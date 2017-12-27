Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Come Crashing Down In 2018?

We go in depth to compare the two companies and explain how Marinus is undervalued.

Today we're going to take a look at Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) in comparison to Sage Therapeutics (SAGE). To start the narractive, SAGE currently has a market cap of $6.4 billion, while MRNS currently only has around $320 million.

Sage's pipeline is larger and farther ahead, but does it justify a 20x valuation over MRNS?

We can see SAGE-217 is in multiple phase 2 trials, and Brexanolone recently completed its phase 3 trial with some decent end points which will likely support its approval. It also has an NMDA-targeting drug, SAGE-718. But this article is aimed primarily at MRNS, so lets compare their pipeline.

MRNS, on the other hand, is only going after 3 indications in 4 studies, all of which are sprung out of one, single drug Ganaxolone. It is also missing Sage's large market of Major Depressive Disorder (NYSEARCA:MDD), one of the biggest possible markets available within these pipelines. I don't want to get too heavy into the valuation, but rather getting into the science; I will be discussing the major point that the drugs Brexanolone and Ganaxolone are nearly identical, and Sage's other drugs are not that far off either. At 1/20th the price of SAGE, MRNS looks like quite a steal if big pharma is looking for some novel neurochemical pharmaceuticals and IP. We even have some proof-of-concept data from SAGE we can apply to MRNS.

Ganaxolone (Marinus) vs. Brexanolone (Sage)

These two drugs are so similar it is going to be difficult to the untrained eye catching the difference (there is only one substitution difference).

We may have to dig into some O-chem for a minute. These drugs are both neurosteroids derived from the naturally occurring 5α-Dihydroprogesterone (5α-DHP). The difference between them is highlighted in pink. MRNS' drug has a methyl group (annotated by that black wedge), but Brexanolone drug does not. Methyl group substitutions are extremely common in drug discovery, and taken alone we can't say one way or the other whether this should improve the drug or not.

I am computational and synthetic chemist, and when I design drugs there are two major consequences I must always keep in mind when seeking to improve molecules for use in humans: efficacy and PK/PD. For efficacy - I want to make modifications that improve the interaction of my drug with its target. For PK/PD I want to make modifications that remove metabolization of the drug, improve retention, and increase bioavailability. Then, of course, we must be conscious of safety - but safety is much harder to predict.

So lets start by comparing potency and specificity to the targets. To do this we need to know how these drugs work. This is not going to be easy to explain, nor possible to be precise, but it is good to understand the background to make good investments.

The first publication that Sage cites for some mechanism of action for modulating neurochemistry with Brexanolone comes in a paper from 1986. Brexanolone and other neurosteroids work through modifying the activity of GABA-a receptors. Specifically, Brexanolone is a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of GABAa, meaning it binds to somewhere on the GABAa protein, and this binding activates another region.

Sage's Mechanism of Action

Source: Sage Therapeutics website.

The GABA-a receptor as controlled by GABA and Positive Allosteric Modulators

It is believed that seizures, at least in some proportion, are caused by the down-activation of GABAa, and that activation of GABAa ion channels diminishes these effects. Indeed, the benzodiazepines are positive allosteric modulators of GABAa and this is their major mechanism of action (MoA) for use in seizure medication. However, benzodiazepines have short comings that the neurosteroids do not.

Benzodiazepines bind to a region of the GABA ion channel complex that is present in only some of the neurons. Additionally, benzos seem to only be active on synaptic regions, and extra-synaptic regions (that can have GABA receptors as well), remain completely inactivated to benzos (read more here). Neurosteroids, on the other hand, remain active on the extra-synaptic GABA-a receptors, as well as having activity on the benzo-resistant complexes.

This is largely due to neurosteroids having separate binding sites on the GABA-a receptors, as well as specificity to different subtypes of GABA-a receptors. In some cases, patients are resistant to benzodiazepines due to the specific receptor sub-type conformations being down-regulated in the brain, thus a different allosteric site would be ideal, thus the GABA-a receptors were studied, and SAGE and MRNS have come to be.

In fact, neurosteroids bind to at least two different sites (exclusionary to benzos) on GABA-a.

Some Binding Site Analysis

I'm a computational and synthetic chemist, so this is what I do. I just want to quickly show the hypothesis of why Ganaxolone could potentially bind more efficaciously than Brexanolone at the GABA receptor. I won't pay a lot of attention to this, since I am not an expert on neurology, and this is an allosteric site so it is difficult to always tie binding site modifications with increases in efficacy.

