (JetStep S) with an OSAT customer making a purchase of the JetStep S this last quarter. There is a $450M Total Addressable Market (TAM) opportunity that RTEC believes it can take advantage of. Additionally, the advanced packaging segment is growing at a 9% CAGR.

Exhibit 1: Fan-out Lithography

Source: Investor Presentation

Exhibit 1 addresses the growth potential in the fan-out panel level packaging. Rudolph predicts a $65M expansion by 2020 in its fan-out JetStep S product. Additionally, management estimated that Serviceable Available Market (SAM) will increase to $80M annually in 2018. However, I am taking a lower estimate by predicting a $55M scenario and a $20M increase in the advanced packaging lithography segment by the second half of 2018 due to the increase in demand the company has experienced. This is a great opportunity for RTEC to capture market share (currently at 3.77%) through its JetStep S product, as the advanced packaging segment is the biggest contributor to RTEC's high-growth market revenue.

Exhibit 2: Fan-Out leads the way

Source: Investor Presentation

Exhibit 3: Rudolph's broad customer base puts them ahead of the pack

Source: Investor Presentation

Catalysts: Firefly & the Dragonfly + Truebump technology

Under the process control business (63% of revenue in 2016), the metrology/inspection duo has grown from 5% in 2013 to 15% in 2016. With the release of RTEC's new products, this segment has potential to grow even more.

The Firefly Clearfind technology, as well as the Dragonfly Truebump technology, can be found in wafer processing (front-end) and final manufacturing (back-end). This unique capability is what is currently attracting customers.

RTEC expects Firefly Clearfind (front-end) to expand $70M over three years and (back-end) $30M, respectively. Dividing these growth expectations by the number of years, RTEC can gain approximately $33M per year from Firefly alone, boosting RTEC's top-line growth.

Although the Dragonfly/3D Truebump is a newer product, it is forecasted to grow at a 62% CAGR from 2016-2020. The company expects high demand for these inspection devices in the first half of 2018. The ability to detect die-to-die interconnects (bumps) has become even more important because the number of bumps per wafer has increased to over 50 million in the last several years. Management has not yet disclosed detailed numbers on the revenue impact the Dragonfly/Truebump product has, however, RTEC has already accepted two customers this last quarter and expects increased sales in the first half of 2018. Dragonfly has the potential to impact top-line growth much like its sister product Firefly can.

Exhibit 4: Dragonfly & Truebump combination

Source: Investor Presentation

Exhibit 5 showcases the strength that the Dragonfly System and the Truebump Technology has in the market compared to its competitors. It can penetrate more substrate layers and detect residue and/or defects that other competitors can't. RTEC is continuously evolving its products, making itself a key player in the industry. This duo opens up opportunities to increase valuable market share in this specific segment.

Exhibit 6: Truebump Momentum

Source: Investor Presentation

Catalysts: The next generation AMOLED Display

Another product advancing in the pipeline is the JetStep G45 series lithography tool emerging from flat panel display, AMOLED display.

AMOLED is used in smartphones and wearable technology. The panel market is expected to increase significantly with Apple's new iPhone launch using AMOLED display. Furthermore, RTEC is used in approximately 80% of the chips in iPhones which is a major advantage the company has over its competitors. The JetStep G lithography has unique system capabilities that address the AMOLED displays' requirement for higher quality and cutting-edge performance transistors by delivering finer resolution and tighter overlay. Additionally, the in-depth magnification compensation and autofocus capabilities enable flexible substrate lithography.

Source: UBI Research

According to "2017 OLED Display Annual Report" UBI Research, the AMOLED panel market for smartphones is estimated to create an approximated $57B market by 2020 and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), one of Rudolph's top customers will account for 71% of the total. The report also expects the smartphone AMOLED panel market that was $374.4M in 2016 to record an average annual growth rate of 38.8%, $519.7M market in 2017 and 39.8%, $1.42B market by 2020. They, along with Apple's chip suppliers each account for approximately 5% of RTEC's revenue. With that, RTEC sees a $500M TAM opportunity. I believe with its current market share at 3.77%, RTEC can capture approximately $19M as it takes advantage of this emerging market. This will most likely be generated through business with Samsung and Apples' semiconductor suppliers. In addition, Rudolph is already experiencing an inflow of potential customers with two orders already made for its AMOLED lithography tool (JetStep G45). Management expects to make notable progress in mid-2018 as they make a run towards the AMOLED market.

Valuation:

I ran a Discounted Cash Flow Model which forecasts revenue five years out. My model inputs include:

A WACC of 10.00% Risk-free rate of 2.38% (ten-yr treasury bond) Perpetuity growth rate of 3% 16% revenue growth in 2017 and then a 23% & 28% growth for 2018 and 2019 respectively. I made the assumption that RTEC will stabilize itself in the industry by 2020 and therefore, raised its sales growth to 30%. I then scaled down to 28% in 2021. With this, we arrive at a per share value of $33.05 for year-end 2018, yielding an expected upside of 34.64%.