Photo made by authorThe above image was created with Chimera, from the PDB ID 5O8F. This is Pregnanolone bound to beta3-alpha5 GABA A receptor. Pregnanolone is almost identical to brexanolone, SAGE's lead drug candidate, and thus, obviously quite similar to Ganaxolone, MRNS's drug.

The difference is a methyl group on Ganaxolone. That methyl group fits quite nicely into the pocket shown below the molecule.

Image created by the author.

As a medicinal chemist, seeing this binding pocket I would immediately believe that a small substitution there is an excellent lead for improving binding affinity towards the receptor. Additionally, this position is known for its role in metabolization of the molecule, thus adding that methyl group on reduces metabolism and should provide greater bioavailability for the drug. Two birds with one stone! And SAGE inadvertently agrees - remember previously I said that all of SAGE's 2nd generation drugs have a methyl group there.

So I hope this gives some light into the reasoning behind the addition of that methyl group and why it likely could prove to be better than brexanolone. But we still haven't directly compared potency.

We have a very nice paper here by Sage themselves giving some structure-activity-relationships (SARs) for neurosteroid analogs. What I'm going to show you is a very large, and likely confusing table. There is only two points I want to make with it, so bear with me.



First, the table outlines that there are two modifications being made to the molecule (allopreganolone) at the R1 and R2 position. The R1 position is most relevant to MRNS, as it is where MRNS has a methyl group, while brexanolone does not. This table is SAGE's next generation drugs. Notice that every single next generation drug they tested (except 22 and 23) in this table has a CH 3 (the same substitution as MRNS)! Clearly the group knew that a substitution at this position would be beneficial - so they kept it in all the new drug modifications they made.

Second, there is nearly no benefit observed with EC 50 values any modifications to R2 observed in this table. That means that SAGE's next generation drugs are not much more potent on the GABA receptors tested here than the original allopreganolone.

What we can take away from this table is very important. Although not explicit, we can infer that ganaxolone is quite potent to the GABA receptors, and that SAGE's brexanolone and second generation derivatives are not much more potent than MRNS' drug! However there is the second piece to all drug optimization - bioavailability. Let's discuss that because it is the most important difference between MRNS and SAGE.

Bioavailability

This is the largest reason for the market cap difference between MRNS and SAGE. We can quickly get to the bottom of this using already published clinical trial information.

Marinus's ganaxolone oral dosage ranges from 600-900 mg in recent trials and up to 1800 in their (failed) phase 3. This is a horse pill.

Image source: Wikipedia/Wikicommons.

1800 mg is taking two "000" sized pill capsules. That's not really convenient, but if this is an active dose, then it is still an active dose, and still a hell of lot more convenient than IV or IP dosing. What about Sage's drugs?

Brexanolone is not orally available at all, but their second generation drugs are very much improved. The latest success of Sage's major depressive disorder (Phase II) trial was designed with only 30mg/day. That is somewhere between 10 to 60x smaller dosing required.

Taken alone, this would absolutely favor SAGE. All else being equal, anybody would rather take one small pill at 30 mg compared to 600-1800 mg.

But again, MRNS drug still has bioavailability, so it doesn't break the company, nor the drug, but does raise questions in concern for its competitiveness to SAGE.

In vitro potency and bioavailability are just the ground work of this story. We need to start looking at in-human comparisons, as well as getting to the bottom of that Phase 3 failure of MRNS. Then we can get into the markets, the financials, the management, etc. Tis a long read but well worth understanding the market cap difference between SAGE and MRNS! Lets go.

Clinical Trials

The next major catalyst is Severe post-partum depression (NYSE:PPD) in January for MRNS, however we could see some proof-of-concept IV data that was scheduled to to come this month (17:00), but may be delayed into January 2018. Lucky for us, SAGE has published their results this year so we are freshly and well equipped to understand the results when they come out for their superiority (or not), as well as gear ourselves up for what to expect right now.

SAGE's Phase III PPD results. More detailed results (publication) are here.

There were two studies done by SAGE in phase 3; one in moderate PPD (202C) and one in severe PPD (>26 HAM-D score, trial 202B). Let's focus on the severe for now, since that is what MRNS's next data will be. In SAGE's results, there were two dose groups; 60 µg/kg/h and 90 µg/kg/h in the severe patients. In these patients they saw a -19.9 and -17.7 reduction in HAM-D score, respectively (yes, no apparent dose response), while placebo had a -14 reduction. Notice this is pretty high for placebo!