Industry Analysis:

Companies mentioned above: KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC), Camtek (CAMT), Veeco Instruments (VECO), Nanometrics (NANO), and Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI).

RTEC is currently trading close to its all-time low P/E ratio. However, if revenue grows as expected, RTEC can experience its P/E move closer towards 23x, slightly below its average. I calculated the potential stock price by multiplying each P/E ratio with next year's EPS estimate. Furthermore, taking RTEC's all-time low P/E ratio and 2018's EPS estimate, the stock would still experience an upside of 5.88%. RTEC is in a great position to grow and capture market share as demand for its products increases going into 2018. Its P/E ratio and EPS estimate seem to be indicating that there is growth ahead.

Porters 5 Forces:

Risk to Analysis:

Operating results vary quarter to quarter as demand for certain systems shifts as well as seasonal variations in customer demand causing volatility in the stock price. Most of RTEC's revenues come from customers outside of the United States which subjects the company to financial and political uncertainties, such as unexpected changes in regulatory requirements, as well as political and economic instability. The inability to continue to develop and enhance products compared to its competitors, affecting the core of the business.

Appendix:

Exhibit 7: A detailed look at Fan-out

Source: Investor Presentation

In the lithography segment, Rudolph has its trending JetStep S Series, designed for rectangular substrates (panels). The JetStep S is an advanced packaging lithography tool that is able to maximize throughput on panel displays while not limiting resolution when needed. It includes high fidelity optics which image the fine features required while at the same time achieving a better and in depth image to minimize non-flatness effects. RTEC partnered up the JetStep S with its unique fan-out advanced packaging technology which management considers "the next disruptive technology".

Fan-out significantly minimizes the manufacturing process of wafers/panels by eliminating several steps that occur in the middle portion of production. It also improves costs by eliminating the need for a substrate, which accounts for 35 percent of the packaging cost. Fan-out technology is being considered as the vehicle for next generation uses such as multiple die packages and can potentially extend into package on package formats. Because of its thin form factor, it is seen within the industry as an essential for smartphones and wearable products.

Integrated device manufacturers ("IDMs") and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facilities ("OSATs") must improve the lithography capabilities for their advanced packaging technologies because of the continual enhancements of product function. In advanced packaging, the lithography system must meet the necessary performance requirements to achieve finer features. Fan-out gives customers efficient wafer and panel level packaging at extremely low costs.

Exhibit 8: A clear advantage

Source: Investor Presentation

A new generation product in the NSX inspection system platform found in wafer processing (front-end) and final manufacturing (back-end) emerged. The Firefly S Series is designed for high resolution of macro defect inspection in wafer chips/panels and offers a fusion of defect sensitivity and substrate flexibility in a single platform. It minimizes capital investment requirements, provides versatility and a reliable pathway to transition from wafer to panel-based processes.

In 2016, Rudolph featured its Clearfind technology with Firefly, a patented technique and new innovation that enhances the detection of defects that often escape conventional illumination techniques by fluorescing organic materials; thereby, reducing a source of yield robbing interconnect failures. The Clearfind technology highlights residue on bumps and bond pads or at the bottoms of vias (an electrical connection between layers in a physical electronic circuit) so that they are easy to detect. On metals, it eliminates the high-contrast graininess seen under conventional illumination, resulting in an obvious defect signal against a featureless background.

Firefly can now detect residual metal & deposition defects on a fan in package that was previously undetectable.

In the latest investor presentation, RTEC released a new technology, 'Truebump' which complements its Dragonfly inspection product. Dragonfly, which has the same high-speed scanning capabilities as Firefly, comes with additional options for film & 3D metrology capabilities. Together with Truebump, RTEC is now able to penetrate more layers than before in its wafer inspections, increasing the yield and accuracy in defect detections.

With the versatility of Firefly and Dragonfly along with its high-resolution inspection capabilities, customers are provided with better performing products. The advantage that this has, is the fact that it can be transitioned between the front-end and back-end applications of the company.

Exhibit 9:

Source: Investor Presentation

Exhibit 10:

Source: Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: The analysis provided above is based on financial information and speculation of future growth in statements associated with the RTEC's stock. All outside sources are perceived to be credible, and the analysts do not take fault for any changes in numerical or informational accuracy that may result. This report is for informational purposes only and is the opinion of the writers. This report has no regard for the specific investment needs or objectives of readers. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research and come to their own conclusions before making the decision to invest in a company. Sources used in the making of this report are considered to be accurate and include: Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, RTEC's Investor Relations, RTEC's website and RTEC's Annual Report, unless otherwise noted.