Importantly this readout is at 60 hours from dosing. I'm not positive that Marinus will give us a 60-hour readout. Instead, they will give the HAM-D readout apparently at day 34. Sage hasn't given the exact HAM-D scores at day 30 (nor 34), but they claim that the difference holds significance up to day 30. This will make a direct comparison difficult for MRNS to achieve superiority. If MRNS does show it is statistically significant out to day 30, we won't know how it compares to Sage's numbers. However, oddly, in the moderate PPD trials, Sage's brexanolone does not hold significance out to day 30.

For raw numbers, we will want to see at least a 17-point drop on HAM-D with MRNS' ganaxolone, but this is really only comparable at 60 hours. My assumption is that MRNS will cloud the data by reporting numbers that are not direct comparisons to SAGE's results unless clearly superior. This will make our job difficult, but we know that anything less than a -15 point drop in HAM-D is not good.

The other point to make here is since this is IV, it will be easier for MRNS to appropriate a proper dose than oral. It is also important to note that Ganaxolone is superior to Brexanolone when comparing metabolic stability - and SAGE knows this. They hint to it in the paper referenced above.

Thus I expect MRNS' IV Magnolia Cohort 1 study to potentially outperform SAGE's Phase 3 results.

However this is only true if they plan to take all top-line readouts for cohort 1 here. If they choose to only take PK/PD data, than we are SOL for comparisons.

Management

Here is more weakness with MRNS compared to SAGE. It isn't so much weakness in itself, but SAGE has a lot of experience with really great companies, many of which have been acquired or are doing very well today.

My long of MRNS is not betting on whether management will do well in post-approval for selling the drug, my long thesis is that this drug will be approved and it is possibly a significant source of revenue for another company trying to enter into the GABA A space of allosteric binders. This is a blossoming field with many indications being thought up as possibly being remedied by allosteric activators, thus getting a very likely to work drug already in the space is a good requisite for a buyout opportunity and value creation for shareholders.

That is not to say management is bad for MRNS, or even mediocre, they are proceeding quite well and I believe cautiously in a good way. Their drug certainly works but the trials must be designed so that bioavailability is not missed for the sake of poor trial design.

Financials

The company's last 10Q was in September, so they should be reporting the next quarterly report shortly, but as of Sept 30th, the company had $37 million in cash, and 5 million in short-term investments. With an annual burn rate likely to hit a ceiling of $15 million, that funds Marinus well into 2019 without dilution worries.

As a comparison to SAGE, which will likely report a $200 million burn rate for the fiscal 2017 year, MRNS is quite conservative. Of course, SAGE is much farther advanced and does significant R&D in new molecules, where MRNS is a one-trick pony.

Comps

Well this is an easy one; lets just compare to SAGE. First thing is first, though: MRNS will never have SAGE's market cap. MRNS does not have other products in development that are based off the neurosteroid scaffold, nor do they have the potential to beat the oral bioavailability of SAGE's next-gen neurosteroids.

However MRNS still deserves a respectable market cap given they are almost surely likely to succeed in these upcoming PPD trials, and most especially those dealing with IV infusions (Cohort 1 should come soon from Magnolia study).

With a market cap of >$6 billion currently for SAGE, I expect on FDA approval in 2-3 years time for MRNS to have a $800 million - $1 billion market cap, I find that as a mid point of both conservative and optimistic valuations. With a current market cap ~310 million, this provides well over 100% gains if prediction becomes fact.

Summary

We will be seeing some data readouts from MRNS's Magnolia study with IV Ganaxolone for severe PPD soon, likely next month! I hypothesize that this will, depending on the data readout, be equal, if not better, than SAGE's brexanolone data to date. Thus the hype around MRNS should amplify and we may see a boost in valuation as evidence piles in that the drug is capable of providing clinical benefit.

For the full readout in severe PPD, we will want to see at least a 17-point reduction in HAM-D scores, but that readout will be some time likely in the 1st quarter of 2018. If we don't see a 17-point reduction in PPD scores, I will abandon the PPD thesis for MRNS and the valuation will drop, likely only hinged on their Refractory status epilepticus and CDKL5 indications.

At this point I am long MRNS but not a large position, as the stock has rallied quite a lot and I have taken profits. However, any significant dips before the data readout in IV trials of PPD will be bought!

With that, I hope we've given some clarity to the company. Please ask questions as we will continue to read on the company and eagerly wait for their results.

